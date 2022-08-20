Read full article on original website
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after police found her unresponsive father nearby, with the father suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stacy Collins has not been charged with a crime in connection with the death of his daughter,...
Ex-Idaho Sheriff Pleads Guilty to Pulling Gun on Church Youth Group
A former Idaho sheriff will spend some time behind bars after pleading guilty to aggravated assault after he reportedly pointed his gun at a car with seven girls and their Sunday school teacher over a “thankful turkey.” Craig Rowland, who was also president of the Idaho Sheriff’s Association, originally faced several charges after the November incident, which occurred while he was still sheriff, including felonies for aggravated assault and aggravated battery, along with a misdemeanor for exhibiting his weapon. “In exchange for the plea, the parties have agreed to probation and 10 days of jail to be served during the course of that probation,” said Rowland’s attorney, Dennis Wilkinson, in an emailed statement to East Idaho News. “These provisions are binding on the court.” The church group told cops that Rowland had threatened the adult leader with his gun, saying, “I will fucking shoot you” after they approached his door to leave a message of thanks. Rowland resigned in July, and awaits his sentencing on Oct. 25. He’s facing up to five years in prison with an additional $5,000 fine for the assault.Read it at East Idaho News
