Raheem Sterling Says He Was ‘Fuming’ With How He Was Treated by Manchester City

New Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling has discussed how he was being treated at Manchester City before joining the Blues.

One of the best transfers that Chelsea managed to pull off this summer was the signing of Manchester City's Raheem Sterling.

The 27-year-old cost the Blues £50million but the England international comes straight into Thomas Tuchel's forward line and massively improves it.

However, a lot of people were shocked by the transfer at the time, especially considering how key Sterling had been to Man City's recent history.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports , Sterling has revealed that he was left 'fuming' with how Manchester City treated him during the end of his stay.

"Everyone wants to feel wanted, football is no different. When you play your heart out, sacrifice some of your kids' birthdays, and then get treated in a certain way, it's disappointing.

"At the time I was fuming, raging, but it's gone, it's in the past and I can only focus on the present, which is now, here at Chelsea, and the opportunity I've got here to go out and showcase my talents once again."

Sterling also revealed when he ultimately decided to leave Manchester City and join Chelsea.

"Misunderstandings, contracts running down. It was a shame to see how it ended in the end because I had such a great time there.

"A lot of things came into play, a lot of reasons, but I wasn't complaining, I was ready to challenge and, as you can see, even with some of the performances I put in, you couldn't guarantee yourself a place so it just didn't make sense to fight a battle you can never win."

