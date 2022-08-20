Read full article on original website
AthlonSports.com
Vikings Are Reportedly Trading For A Raiders Quarterback On Monday
We have significant trade news out of the National Football League. The Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly agreed to a quarterback trade. The NFC North franchise is acquiring quarterback Nick Mullens from Vegas. In exchange, Minnesota is reportedly sending a conditional 7th-round pick to the Raiders for...
NBC Sports
Newest Eagles defensive back gets off to fast start days after JJAW trade
CLEVELAND — Ugo Amadi still hasn’t processed the trade. He hasn’t had the time. “It all happened so fast,” Amadi said on Sunday night after making his Eagles debut. “It literally just happened so fast.”. Things haven’t slowed down since then either. Amadi was...
Yardbarker
Broncos Claim RB Devine Ozigbo Off Waivers From Saints
Ozigbo, 25, originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed off waivers by the Jaguars. He was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason in 2021 and re-signed with the...
Will Eagles be looking for more help at the safety position?
Jaquiski Tartt has worked as a starter for most of his career, lining up as a 49ers first-stringer 64 times since being taken in the 2015 second round. The veteran defender, however, has not shown enough to be an Eagles roster lock yet. The other Eagles veteran safety, Anthony Harris, may not be locked in as a starter. The team appears on the lookout for more help.
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Eagles trade defensive back Ugo Amadi to Titans
The Philadelphia Eagles traded defensive back Ugo Amadi to the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday, ESPN and NFL Network reported, 10
Eagles announce second round of cuts, trim roster to 80
The Philadelphia Eagles announced five roster moves on Tuesday ahead of the team’s trip to Miami for joint practices and the final preseason game with the Miami Dolphins. Philadelphia waived Josh Blackwell (CB), DeAndre Torrey (RB), and Jarrid Williams (OL), while also placing Brett Toth (Knee) and Tyree Jackson (Knee) on the Reserve/Physically Unable To Perform list.
Manning throws 6 scoreless, Tigers beat Giants 6-1 for split
DETROIT (AP) — Matt Manning threw six scoreless innings and the Detroit Tigers scored all six of their runs in the fifth to beat the San Francisco Giants 6-1 on Wednesday and split a two-game series. Manning (1-1) allowed five hits, walked none and struck out a career-high eight in his first win since last Sept. 15 against Milwaukee. Victor Reyes and Willi Castro each drove in two runs while Kody Clemens and Harold Castro each drove in one with two out in the bottom of the fifth. All six runs were charged to Logan Webb (11-7), who was pulled after Harold Castro’s single made it 4-0. Willi Castro greeted reliever Thomas Szapucki with a two-run double. Reyes’ hit was the 300th of his career and extended his hitting streak to nine games.
NBC Sports
Jobe’s quiet march toward a roster spot with Eagles
Josh Jobe doesn’t say much. He lets his play do the talking. And his play speaks volumes. So much so that the quiet undrafted cornerback from Alabama has a legitimate shot to make the Eagles’ 53-man roster this year. “I feel like I’ve played pretty well,” Jobe said...
Yardbarker
The Eagles schedule may now be easier than expected in 2022
The NFL season is just a couple of weeks away. The Philadelphia Eagles have decisions to make on the final roster cuts over the next few weeks as they prepare for opening day. With expectations raised after an excellent offseason and solid 2021 year, the Eagles go into the 2022 season expected to greatly improve their win total.
Sixers viewed as best landing spot for free agent DeMarcus Cousins
The offseason is just about over in the NBA. Training camps around the league will begin at the end of September, so the Philadelphia 76ers are just about done with their summer additions. However, some solid bench-help options who could come cheaply remain out there. For example, the Sixers could...
Nets star Kevin Durant has looked into Sixers amid trade rumors
The saga surrounding superstar Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets continues on as training camp approaches in the NBA. The two-time finals MVP winner requested a trade out of Brooklyn on June 30, but the Nets have not yet fulfilled that request. The Philadelphia 76ers have been mentioned in the...
