Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Allen County Teen Earns Solo Flight Wings at Civil Air Patrol Glider AcademyJanet MartinAllen County, KY
Putting the Ho Ho Ho Back In Santa's Go Go Go!H TitsworthTennessee State
Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million
A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
WKRN
Shot & killed in South Nashville
Marcio Murphy was killed in June 2012 in South Nashville. His case remains unsolved. Mt. Juliet police officer decommissioned after possible …. THP trooper, Marion County deputy killed in helicopter …. THP Trooper escort. Search continues for missing Gallatin man. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy police escort. Newsmaker: Poker run...
WKRN
Nashville man left with thousands of dollars in damages, after two catalytic converter thefts within a month
It's a crime that can cost you thousands of dollars, and it's getting worse in Tennessee. Nashville man left with thousands of dollars in damages, …. Driver dies after hitting electrical pole on Old …. Can TN doctors be prosecuted if they perform an abortion …. 201 pounds of marijuana...
WKRN
Newsmaker: Poker run for Captain Ted Presgraves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rev up the bikes and get your poker faces ready for a poker run event in Dickson! Organizer Scotty Harrell joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the poker run event. Harrell says the benefit is being held for Tennessee City...
WKRN
2 injured in shooting on Murfreesboro Pike
An investigation is underway after two people were injured in a shooting on Murfreesboro Pike in South Nashville. Study tackles reasons for lack of sleep in America. 15 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop …. Campus building expansion announced at Fisk University. Ukraine marks Independence Day 6 months after...
WKRN
Semi overturns on I-40 in Smith County
A portion of I-40 in Smith County is shut down due to an overturned semi. Study tackles reasons for lack of sleep in America. 15 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop …. Campus building expansion announced at Fisk University. Ukraine marks Independence Day 6 months after invasion. Deadly helicopter...
WKRN
Deadly crash closes I-24 in Rutherford County
THP says one person was killed and two others were injured in a crash on I-24. Helicopter that crashed in Marion County has been …. Portland could consider banning new water line taps …. Shot & killed in South Nashville. Search underway for downed aircraft in Marion County. Helicopter crash...
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-24 in Rutherford County
At least one person is dead following a crash on Interstate 24 near the Smyrna area early Tuesday morning.
WSMV
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
1 Person Dead 2 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Murfreesboro (Murfreesboro, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a brutal multi-vehicle wreck occurred on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that the incident involved a tractor-trailer and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
WSMV
WKRN
Search for missing Lawrence County, TN man continues
A Lawrence County, Tennessee family has been searching for their son, Janson Brewer, since 2016. Search for missing Lawrence County, TN man continues. I-24 road rage shooting suspect fires shot at semi …. TN lawmakers reaction to Former Speaker indictment. Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada, former …. Newsmaker: Fitdowntown...
Tennessee Woman's Biscuit Craving Leads To $1 Million Lottery Win
The lucky player said she was "yelling and carrying on" when she saw she won.
News 2 tours Tritium as electric chargers are set to soon appear on interstates
A global leader in the electric vehicle charging industry brought News 2 inside Tuesday as the company recently opened up shop in Lebanon.
WKRN
Proposed tennis complex in Spring Hill
The U.S. Tennis Association is looking to invest in a multi-million dollar proposal in building a tennis complex in Spring Hill. Tennessee NAACP calls for an investigation into Metro …. President Biden to forgive $10,000 in debt. Deadly helicopter crash investigation. Two people injured in South Nashville shooting. Man charged...
Driver dies after hitting electrical pole on Old Hickory Boulevard
The victim of a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon has been tentatively identified.
WSMV
Memphis woman dies in North Nashville car crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 20-year-old Memphis woman was killed in a two-car crash on West Trinity Lane in North Nashville. The crash happened on Saturday night. Hudson was in the front passenger seat in a Hyundai Elantra going westbound when the car was hit by an offset head-on crash by a Nissan Juke.
WSMV
Lebanon police car hit by driver near fairgrounds
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person was injured after hitting a Lebanon Police patrol car near the fairgrounds Tuesday. Authorities said the crash occurred on Sparta Pike and Peyton Road, the road near the Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair entrance. A driver had reportedly hit the police car, which caused the vehicle to flip onto its side.
Attempted murder charge after shooting in Walgreens parking lot in Lawrenceburg
A Pulaski, Tennessee man is behind bars facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting another person in a Walgreens parking lot in Lawrenceburg Monday morning.
Armed teens arrested after Hendersonville police spot stolen vehicle
Two teenagers are facing multiple charges after license plate reader technology alerted police to a stolen vehicle in Hendersonville.
