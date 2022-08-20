5 Cheap Coolers That Work Just as Good as the More Expensive Brands

Summer is on its way out, which means one thing: end-of-summer deals. Right now, we’re seeing massive price drops on summer-centric items. From the best pool floats turning into cheap pool floats to back-to-school supplies at some of the lowest price points we’ve ever come across, fall is officially coming.

But you know what’s also coming? Tailgates, backyard bonfires and leaf peeping. That said, there’s never been a better time to prepare for your fall adventures than by snagging one of the best coolers on sale. Because cheap coolers, surprisingly, aren’t always the worst coolers.

It’s safe to say that we think Yeti is the best cooler brand on the planet, but buying Yeti comes with one big issue: high prices. There are several YETI alternatives that do the job just as well and at a fraction of the cost. Some of the best cheap coolers even come from brands you might be familiar with, such as Coleman and Igloo.

All in all, a ton of cheap coolers do the job effortlessly well and start under $15. And no, we’re not fooling. When we say cheap, we mean cheap. See below for the best cheap coolers that will stay cold.

1. Coleman FlipLid Personal Cooler

If there’s any brand on this planet that singlehandedly makes the best cheap coolers, it’s Coleman. Coleman is a top-selling name in camping gear, cookware, coolers and more for good reason: It’s consistent, effective and affordable. The FlipLip Personal Cooler isn’t anything you’ll be able to pack brew after brew in, but it is a nice solo cooler that will fit up to six cans. Because it’s called the FlipLid, this cooler doesn’t just cool. The lid can also flip out and be used as a mini tray for eating. How cool is that?

Price: $14.18 (orig. $14.99) 5% OFF

2. Tourit Cooler Bag

Tourit is a brand we’ve tested in the past and can attest to having powerful insulation through their line of soft cooler bags. This one is 100% leakproof and uses a high-density Oxford cloth that is borderline impossible to penetrate. There are three different methods of carrying, and this bag will keep beverages chilled for up to 12 hours. Topped off with a front pocket for dry goods and a price just hitting the $20 mark, this is the perfect tailgate bring-along.

Price: $19.99 (orig. $24.99) 20% OFF

3. Igloo Retro Picnic Basket 25-Quart Cooler

Igloo brings that classic retro look back in a 25-quart cooler, perfect for bringing all your favorite brews along in style. This retro ’90s cooler can hold about 36 cans for all the extra beers you might need for whatever you’ve got going on that day. With molded-in side handles, Thermecool foam and eco-friendly insulation, this is a cooler that’s got your name written all over it. Plus, it’s currently on sale at just $35, making it one of the cheapest coolers that can fit a ton of cans.

Price: $34.99 (orig. $54.99) 36% OFF

4. OAGear Backpack 20 Can Cooler

We tested the OAGear Backpack a few months back as we were discovering the world’s best cooler backpack. And, what did we discover? Well, the OAGear Backpack is one of the world’s best cooler backpacks. This cooler can hold 20 cans in total, costing users just $23 a pop. The insulation in this backpack cooler allows for no leaks and cold cans for hours on end. On the exterior, you’ll find space to keep dry items through an outer zipped pocket, two side mesh pockets and a front bungee for added storage.

Price: $22.95

5. Coleman 40-Quart Wheeled Cooler

Looking for a cheap wheeled cooler ? Well, you just found it. This 40-quart cooler from Coleman is currently 25% off for just over $40 on Amazon. This price is unheard of when it comes to wheeled coolers, so take advantage of this deal while it’s still live. Plus, it’s from Coleman, so this is a cooler you can trust.

Price: $54.99

