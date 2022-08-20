Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Brian Kelly provides the timeline for when LSU will choose its starting quarterback
After weeks of evaluation, LSU has a few more days left until it wraps up the quarterback competition between Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier. Coach Brian Kelly said Tuesday night that he and the staff will make a decision over the weekend and announce a...
theadvocate.com
Inside the mental training sessions designed to change LSU football players' mindsets
Earlier this summer, Jack Bech held a string between his fingers. A hex nut dangled from the bottom. Bech, one of LSU’s sophomore wide receivers, was supposed to think about the nut turning in circles without moving his hand. “The ball would start doing what you were thinking,” Bech...
theadvocate.com
D'Wanye Winfield's future college role is debatable. For Lutcher he's QB, leader.
Lutcher football coach Dwain Jenkins bristles at suggestions from college recruiters who want to deliberate on the future position of his quarterback D’Wanye Winfield. There’s also the head-scratcher from Jenkins’ perspective that the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Winfield’s a step slow for the position. Jenkins’ emphatic response to...
KSLA
Longtime Mike the Tiger vet, Dr. David Baker, reportedly leaving LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dr. David Baker, the longtime veterinarian for LSU’s live tiger mascots is reportedly leaving the university after more than a quarter-century. The current mascot is Mike VII. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.
theadvocate.com
Southern-Valley kickoff on Nov. 12 moved to 2 p.m. for ESPN
Kickoff for the Nov. 12 game between Southern University and Mississippi Valley State has been moved to 2 p.m. at A.W. Mumford Stadium, the school said in a release Tuesday. The game is one of four appearances on the ESPN platform. The Jaguars will play on the streaming service ESPN+ at Prairie View on Oct. 8; at Florida A&M Nov. 5 on ESPNU; and at Jackson State on Oct. 29 on a channel to be determined later.
theadvocate.com
LSU coach Jay Johnson discusses transfer portal class, depth to pitching
Now that LSU coach Jay Johnson’s first season is under his belt, he’s had the time to add more of his touch to the roster. Forty-four players on the fall roster, including 21 newcomers, will vie for a spot on the 35-man roster this spring. Five of those 21 newcomers are from the transfer portal, including right-handers Christian Little (Vanderbilt), Thatcher Hurd (UCLA), Paul Skenes (Air Force) and infielders Tommy White (NC State) and Ben Nippolt (VCU).
theadvocate.com
New LSU baseball assistants elaborate on their new roles: 'Being great is very very boring'
LSU's new assistant baseball coaches, Wes Johnson and Josh Jordan, addressed the media for the first time Monday. Johnson, who had been the pitching coach for the Minnesota Twins since 2018, previously coached at Mississippi State and Arkansas before he left the college game. “I enjoyed my time with professional...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Amateur: Greg Berthelot defeats Jason Humphries in match play final
Greg Berthelot made a six-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to finish off a 2&1 win over Jason Humphries in the championship match of the Baton Rouge Amateur on Sunday afternoon. Played at Santa Maria golf course, the tournament utilized a match play format that whittled a 16-player field...
theadvocate.com
Southern dodges downpour to get in Tuesday's practice as season opener nears
Southern didn’t let a torrential rainstorm Tuesday afternoon completely shut down practice, but the Jaguars did have to make some alterations. Lightning forced them to retreat to the area of A.W. Mumford Stadium underneath the home stands to wait out the storm. Ultimately, the rain stopped and the team returned to the field, but not until the downpour had flooded areas of the campus.
Former Wossman and LSU star, Cam Lewis gives back to the community
As football players near preseason camps of their own, there are still a few giving back. Former LSU and Wossman High School star, Cam Lewis returned home to give back to the community. The Wildcat great held his inaugural skills and drills camp at Grady-Jones Stadium. Dozens of children of all ages learned from Lewis […]
theadvocate.com
St. Martinville's Vincent DeRouen proves again why he's king of the Crying Towel
Over the years, there have been a number of coaches who have provided a tremendous amount of laughter during the Kiwanis Club Crying Towel. But not many participants can compare to the man, the myth, the legend Vincent DeRouen. As time has passed, some coaches have become uninterested, or have...
theadvocate.com
Check out the volleyball scores from Brusly's Westside Jamboree
Port Allen 25, White Castle 17; Madison Prep JV 25, Plaquemine 21; False River Academy 25, Northeast 10; White Castle 28, Plaquemine 27; Madison Prep JV 25, Northeast 10; White Castle 25, False River 15; Madison Prep JV 25, Port Allen 18; False River 25, Plaquemine 23; Port Allen 25, Northeast 17.
theadvocate.com
First-year Walker High volleyball coach ready for jamboree, new season
First-year Walker high volleyball coach Tyler Dixon is almost young enough to pass as a student as he prepares his team for jamboree play next week. However, there is no mistaking his passion for volleyball. Dixon, 25, spent last season as an assistant coach at Denham Springs High before making...
theadvocate.com
Jamboree changes: Red Stick Rumble moved to Parkview; Central Jamboree at East Iberville
Local schools and fans thought they had this week’s high school football jamboree schedule in their sights. Along came two notable site changes and one date change. The three-game Red Stick Rumble scheduled for Friday at Memorial Stadium will now be held over two nights at Parkview Baptist. Also, construction related concerns has forced the Central Jamboree to move to East Iberville on Friday.
theadvocate.com
Ex-Breaux Bridge, UL baseball player hits stride in Hulu series 'Only Murders in the Building'
University of Louisiana at Lafayette alumnus Ryan Broussard went from playing baseball at Park Hardy in Breaux Bridge to playing a baseball player on Broadway. He is currently gaining attention for reprising his role as the son of the character played by Martin Short in the Hulu original series "Only Murders in the Building."
theadvocate.com
Luke Bryan, Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny: It's a 3fer at the Cajundome on Friday
Country superstar Luke Bryan's "Raised Up Right Tour" pulls into Louisiana this week, with shows Friday in Lafayette and Saturday in New Orleans, before a three-night stint in Vegas. Country singer-songwriters Riley Green ("There Was This Girl") and Mitchell Tenpenny ("Drunk Me") are the supporting acts. Five-time Entertainer of the...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge hospital awarded Level One trauma center status
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical has been verified as a Level One adult trauma center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), making it the first in the region and third in the state of Louisiana. “This is a big deal for...
theadvocate.com
‘This is all politics’: How a little-known board became Baton Rouge's police reform battleground
For Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, the road to overhauling a force reeling from the shooting of Alton Sterling four years ago has led time and again to an obscure city board that plays a crucial role in how and whether officers get disciplined. The five-member Baton Rouge Municipal...
theadvocate.com
Ballet, bands and basketball: 3 things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre will host communitywide auditions for advanced dancers 13+ for its 2022-2023 season from 10:30 a.m. to noon at The Dancers’ Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Fee is $10. batonrougeballet.org/company-auditions/. Rock out for St. Jude. The 2022 St. Jude Jam cranks up at noon Saturday at the...
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake earns Level I trauma center status. Here’s how they got there.
In 2005, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center received a rush of trauma patients as Hurricane Katrina unleashed its wrath on Louisiana. The Lake was overwhelmed, recalled Dr. Tomas Jacome, the hospital’s trauma medical director. At the time, the hospital hadn’t even thought about pursuing any trauma certification from the American College of Surgeons, let alone Level I, the organization’s top status.
