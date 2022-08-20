ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Are the Cardinals legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders

The St. Louis Cardinals are playing an inspired brand of baseball right now. As of this story’s publication, they are in the midst of a winning streak and are beginning to click on all cylinders. Albert Pujols is heating up at the plate, Paul Goldschmidt is posting MVP caliber numbers, and the pitching staff is […] The post Are the Cardinals legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Former Braves Top Prospect set to make his MLB Debut

Right before the 2022 MLB Draft, the Braves traded Andrew Hoffman and then top prospect Drew Waters to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the 35th pick in the MLB Draft — that pick would eventually become High School right-handed Pitcher JR Ritchie. Atlanta didn’t have space in their outfield for Waters, and the farm system needed a fresh infusion of younger talent to help clear the logjam in AAA. Now, Waters is getting the call for his new team:
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals re-sign veteran LHP T.J. McFarland

After releasing T.J. McFarland last week, the Cardinals announced that the veteran left-hander has been re-signed to a minor league deal. McFarland will report to the Cardinals’ Triple-A affiliate in Memphis. Now in his second season with the Cards, McFarland pitched well in 2021 but has struggled to a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Memphis, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy