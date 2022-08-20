'Fofana Is Obsessed With Chelsea' - Fabrizio Romano Comments On Transfer Saga

Wesley Fofana has been surrounded by links tipping him to join Chelsea over the last few weeks and journalist Fabrizio Romano has now given an update on the situation.

Speaking on YouTube, Romano, 29, said, "Wesley wants Chelsea, Fofana is obsessed with Chelsea, he's waiting for Chelsea, he wants Chelsea move. He has an agreement on personal terms on a 6-year deal but it's not up to Chelsea to close the deal with Leicester City next week."

It now seems as though the two clubs are close to reaching an agreement, which could see the Foxes receive a record transfer fee for a defender.

Leicester have not had the best start to the season after drawing against Brentford and then losing away to Arsenal.

If Fofana did join the Blues he would lineup alongside the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta in the back-three that Thomas Tuchel likes to play.

The 21-year-old is also a young, promising option for the future in what is an ageing squad.

