Baton Rouge, LA

D'Wanye Winfield's future college role is debatable. For Lutcher he's QB, leader.

Lutcher football coach Dwain Jenkins bristles at suggestions from college recruiters who want to deliberate on the future position of his quarterback D’Wanye Winfield. There’s also the head-scratcher from Jenkins’ perspective that the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Winfield’s a step slow for the position. Jenkins’ emphatic response to...
LUTCHER, LA
Southern-Valley kickoff on Nov. 12 moved to 2 p.m. for ESPN

Kickoff for the Nov. 12 game between Southern University and Mississippi Valley State has been moved to 2 p.m. at A.W. Mumford Stadium, the school said in a release Tuesday. The game is one of four appearances on the ESPN platform. The Jaguars will play on the streaming service ESPN+ at Prairie View on Oct. 8; at Florida A&M Nov. 5 on ESPNU; and at Jackson State on Oct. 29 on a channel to be determined later.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU coach Jay Johnson discusses transfer portal class, depth to pitching

Now that LSU coach Jay Johnson’s first season is under his belt, he’s had the time to add more of his touch to the roster. Forty-four players on the fall roster, including 21 newcomers, will vie for a spot on the 35-man roster this spring. Five of those 21 newcomers are from the transfer portal, including right-handers Christian Little (Vanderbilt), Thatcher Hurd (UCLA), Paul Skenes (Air Force) and infielders Tommy White (NC State) and Ben Nippolt (VCU).
BATON ROUGE, LA
Southern dodges downpour to get in Tuesday's practice as season opener nears

Southern didn’t let a torrential rainstorm Tuesday afternoon completely shut down practice, but the Jaguars did have to make some alterations. Lightning forced them to retreat to the area of A.W. Mumford Stadium underneath the home stands to wait out the storm. Ultimately, the rain stopped and the team returned to the field, but not until the downpour had flooded areas of the campus.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Check out the volleyball scores from Brusly's Westside Jamboree

Port Allen 25, White Castle 17; Madison Prep JV 25, Plaquemine 21; False River Academy 25, Northeast 10; White Castle 28, Plaquemine 27; Madison Prep JV 25, Northeast 10; White Castle 25, False River 15; Madison Prep JV 25, Port Allen 18; False River 25, Plaquemine 23; Port Allen 25, Northeast 17.
BRUSLY, LA
First-year Walker High volleyball coach ready for jamboree, new season

First-year Walker high volleyball coach Tyler Dixon is almost young enough to pass as a student as he prepares his team for jamboree play next week. However, there is no mistaking his passion for volleyball. Dixon, 25, spent last season as an assistant coach at Denham Springs High before making...
WALKER, LA
Jamboree changes: Red Stick Rumble moved to Parkview; Central Jamboree at East Iberville

Local schools and fans thought they had this week’s high school football jamboree schedule in their sights. Along came two notable site changes and one date change. The three-game Red Stick Rumble scheduled for Friday at Memorial Stadium will now be held over two nights at Parkview Baptist. Also, construction related concerns has forced the Central Jamboree to move to East Iberville on Friday.
CENTRAL, LA
Ballet, bands and basketball: 3 things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre will host communitywide auditions for advanced dancers 13+ for its 2022-2023 season from 10:30 a.m. to noon at The Dancers’ Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Fee is $10. batonrougeballet.org/company-auditions/. Rock out for St. Jude. The 2022 St. Jude Jam cranks up at noon Saturday at the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Our Lady of the Lake earns Level I trauma center status. Here’s how they got there.

In 2005, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center received a rush of trauma patients as Hurricane Katrina unleashed its wrath on Louisiana. The Lake was overwhelmed, recalled Dr. Tomas Jacome, the hospital’s trauma medical director. At the time, the hospital hadn’t even thought about pursuing any trauma certification from the American College of Surgeons, let alone Level I, the organization’s top status.
