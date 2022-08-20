Read full article on original website
Local historian, government recreating historic shoreline highway in West Michigan
GRAND HAVEN, MI – About 100 years ago, a highway was paved along Lake Michigan’s eastern shore to provide safer travel and scenic views to beach town tourists. The highway, called the West Michigan Pike, was eventually renamed US-31 and its course recharted in stretches.
Portage beach closed due to higher than normal E. coli levels
PORTAGE, MI – A beach is closed after higher than normal levels of E. coli were found. Ramona Park Beach on Long Lake is closed Tuesday, Aug. 23, after more than standard amounts of E. coli were found, the city of Portage said in a news release. A sample...
Boy drowns while swimming with friend in Kalamazoo County pond
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A 14-year-old boy died Sunday, Aug. 21, while swimming with a friend in a pond northeast of Vicksburg. The boy’s name has not been released. Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies responded around 1 p.m. to a report that a child was missing in a private pond in the 11000 block of South 37th Street in Wakeshma Township.
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan
A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren counties through Sunday night
Baby in Holland bathtub near-drowning has died, police say
HOLLAND, MI -- A 1-year-old critically injured in a bathtub near drowning in a room at a Holland mission has died. Holland police confirmed the death Tuesday, Aug. 23. Police earlier said they responded about 7 p.m. Aug. 9 to the Gateway Mission Women & Children’s Center at 356 Fairbanks Avenue for a report of a medical emergency.
Kalamazoo officer finds small alligator crawling across street
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A Kalamazoo Public Safety sergeant made an unusual discovery in the Edison neighborhood Tuesday. The sergeant saw a reptile ambling across Lake Street near Division Street. Police managed to safely corral the animal, believed to be an American alligator. Officers then notified an Athens area alligator sanctuary...
Boy, 16, dead after he and another teen were found unresponsive at McNaughton Park
A 16-year-old boy has died after he, and another teen, were found unresponsive in McNaughton Park. Elkhart Police were sent around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, to the park in the 700 block of Arcade Avenue after getting a 911 call regarding a male who was unresponsive by the river.
Hundreds of yield signs being replaced with stop signs in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is working to remove yield signs and replace them with stop signs throughout the city, according to a traffic engineer. More than 400 yield signs in the city will be switched over during a process covering several years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two teens found unresponsive at McNaughton Park
ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart Police are investigating after two 16-year-old males were found unresponsive at McNaughton Park. Just before 4 p.m., dispatch received a call about two unresponsive juveniles by the river. Nurses in the area rendered first aid, as did medics. Narcan was administered and both teens were transported...
Volunteers needed for Kalamazoo River cleanup
KALAMAZOO, MI – Volunteers can help clean up the Kalamazoo River. The “Krazy for the Kazoo” river clean up is Saturday, Aug. 27, the city of Kalamazoo said. The event is in partnership with the Kalamazoo River Watershed Council. Volunteers will mostly walk along the shore, cleaning...
‘He’s a monster’: Victim’s family on long-haul trucker, suspected killer
Around noon on Monday at a cemetery on Lake Michigan Drive, Sharon Hammack’s sisters placed flowers on her grave.
Bicyclist killed in St. Joseph County hit-and-run crash identified as retired priest at Holy Family Parish
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has identified the bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash just west of South Bend’s city limits Monday night. Police say it happened just before 7:50 p.m. on W. Western Avenue near Chapel Lane. The...
Police investigating after Muskegon Heights officer shot at, with related 3-car crash
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI -- Police are investigating after someone shot at a Muskegon Heights police officer. The officer was not injured. The incident is believed to have led to a related three-vehicle crash on East Broadway Avenue at Riordan Street. The shots were fired about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23...
Distracted cyclist hit by train, hospitalized
A man is in the hospital after being hit by a train Wednesday. He told first responders he didn't hear the train.
UPDATE: Driver identified in head-on crash with semi truck in Elkhart
Elkhart police have now identified the driver who crashed head-on into a semi on Monday. Police state 23-year-old Jacob Earl of Elkhart crossed over the center line in the 2300 block of South Main Street near Carlton Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday. Officials say a semi truck was traveling...
72-year-old man recovered after drowning in Spring Lake Village
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has recovered the body of a 72-year-old man who drowned in Spring Lake Village. The man is from Grand Rapids, and went missing Friday afternoon on August 19. Police say they did find an article of clothing belonging to the...
5 People Hospitalized Following A Three-Vehicle Crash In Volinia Township (Volinia Township, MI)
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle crash that led to the hospitalization of five people. The crash happened at the intersection of Marcellus Highway and Decatur road in [..]
Ada Township man dies after hitting tree in Vergennes Township
VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 52-year-old Ada Township man has died after a crash in Vergennes Township Monday morning. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened before 8:30 a.m. near Bailey Drive and Cumberland Avenue. We’re told the man drove west in a pickup truck when...
Driver killed in crash after vehicle strikes tree in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI – A 52-year-old Ada Township man died after police said his vehicle left the road and hit a tree. No other vehicles were involved in the fatal crash on Monday, Aug. 22, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office reported. Police did not immediately release the man’s identity.
Kalamazoo County needs nearly 8,000 more homes by 2030
KALAMAZOO, MI -- About 7,750 additional homes are needed in Kalamazoo County by 2030 based on population trends, according to a released this week. Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners Chair Mike Quinn told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette that housing is among the top issues the county is focused on, if not the top issue.
