Read full article on original website
son of the annunaki .
4d ago
I hope they catch him and prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law.
Reply
21
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Cannabis Store Set To Open In MancelonaKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Antrim County Fair Begins This WeekKyle SchepperleyAntrim County, MI
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes WhitefishTravel MavenMichigan State
Opinion: Mancelona Public Schools $19.5 Million Bond ProposalKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Related
MSP dash cam video captures teen driver swerving, rolling car on I-75 in Northern Michigan
A young driver is uninjured after rolling his car on I-75 in Northern Michigan on Tuesday morning – an incident caught on camera by a Michigan State Police trooper.
Michigan State Police Dashcam Catches Crawford County Rollover Crash
A 16-year-old driver lost control on I-75 in Crawford County Tuesday morning, and a Michigan State Trooper’s dashcam caught it on camera. Troopers say a Houghton Lake Post trooper was working on Northbound I-75 and 7 Mile Road when he witnessed the crash. The driver, a 16-year-old, was wearing...
Police investigating after Muskegon Heights officer shot at, with related 3-car crash
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI -- Police are investigating after someone shot at a Muskegon Heights police officer. The officer was not injured. The incident is believed to have led to a related three-vehicle crash on East Broadway Avenue at Riordan Street. The shots were fired about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23...
Police: Muskegon Heights officers shot at, no one hit
Police say Muskegon Heights officers were shot at on Tuesday after a car chase. No one was hit by gunfire, but several people were injured when the car crashed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
After shots fired at Muskegon Heights officers, fleeing car crashes into two other vehicles
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI -- Muskegon Heights police took gunfire from a car Tuesday as it fled from pursuing officers, with the chase ending when the car crashed into two other vehicles at an intersection. Muskegon Heights police on Wednesday, Aug. 24 said no one was injured by gunshots.
Michigan driver killed in crash, reportedly going 100 mph before hitting pole
WARREN, MI -- Details are limited and an investigation is ongoing, but police say a driver was killed Monday morning when they crashing into a pole after traveling at speeds of 100 miles per hour. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the crash took place on Groesbeck Highway near the Eight Mile Road intersection around 5 a.m.
Couple used U.S. Postal Service to traffic meth into Northern Michigan, police say
CEDAR, MI – A Northern Michigan couple is facing drug charges after investigators discovered crystal methamphetamine that was being mailed to them via the U.S. Postal Service, police said. In June, detectives with the Traverse Narcotics Team and U.S. Postal Inspection Service identified illegal substances being mailed to a...
wnmufm.org
Manistique-area man arrested in connection with fatal Mackinac County crash
NEWTON TOWNSHIP, MI— The driver involved in a fatal July rollover crash in Mackinac County has been arrested on a four-count felony warrant. James Bedard, 43, of Manistique is charged with operating while intoxicated, causing death, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, operating without security, and unlawful use of registration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan Residents Could Lose $500 Thanks To A School Bus
Driving in Michigan has always been a huge debate, many people say we don't know how to drive here in the Mitten state. I think we drive just fine, but I don't think all of us know the rules of the road. Better yet, I don't think all of us follow the rules of the road and that leads to some messy situations, and the lawmakers and enforcers have been doing their best to make the roads safer for pedestrians, bikers, and other drivers.
Police looking for two missing teens in West Michigan
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI — Police are asking for the public’s help in looking for two teens who went missing this weekend. The Fremont Police Department is investigating a report of two missing runaway teens last seen Saturday, Aug. 20, according to a news release from the police department.
By the numbers: See what was hauled out of Muskegon River during annual cleanup
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – One would think that after 11 years of annual cleanups, there wouldn’t be much more trash to pull out of the Muskegon River.
Man drowns while attempting to rescue fiancé’s dog from Northern Michigan river
A Lansing-area man has died after trying to save his fiancé’s dog from a river in Northern Michigan. Alpena Police say the 36-year-old man disappeared into the Thunder Bay River after slipping on rocks during the rescue attempt, and didn’t resurface.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLUC
MSP Wakefield Post warns Upper Michigan residents of phone scams
WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Michigan State Police, another phone scam is circulating the area. The scam involves a person posing as an employee with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) or other law enforcement agency. The caller then tells the victim that a warrant is out for their arrest and pre-paid gift cards are needed to dispose of the warrant.
Local historian, government recreating historic shoreline highway in West Michigan
GRAND HAVEN, MI – About 100 years ago, a highway was paved along Lake Michigan’s eastern shore to provide safer travel and scenic views to beach town tourists. The highway, called the West Michigan Pike, was eventually renamed US-31 and its course recharted in stretches.
Bay County house fire claims man’s life, displaces family
GIBSON TWP, MI — A man is dead and his surviving family displaced after a house fire in rural Bay County. At 9:58 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to the reported fire of a two-story house at 1650 Brown Road in Gibson Township, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. They arrived to find the building engulfed in flames.
Teens who went missing from Newaygo County found
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – Police say two teens who were reported missing on Sunday afternoon have been found. Ariah Hebrank, 13, and Trenton Garcia, 14, were found at about 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, according to an update from the Fremont Police Department. The two teens were reported as...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 arrested after ecstasy, 348 pounds of marijuana seized from truck that crossed into Michigan
COLUMBUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Four people were arrested after 348 pounds of marijuana and 24 pounds of ecstasy were seized from a truck that crossed the Blue Water Bridge into Michigan, officials said. Drug task force members said they noticed a semi truck that crossed the Blue Water Bridge...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State Police are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have a bench warrant and they need to pay bail via a kiosk deposit.
$1M in marijuana, ecstasy seized in St. Clair County narcotics investigation
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – Drugs amounting to more than $1 million in street value are off the streets following a narcotics investigation by the St. Clair County Drug Task Force. In a Monday, Aug. 22, news release, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office announced that 348 pounds of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former Western Michigan University hockey captain pleads guilty to lesser charge in rape case
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A former Western Michigan University hockey team captain has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in a rape case. According to WOOD, an NBC affiliate out of Grand Rapids, 23-year-old Paul Washe of Clarkston was being charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He pleaded guilty to “seduction” and the criminal sexual conduct charge was dismissed.
MLive
48K+
Followers
50K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 11