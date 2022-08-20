Read full article on original website
PTN Deep Dive: Wide Receivers
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team takes a deeper look at one of Arkansas’ position groups this season. On Tuesday, they dived into one of the most talked about position groups: the wide receivers. Many thought this would be the group...
PTN Deep Dive: Linebackers
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team takes a deeper look at one of Arkansas’ position groups this season. On Tuesday, they dived into one of the most talked about position groups: the linebackers. Alyssa Orange, Mike Irwin and Courtney Mims talk...
Fourkiller happy to bring Cherokee Heritage to Diamond Hogs
BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON Now that Arkansas baseball player Tyson Fourkiller is settled in Fayetteville, he is excited about the future and looking to follow the path of fellow Cherokee Nation citizen Ryan Helsley. Heisley, the St. Louis Cardinals All-Star closer, is a former star at Tahlequah (Okla.) Sequoyah and very proud of his heritage […]
Terry Hampton Impressing at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Senior defensive lineman Terry Hampton transferred to Arkansas from Arkansas State and has made a very quick impact with the Hogs. Hampton, 6-1, 314, is from El Dorado and battled injuries in high school or he might have already been a Razorback. But Hampton arrived at Arkansas in late May and has made the most of his time in Fayetteville.
ESPN Places Hogs in Tier 6
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — ESPN’s David M. Hale has rated 131 college football teams in tiers as we near the 2022 season. Hale placed Arkansas in Tier 6 which is supposedly the under-the-radar gems. With Arkansas is BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa, Ole Miss and Pitt. Here’s what Hale wrote about this tier.
3 Arkansas Commitments Make All-State in Oklahoma
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has three commitments in the Class of 2023 in Oklahoma and all three were named to the Preseason Oklahoman All-State Team. The three are Tulsa Booker T. Washington four-star wide receiver Micah Tease, 5-11, 180, and Bixby pair of four-star tight end Luke Hasz, 6-3, 228, and three-star defensive back Dylan Hasz, 5-10, 180. Good news for Razorback fans in Northwest Arkansas as well since the trio will play there in the next two Fridays.
Arkansas Returns to Practice Fields Following Scrimmage
FAYETTEVILLE — Following Saturday’s second scrimmage of the preseason the Hogs returned to the practice fields on Monday in shorts. The first five periods on Monday were open to the media. Quarterback Malik Hornsby completed a couple passes in a row to running back AJ Green. Monday’s practice saw junior running back Dominique Johnson back on the field in a green protective jersey. Sam Pittman had promised Johnson’s return today.
Arkansas Baptist football growing as a “Last Chance U” of Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At Arkansas Baptist football’s media day on Tuesday, Nick Walters caught up with head coach Richard Wilson along with his team and staff of Buffaloes. Now a 4-year NAIA program after switching from being a 2-year JUCO organization, ABC continues to offer opportunity to athletes who weren’t given the chance to compete […]
Bleacher Report Places Hogs at No. 16 in Preseason
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is ranked No. 16 in the Bleacher Report preseason Top 25. That places the Razorbacks No. 4 in the SEC behind Alabama (1), Georgia (3) and Texas A&M (7). Ole Miss is No. 21 and Kentucky No. 24 to finish up the SEC. Arkansas will travel...
PTN Deep Dive: Quarterbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team will give you a closer look at one of Arkansas’ position groups. On Monday, they discussed one of the most important groups: the quarterbacks. Alyssa Orange, Mike Irwin and Courtney Mims discuss how KJ Jefferson...
Limmer feeling freakish about Arkansas OL
Even on a physical and experienced group of Arkansas offensive linemen, Beaux Limmer stands out. So much so that Razorback head coach Sam Pittman called Limmer a freak last week and meant as a compliment. It’s because Limmer has been a beast in the weight room, including bench pressing 500 pounds. “Yeah, I mean, it’s […]
PTN Deep Dive: Secondary
Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team will give you a closer look at one of Arkansas' position groups. On Monday, they discussed one group that is having a lot of good competition among it this year: Arkansas' secondary.
Arkansas targets in Top247 rankings update for Class of 2023
With the grassroots season in the rearview mirror and high school basketball right around the corner, 247Sports has updated its rankings for the Class of 2023, and several of Arkansas' top targets are listed in the latest Top 150. Entering his fourth year at the helm, Razorback head coach Eric...
Razorbacks Back to Florida For Bowl Game?
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas went to the Outback Bowl in January and defeated Penn State 24-10 now Action Network’s Brett McMurphy projects to head back to The Sunshine State. McMurphy predicts the Razorbacks will take on Michigan State in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando on Jan. 2. If that game were to take place it would be the first meeting in the school’s history just like last year’s Penn State and Arkansas was the initial game between the pair.
Barry Odom Talks Recruiting
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Defensive Coordinator Barry Odom works hard at recruiting as he knows that is the lifeblood to a program. However recruiting has changed a lot even in recent years. The schools are offering prospects earlier and earlier. Odom talked about how recruiting offers are going out earlier and earlier and how that can lead to some mistakes.
SBLive Arkansas Top 25 high school volleyball rankings: Fayetteville on top to start 2022 season
With the start of the Arkansas high school volleyball season right around the corner, here are the preseason rankings for the upcoming season. 1. Fayetteville (32-4, Class 6A state champions)The Lady Bulldogs return all six starters from their state championship team, including their top ...
Restaurant news: Tin Roof, Girls Gone BBQ, Queens Mexican Cuisine & more
A handful of restaurants have opened in Fayetteville over the last few weeks, and a new coffee shop will open early next month. Here’s what we know about some of the new places around town. Tin Roof. Nashville-based restaurant and live music joint Tin Roof opened on Dickson Street...
Summer Road Tour: Golf courses in Bella Vista
BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bella Vista has many beautiful locations to play a round of golf and as part of our final Summer Road Tour, we wanted to check some of them out!. Watch as KNWA Today reporter Kayla Davis sits down with Paul Gomez, complex supervisor at...
University of Arkansas police remind students to follow safety guidelines
The fall semester at the University of Arkansas is in full swing.
Pair of accidents affecting traffic in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police have responded to a pair of two-vehicle accidents that are affecting traffic in the River Valley.
