Former employee accused of stealing from storage facility

A former employee is accused of stealing more than $4,000 in cash and checks from Maricopa Self Storage, 20125 N. John Wayne Parkway.

According to Maricopa police:

Christine M. Holmes faces charges of fraudulent schemes and theft. Those felony charges have been submitted to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office for review.

On August 11, Alisha Padilla, Regional Manager for Maricopa Self Storage, reported that a former employee, identified as Holmes, had stolen money from the business while employed by them.

Padilla reported by phone to police that between June 20 and July 25, $4,564.75 was taken from the business, and that Holmes was responsible. Padilla said that Holmes paid back $2,200, but the additional $2,354.75 still was outstanding.

Padilla told police that Holmes would allegedly collect rent payments from customers, process them into the software system, but would not deposit the cash or checks at the bank.

Padilla said that she last communicated with Holmes via text, asking her if she had more money to pay back. Holmes allegedly told her she would pay back some money on a Friday, but Padilla asked her to come in on Thursday. There was no reply and there has been no further communication, according to Padilla.

Police have attempted to reach Holmes via telephone, however their calls have gone to voicemail and have not been returned.

