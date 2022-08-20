Read full article on original website
Inside Emerald City Comic Con 2022: The giant geek celebration makes its return in Seattle
It was often hard to tell from the inside that 2022’s Emerald City Comic Con was supposed to be a comic book convention. With ECCC, the con organizers at ReedPop really leaned into the modern definition of “comic con” as an all-ages, all-inclusive, all-media celebration of sci-fi/fantasy pop culture.
Fountain of youth: This Seattle VC firm is led by three general partners under 40
A venture capital firm led by young partners who don’t have decades of investing experience might deter some entrepreneurs and investors. Fuse isn’t running into that problem. The Seattle venture firm, which spun out of Ignition Partners in 2020 and raised $170 million for its first fund, is...
Protected Views & Timeless Design Overlooking the Pike Place Market…
Protected Mt. Rainier, Elliott Bay, and Ferris Wheel views from this 17th-floor perch overlooking the Pike Place Market. Impeccable timeless design in this whole home renovation by Schultz Miller. This home is nearly 2,000 square feet and was originally designed with 3 bedrooms, now reimagined with 2 large en-suite bedrooms, plus a powder room. Stunning primary suite with water views, walk-in closet, and custom cabinets. 2nd bedroom has built-in custom cabinetry, a Murphy bed, 3 work stations, and access to one of the two terraces. Exhibition kitchen with hand-selected single slab counter, induction cooking, and gas hook up still in place. Gas fireplace, A/C, two parking spaces, 24-hour door staff, pool, spa, gym, and indoor/outdoor amenity spaces with a grill and catering kitchen. Pet-friendly with a 30-pound limit.
Seattle development firm 47 Degrees acquired by Xebia
47 Degrees, a software development firm founded 12 years ago in Seattle, announced Tuesday that it has been acquired by Xebia, an engineering and IT consultancy company based in the Netherlands. 47 Degrees has 110 people across four offices, and all will be joining Xebia, which is relocating its HQ to Atlanta. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Just Listed: Historic Capitol Hill Home
1635 Interlaken Place E, Seattle, Washington 98112. Perched on an idyllic, tree-lined street, this historic Capitol Hill home breathes new life into the meaning of charm. Inside, a grand living and dining area with gleaming hardwoods, stately pillars, and pocket French doors welcome you. A stylish eat-in chef’s kitchen, half bath, and two more rooms on the main curate possibility for a convenient home office, media space, or playroom. Retreat upstairs to the resort-like primary with partial views, a sitting area, and two more bedrooms. Venture to the lower level with an exterior entry, two bedrooms, and a bathroom—mother-in-law suite potential. With a $200K extensive landscape remodel, a world of outdoor splendor awaits. Central and peaceful location with restaurants, cafes, parks, and playgrounds all within a mile. Bellevue and downtown Seattle are a quick commute away.
Seattle startup aiming to detect, treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease raises cash
The news: University of Washington spinout AltPep recently raised $44.4 million, according to a regulatory filing. The company declined to discuss the filing, but founder and CEO Valerie Daggett spoke with GeekWire about AltPep’s progress on its experimental blood test to detect Alzheimer’s disease at the earliest stages.
