A former Idaho sheriff will spend some time behind bars after pleading guilty to aggravated assault after he reportedly pointed his gun at a car with seven girls and their Sunday school teacher over a “thankful turkey.” Craig Rowland, who was also president of the Idaho Sheriff’s Association, originally faced several charges after the November incident, which occurred while he was still sheriff, including felonies for aggravated assault and aggravated battery, along with a misdemeanor for exhibiting his weapon. “In exchange for the plea, the parties have agreed to probation and 10 days of jail to be served during the course of that probation,” said Rowland’s attorney, Dennis Wilkinson, in an emailed statement to East Idaho News. “These provisions are binding on the court.” The church group told cops that Rowland had threatened the adult leader with his gun, saying, “I will fucking shoot you” after they approached his door to leave a message of thanks. Rowland resigned in July, and awaits his sentencing on Oct. 25. He’s facing up to five years in prison with an additional $5,000 fine for the assault.Read it at East Idaho News

BINGHAM COUNTY, ID ・ 19 MINUTES AGO