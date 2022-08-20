ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unionville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On Target News

Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million

A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Shot & killed in South Nashville

Marcio Murphy was killed in June 2012 in South Nashville. His case remains unsolved. Mt. Juliet police officer decommissioned after possible …. THP trooper, Marion County deputy killed in helicopter …. THP Trooper escort. Search continues for missing Gallatin man. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy police escort. Newsmaker: Poker run...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Poker run for Captain Ted Presgraves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rev up the bikes and get your poker faces ready for a poker run event in Dickson! Organizer Scotty Harrell joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the poker run event. Harrell says the benefit is being held for Tennessee City...
DICKSON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Unionville, TN
City
Lebanon, TN
City
White House, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
City
Morristown, TN
WKRN

2 injured in shooting on Murfreesboro Pike

An investigation is underway after two people were injured in a shooting on Murfreesboro Pike in South Nashville. Study tackles reasons for lack of sleep in America. 15 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop …. Campus building expansion announced at Fisk University. Ukraine marks Independence Day 6 months after...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Semi overturns on I-40 in Smith County

A portion of I-40 in Smith County is shut down due to an overturned semi. Study tackles reasons for lack of sleep in America. 15 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop …. Campus building expansion announced at Fisk University. Ukraine marks Independence Day 6 months after invasion. Deadly helicopter...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Deadly crash closes I-24 in Rutherford County

THP says one person was killed and two others were injured in a crash on I-24. Helicopter that crashed in Marion County has been …. Portland could consider banning new water line taps …. Shot & killed in South Nashville. Search underway for downed aircraft in Marion County. Helicopter crash...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Police#Breakfast#Newsmaker#Bna#Rollover#2022 Charges
WSMV

Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Tennessee woman wins $1 million after stopping for a biscuit

UNIONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A quick stop for a morning biscuit turned into a monumental event for a woman in Unionville. In addition to her biscuit, the woman walked out with a lottery ticket worth $1 million. “I was yelling and carrying on,” said Tennessee Lottery winner Tara W. “We...
UNIONVILLE, TN
WKRN

Search for missing Lawrence County, TN man continues

A Lawrence County, Tennessee family has been searching for their son, Janson Brewer, since 2016. Search for missing Lawrence County, TN man continues. I-24 road rage shooting suspect fires shot at semi …. TN lawmakers reaction to Former Speaker indictment. Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada, former …. Newsmaker: Fitdowntown...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
White House
WKRN

Proposed tennis complex in Spring Hill

The U.S. Tennis Association is looking to invest in a multi-million dollar proposal in building a tennis complex in Spring Hill. Tennessee NAACP calls for an investigation into Metro …. President Biden to forgive $10,000 in debt. Deadly helicopter crash investigation. Two people injured in South Nashville shooting. Man charged...
SPRING HILL, TN
WSMV

Memphis woman dies in North Nashville car crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 20-year-old Memphis woman was killed in a two-car crash on West Trinity Lane in North Nashville. The crash happened on Saturday night. Hudson was in the front passenger seat in a Hyundai Elantra going westbound when the car was hit by an offset head-on crash by a Nissan Juke.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Lebanon police car hit by driver near fairgrounds

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person was injured after hitting a Lebanon Police patrol car near the fairgrounds Tuesday. Authorities said the crash occurred on Sparta Pike and Peyton Road, the road near the Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair entrance. A driver had reportedly hit the police car, which caused the vehicle to flip onto its side.
LEBANON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy