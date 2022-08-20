ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Kors Collection Campaign Features Adut Akech and Rianne Van Rompaey

By Lisa Lockwood
 4 days ago
The Michael Kors Collection fall campaign will launch Saturday featuring models Adut Akech and Rianne Van Rompaey as they hit the town.

The ads were photographed by Dutch duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.

“For fall, I wanted the collection to echo the energy and big-city glamour of New York, when you’re out on the town,” said Michael Kors . “The clothes and accessories are really everything you need for stepping up, stepping out and making an entrance.”

The collection includes short and long hemlines, sharp tailoring, dramatic hoods and skin-baring cutouts. The palette ranges from camel, chocolate, black and white to electric fuchsia and taxicab yellow. Menswear tweeds and lush faux furs play against gleaming pailettes and crystal embroidery.

Also being introduced is the Campbell travel satchel, crafted from Italian leather. The season’s other key handbag is the Christie envelope, a fold-over Italian leather clutch.

The global campaign will appear on social media platforms, digital outlets and in traditional outdoor media placement, while print ads will run in select fall issues.

Akech, the 22-year-old Sudanese-born model, spent the first four years of her life in the Kkuma refugee camp in northern Kenya. After two years of shuttling between Nairobi and Nakura, she moved to Australia at six years old with her siblings and her mother. She started modeling at 15 and got her big break in Europe in September 2016, when Saint Laurent signed her exclusively to walk in Anthony Vaccarello’s debut show for the brand.

Van Rompaey, the 26-year-old Dutch model, was scouted at the age of 19 in the small university town in Holland in which she grew up. She made her catwalk debut closing Nicolas Ghesquière’s first show at Louis Vuitton in 2014.

As reported, Kors presented his fall collection in February in a show that celebrated New York City and its energy and allure at night. A musical performance by Grammy Award-winning artist Miguel provided the backdrop for the brand’s first live evening show, which was held at the music venue Terminal 5 in Manhattan.

