1635 Interlaken Place E, Seattle, Washington 98112. Perched on an idyllic, tree-lined street, this historic Capitol Hill home breathes new life into the meaning of charm. Inside, a grand living and dining area with gleaming hardwoods, stately pillars, and pocket French doors welcome you. A stylish eat-in chef’s kitchen, half bath, and two more rooms on the main curate possibility for a convenient home office, media space, or playroom. Retreat upstairs to the resort-like primary with partial views, a sitting area, and two more bedrooms. Venture to the lower level with an exterior entry, two bedrooms, and a bathroom—mother-in-law suite potential. With a $200K extensive landscape remodel, a world of outdoor splendor awaits. Central and peaceful location with restaurants, cafes, parks, and playgrounds all within a mile. Bellevue and downtown Seattle are a quick commute away.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO