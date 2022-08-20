ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

MLive

Boy drowns while swimming with friend in Kalamazoo County pond

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A 14-year-old boy died Sunday, Aug. 21, while swimming with a friend in a pond northeast of Vicksburg. The boy’s name has not been released. Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies responded around 1 p.m. to a report that a child was missing in a private pond in the 11000 block of South 37th Street in Wakeshma Township.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Two teens found unresponsive at McNaughton Park

ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart Police are investigating after two 16-year-old males were found unresponsive at McNaughton Park. Just before 4 p.m., dispatch received a call about two unresponsive juveniles by the river. Nurses in the area rendered first aid, as did medics. Narcan was administered and both teens were transported...
ELKHART, IN
Kalamazoo Gazette

Volunteers needed for Kalamazoo River cleanup

KALAMAZOO, MI – Volunteers can help clean up the Kalamazoo River. The “Krazy for the Kazoo” river clean up is Saturday, Aug. 27, the city of Kalamazoo said. The event is in partnership with the Kalamazoo River Watershed Council. Volunteers will mostly walk along the shore, cleaning...
KALAMAZOO, MI
22 WSBT

UPDATE: Driver identified in head-on crash with semi truck in Elkhart

Elkhart police have now identified the driver who crashed head-on into a semi on Monday. Police state 23-year-old Jacob Earl of Elkhart crossed over the center line in the 2300 block of South Main Street near Carlton Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday. Officials say a semi truck was traveling...
ELKHART, IN
Fox17

Ada Township man dies after hitting tree in Vergennes Township

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 52-year-old Ada Township man has died after a crash in Vergennes Township Monday morning. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened before 8:30 a.m. near Bailey Drive and Cumberland Avenue. We’re told the man drove west in a pickup truck when...
ADA TOWNSHIP, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo County needs nearly 8,000 more homes by 2030

KALAMAZOO, MI -- About 7,750 additional homes are needed in Kalamazoo County by 2030 based on population trends, according to a released this week. Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners Chair Mike Quinn told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette that housing is among the top issues the county is focused on, if not the top issue.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

