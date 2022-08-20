Read full article on original website
Chuck Allen
3d ago
well that shows if they did there jobs it wouldn't of came to someone being murdered . 82 times wow that police department needs to be shut down an investigation
Reply
4
Related
WWMTCw
Albion officer shoots dog while responding to aggressive animal complaint
ALBION, Mich. — Body camera video obtained by News Channel 3 shows an Albion Department of Public Safety officer shoot a dog while responding to a call about an aggressive animal. Officers called to Mulberry Street on Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to a timestamp on the body camera video...
WILX-TV
Lansing police arrest 5 juveniles in shooting near Clifford Park
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police arrested five juvenile suspects early Monday morning following a shooting near Clifford Park. According to authorities, police responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Lyons and Kenwood avenues, where they found dozens of shell casings, along with a vehicle and house that had been struck by gunfire.
WILX-TV
Man arrested following barricaded situation in Eaton County that led to lockdown
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office has released a timeline of the events that led to a lockdown being issued Monday morning. Around 9 a.m., Eaton County deputies responded to a domestic assault complaint involving a firearm at a home on Katelin Drive off of Durfee Road in Eaton Rapids. Once on scene, deputies found the victim was no longer at the residence, and the suspect was home alone.
PHOTOS: Adrian police searching for arson suspect in charity fire
ADRIAN, Mich. — Adrian police are looking for a suspect after a suspicious fire broke out at a building on Wednesday morning. Police responded to a suspicious fire that broke out at a building belonging to a charitable organization on S. Tecumseh Street in Adrian, Michigan. Upon arrival it was discovered that the windows of an Associated Charites building were broken and a burning container of gasoline was thrown inside.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested after multi-hour standoff with police in Eaton County
EATON COUNTY, MI -- An armed standoff at an Eaton County home lasted nearly 10 hours Monday, police said. At about 9 a.m. Aug. 22, deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic assault in the 8000 block of Katelin Drive, east of Eaton Rapids.
Suspect in fatal stabbing believed he had to get them before they got him, testimony reveals
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Robert Wayne Annabel II’s stabbing of two people in a Jackson County group home in May is a fact not in dispute. The reasoning and justification for the stabbing, however, is. Annabel, 41, was bound over for trial in Jackson County Circuit Court Monday,...
Suspected drunk driver arrested after vehicle lands in Jackson pond
JACKSON, MI -- A few too many drinks and a missed stop sign left a 30-year-old Jackson man and his vehicle stranded in a Jackson pond early Sunday, police said. At about 2:55 a.m. Aug. 21, Jackson Police Department officers responded to a report of a vehicle in a pond at Cascades Falls Park.
4 men arrested after stabbing, home invasion in Jackson
JACKSON, MI -- An alleged home invasion left two men injured and another four in jail Tuesday morning, police said. At about 5:03 a.m. Aug. 23, officers from the Jackson Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of S. Blackstone Street for a reported assault. At...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
Fulton Co. man accused of killing toddler enters not guilty plea
FULTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Fulton County man accused of killing a toddler pleaded not guilty to several criminal charges on Tuesday. Court records show Devon Harris, 27, pleaded not guilty to several charges including murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and two counts of endangering children on Tuesday, August 23. He’s facing charges after authorities say he caused the death of 3-year-old Gemma Thompson.
Eaton Co. Sheriff’s Office gives timeline, more details on standoff
Officials say the situation started when deputies were called to a domestic assault complaint that involved a gun in the 8000 block of Katelin Dr.
WTOL-TV
Man accused of shooting girlfriend in Toledo hotel enters Alford plea
Dajuan Smith, charged with attempt to commit murder, withdrew his previous plea of not guilty. Smith allegedly shot his girlfriend and evaded arrest in March.
Day before parking lot death, 911 caller said driver was trying to hit people
News 8 has obtained new 911 audio that shows the moments when a driver nearly hit multiple people at a Battle Creek Meijer on Aug. 8.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13abc.com
Toledo man arrested, accused of shooting woman at party
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested for allegedly shooting a woman at a party this summer. According to court documents, Alton Reid Jr. is facing a Felonious Assault charge after a shooting that sent a 33-year-old woman to the hospital in June. It happened in the 600...
Lansing police name 77-year-old homicide victim
The Lansing Police Department has identified 77-year-old Abel Gonzalez as the victim a homicide that occurred on August 19 on the 1100 block of Camp St in Lansing.
WILX-TV
Sheriff’s Office: No kidnapping attempt was made at Howell outlet mall
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is clarifying a situation that was presented as a potential kidnapping over the weekend. The Sheriff’s Office said no kidnapping attempt was made. According to authorities, a man was reportedly following a teen girl and two younger children while...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Drunk woman screams repeatedly at trooper to say her name on side of Oakland County highway, MSP says
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman who was found drunk in the driver’s seat of a running car on the side of an Oakland County highway refused to provide her license to a state trooper and continually screamed at him to “say her full name,” police said.
Drunk woman arrested on I-75 in Oakland County after trying to fight MSP trooper
A Michigan State Police trooper in Oakland County had his hands full on Sunday night when an intoxicated woman attempted to fight him on the shoulder of southbound I-75 in Independence Township.
Michigan woman allegedly embezzled $400K from employer, used it to gamble with husband
LANSING, MI – A Michigan woman allegedly embezzled more than $400,000 from a car dealership where she worked and “primarily used the money to gamble with her husband,” authorities said. Amanda and Justin Root are expected to stand trial on multiple felony charges after Judge Cynthia Ward...
Toledo police: Man found in 'large pool of blood' Saturday; woman shot Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a video relating to violence that aired on Aug. 16, 2022. Toledo police reported an injured adult on Saturday afternoon in north Toledo. At 12:45 p.m., police responded to a call to assist Toledo Fire & Rescue with an injured person at a residence on Lewis Avenue.
13abc.com
Oshae Jones says arrest unjust, demands charges be dropped
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An apology and a dismissal -- that’s what the lawyers for Olympic Bronze Medal winning boxer and Toledoan Oshae Jones is asking. She was arrested at her home last month. Now her lawyers say this is a chance to restore her reputation. They’ve given the city one week to respond.
MLive
48K+
Followers
50K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 3