3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina Andras
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
MLive.com
Bangor restarts varsity football team with return to 11-player game in mind
BANGOR, MI – Tough times for the Bangor football program got even tougher last year, when the school decided to cancel its varsity season in favor of a JV-only schedule. With three seniors and no juniors on last year’s roster, Bangor would have fielded a squad full of sophomores and freshmen, and that didn’t serve the program’s best interest long term.
MLive.com
Allegan football gets numbers boost with help from basketball team
ALLEGAN, MI – It’s no secret that Allegan’s football and boys basketball teams have struggled over the years, with both squads failing to post a winning record since the Tigers went 7-3 on the gridiron in 2010. Tony Danzig was the football coach then, and he’s now...
MLive.com
Pair of transfers poised to play big role for Gobles football in 2022
GOBLES, MI – Low player turnout nearly caused Gobles to cancel its 2021 varsity football season last August, but those concerns seem like a distant memory to the current crop of Tigers. Though the team has fewer than five seniors, a robust junior class and solid numbers from the...
localsportsjournal.com
Who’s ready for some high school football?
MUSKEGON–The summer is winding down and that can mean just one thing – high school football is on the horizon. Area teams have been through conditioning, two-a-days, hitting and practicing their offensive and defensive schemes they hope will lead them into a successful season in 2022. Optimism is...
MLive.com
Loaded Whitehall football team primed for unprecedented success in 2022
The Whitehall football program has been a model of consistency the past decade under head coach Tony Sigmon with seven playoff appearances in the past eight seasons. A loaded roster of experienced playmakers with plenty of size and speed have the Vikings on the verge of breaking through a glass ceiling that has prevented the program from potential long postseason runs.
MLive.com
New ‘Coach Langs’ ready to lead Climax-Scotts football in 2022
CLIMAX, MI – Not too many high school football teams feature a hall of fame coach as their offensive coordinator, that’s the situation Climax-Scotts finds itself in heading into the 2022 season. After serving as a co-head coach last year alongside his son, Tyler, Kevin Langs stepped down...
MLive.com
Link up to 45 Grand Rapids area football previews heading into 2022 season
MLive.com has been previewing Grand Rapids football teams since its annual media day on July 25. In case you missed any coverage over the past month, here’s an opportunity to catch up. Click on the links below for previews across the area.
Grand Rapids, August 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Grand Rapids. The Rockford High School football team will have a game with East Grand Rapids High School on August 24, 2022, 13:30:00. The Rockford High School football team will have a game with East Grand Rapids High School on August 24, 2022, 15:30:00.
MLive.com
15 Grand Rapids area football players to watch in 2022
The 2022 high school football season will kick off Thursday, and chances are you will be hearing a lot about the players below in the weeks to come.
MLive.com
MLive readers pick football champions for OK Conference champions
If the MLive readers are correct, then there will be some huge surprises coming this high school football season across the Grand Rapids area. MLive posted a series of polls on Aug. 1, asking readers to vote for the teams they think will win the each of the six OK Conference divisions. The polls have been closed and the votes have been tabulated.
MLive.com
10 sophomores set to make a big impact for Decatur football in 2022
DECATUR, MI – Between first-year head coach Scott Burwell and 10 freshmen on the varsity roster, Decatur’s football team had a lot of new faces in 2021. Fortunately for the Raiders, that youth delivered just enough success to reach the playoffs, but the best part of it all?
WZZM 13
Comstock Park welcomes students back to school while mourning loss of basketball coach
Tyler Edwards was the boys varsity basketball coach for one year. He died suddenly last week.
MLive.com
See which teams MLive readers picked as Kalamazoo-area football champions
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s 2022 high school football season kicks off Thursday, and a primary goal for every team at this point is a conference championship. With that in mind, we asked readers to weigh in on which Kalamazoo-area teams would capture league titles this fall, ranging from the big schools in the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference to the small-town squads from the Southwest Michigan 8-man Football League.
MLive.com
25 Kalamazoo-area high school football players to watch in 2022
KALAMAZOO, MI - Toe meets leather in two days at high school football stadiums across the state, bringing an end to a long summer of two-a-days and conditioning drills. A full slate of games is on tap for Thursday, which will give fans their first glimpse of their favorite teams and players.
WWMTCw
Former Detroit Tiger joins the Bronco's coaching staff
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Former Detroit Tiger Daniel Schlereth will take a seat in the dugout of Western Michigan University's baseball team. Former Major League pitcher will be Bronco's new pitching coach, the university announced Monday. "We are very excited to announce the addition of Daniel Schlereth to the Bronco...
MLive.com
20 must-see Kalamazoo-area high school football games for 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – Game week has finally arrived for Michigan’s 2022 high school football season, with the first matchups set to take place around the state on Thursday. The thud of toe hitting leather always sounds a little bit better on the season-opening kickoff, but Thursday is just Day 1 of a nine-week regular season.
MLive.com
The don’t miss, absolutely must-see Grand Rapids football games in 2022
MLive is unveiling its annual list of must-see football games across its regions Monday, Aug. 21. Here’s the Grand Rapids list, but we have tried something new for 2022.
whtc.com
Classes Begin Today for Three Districts
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 24, 2022) – Holland Adventist Academy started classes a week ago, and Holland Christian Schools and Corpus Christi Catholic School started classes on Tuesday, but the new school year along the Lakeshore begins in earnest on Wednesday. Nick Cassidy begins his first full year as...
Young Boy in Walker, Michigan Catches His Dream Fish
A 9-year-old boy from Walker, Michigan has been chasing a particular fish species for the last 3 years and finally gets that fish in the boat. My son and I love to fish all around West Michigan. Whether it's a small pond, good size lake, a river, or even Lake Michigan, they are all fair game to us.
Beach-cleaning robots? Muskegon's got them
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Tens of millions of people depend upon the water that comes from right here in our backyard. Yet, all of that's under threat from a growing plastic problem. Studies show up to 22-million pounds of plastic enters the Great Lakes basin annually. A one-of-a-kind partnership to...
