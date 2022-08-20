ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USP Lewisburg inmate sentenced for possessing cell phone in prison

By NCPA Staff
 4 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. — An inmate at United States Penitentiary of Lewisburg was sentenced in federal court for possessing a cell phone in prison.

Christopher Edwards, 51, received a sentence of two months' imprisonment and a $25 special assessment from U.S. Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle. The sentence will run consecutively with Edwards' current federal sentence for trafficking cocaine and cocaine base in Easton.

Edwards also was sanctioned by the Federal Bureau of Prisons by disallowing 41 days of good time. Edwards also was placed in disciplinary segregation for 45 days and his phone privileges were suspended for 14 months, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Edwards was an inmate at the prison camp at USP Lewisburg when a correctional officer spotted him throwing a sock down a housing range on Oct. 22, 2021. The officer retrieved the sock, which held an iPhone, charging cord, and tool for removing SIM cards.

Edwards admitted that he purchased the phone from another inmate. Federal law prohibits inmates from possessing cellphones to ensure institutional security.

