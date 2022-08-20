Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, TexasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Update: Serial Road Rager in the Heights has been arrestedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston couple has given away half a billion dollarsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Women of AT&T and Nissi's Network Inc. sponsor LeBrunch in Bleu to support survivors of human traffickingJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
CBS Sports
Former Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin retires after four NFL seasons
One of the most improbable players in recent NFL history has called it a career. Shaquem Griffin, the former Seahawks linebacker who had his left hand amputated at the age of 4, announced Wednesday that he is retiring after four seasons. Writing for The Players' Tribune, the former UCF standout revealed that he drew interest from a half-dozen teams after a 2021 offseason stint with the Dolphins, but ultimately decided to step away from the game to join the NFL Legends Community, a mentorship program.
CBS Sports
Giants' Collin Johnson: Injures leg in practice
Johnson suffered an apparent lower-body injury during Wednesday's practice, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Johnson reportedly has been excellent throughout training camp and caught 10 passes for 123 yards in two preseason games. Initial reports suggest the injury may be serious, but if not, Johnson could have role off the bench Week 1.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Damien Harris: Exits practice with possible injury
Harris left Wednesday's practice early and didn't return, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. Harris walked off without assistance while talking to training staff. Should he miss the team's final preseason game, Rhamondre Stevenson and Ty Montgomery would figure to get most of the first-team snaps. All three took snaps with Mac Jones and the first-team offense in Friday's exhibition win over Carolina, with Harris getting the start and the first carry.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Davante Adams calls Aaron Rodgers the best QB in the NFL: 'He had the Michael Jordan effect'
New Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins had high praise for Aaron Rodgers last month, telling reporters the star quarterback is "on a whole different level" than Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. Now Watkins' big-name predecessor, Davante Adams, is echoing the acclaim. Even after reuniting with longtime friend Derek Carr in Las Vegas, the new Raiders pass catcher told the "Pivot" podcast Tuesday that Rodgers remains the NFL's best signal-caller, and that his "Michael Jordan effect" fueled Green Bay.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Marcus Mariota: Plays three series
Mariota completed six of his 10 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown in Monday's preseason loss to the Jets. Mariota led the offense on three drives, tallying 10 points. He was effective in different areas of the field, connecting on short attempts but also airing out passes that went for gains of 52 and 39 to Kyle Pitts and Anthony Firkser, respectively. While rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder also was effective, Mariota reportedly has been the more consistent quarterback in camp and should be the starting quarterback for the Falcons in Week 1.
CBS Sports
Giants' David Sills: Tallies 56 yards in preseason debut
Sills corralled five of seven targets for 56 yards in Sunday's preseason victory versus the Bengals. Sills didn't play in New York's first exhibition game last Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, but he was back in action for the team's second contest Sunday. The 26-year-old ranked second on the squad in receiving yards and third in receptions in the win. Sills is considered a long shot for a spot on the 53-man roster, so he'll be looking to make another strong impression in the Giants' third and final preseason game against the Jets next weekend.
CBS Sports
Packers' Allen Lazard: Held out for exhibition
Lazard isn't expected to play in Green Bay's final preseason game Thursday against Kansas City, with the Packers holding out their top players to prepare for Week 1 at Minnesota, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Lazard enters the season as Green Bay's top wideout, albeit with a track record that...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Nate McCrary: Questionable to return
McCrary is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to a knee injury. McCrary had touches on back-to-back plays in the third quarter, securing his lone target for seven yards while rushing once for nine yards prior to leaving the game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return or whether he'll be available for Saturday's preseason matchup against the Commanders.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Limited to decoy duties Sunday
Golladay started Sunday's 25-22 preseason win over the Bengals but wasn't targeted. Golladay was on the field for 21 of 24 snaps over the Giants' first three drives, but starting quarterback Daniel Jones didn't look his way a single time. New York probably was more focused on seeing what rookie skill-position players like Wan'Dale Robinson and Daniel Bellinger (three targets apiece) can do rather than the five-year veteran Golladay, so don't read too much into his lack of involvement Sunday.
CBS Sports
Twins' Aaron Sanchez removed prematurely vs. Astros after bench-clearing incident triggers mound visit rule
Minnesota Twins right-hander Aaron Sanchez was involved in an unusual sequence during Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros that resulted in him being removed prematurely because of Major League Baseball's rules on mound visits. The scene went down to begin the bottom of the fifth inning. Sanchez threw an inside...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Derrick Gore: Won't play in preseason finale
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that Gore (thumb) won't play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Packers, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. Gore rushed five times for 11 yards across 18 offensive snaps during Saturday's preseason game against the Commanders and presumably picked up the thumb injury as well. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but it could cost him a spot on the initial 53-man roster. Clyde Edwards-Helaire remains the projected starter with Jerick McKinnon and Ronald Jones as primary backups, but rookie Isiah Pacheco has also made waves during training camp. With those four healthy, Gore will have a tough time hanging on to a spot during the final roster cuts, especially if the thumb injury remains a concern.
CBS Sports
Colts' Kwity Paye: Sustains knee injury
Paye suffered a knee injury Wednesday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports. The severity of the injury is unknown, and there's no timetable for Paye's return. The 2021 first-round pick and Indianapolis will cross their fingers for a favorable diagnosis, but in the meantime, Tyquan Lewis and Ben Banogu should pick up some extra reps at defensive end opposite Yannick Ngakoue.
CBS Sports
Brett Favre thinks the 49ers are making a mistake at quarterback by going with Trey Lance over Jimmy Garoppolo
If there's one quarterback in NFL history who definitely understands what Jimmy Garoppolo is going through right now, it's probably Brett Favre. The former Packers quarterback has been watching the 49ers' situation from afar, and as things stand now, Favre thinks San Francisco is making a mistake at quarterback this year by starting Trey Lance.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Unlikely for preseason finale
Penny isn't likely to play in Friday's preseason game against Dallas, with the Seahawks trying to keep him healthy for Week 1 against Denver, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Penny is set to enter Week 1 as the starter, and he could see an especially large workload...
CBS Sports
Dolphins have brought up Mike Gesicki in trade discussions, per report
The Miami Dolphins elected to slap the franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki earlier this offseason. After not agreeing to a long-term extension by the mid-July deadline, he's now set to play the 2022 season on a one-year tender that'll pay him $10.9 million. While he's currently slated to make that dough by working in Miami's offense, that could change by the time Week 1 rolls around.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Status for Thursday uncertain
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that he's undecided whether Watson (knee) will play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Chiefs, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Watson returned to practice last week for the first time since spring and has worked his way into full-team drills over the...
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Won't play Friday
Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Poyer (elbow) is improving but still not quite ready to return this week, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports. It wasn't likely that the 2021 first-team All-Pro selection was going to see more than a couple series during Friday's preseason game at Carolina either way. He did not need to wear a sleeve or a brace after hyperextending his elbow during Week 1 of the preseason, which points to there being a solid chance he'll be available to open the regular campaign. In the meantime, Damar Hamlin should continue to see an increase in reps next to Micah Hyde.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Sitting for another game
Haggerty (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. A left shoulder injury will keep Haggerty on the bench for a fourth straight game, but because he was used as a pinch runner in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Oakland, the Mariners seemingly aren't expecting him to require a stint on the injured list. While Haggerty is sitting Wednesday, Mitch Haniger will man right field, opening up the designated-hitter spot for Carlos Santana.
CBS Sports
Chet Holmgren injury update: Thunder fear No. 2 overall pick has suffered ligament damage in foot, per report
The Oklahoma City Thunder fear No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren has suffered ligament damage in his foot, according to Shams Charania. Holmgren is currently undergoing further evaluation to determine the severity of the injury and any potential recovery period. The Thunder released a brief statement saying, "Chet is in...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Late life in KC?
Jones may have "late life" in Kansas City, as he had a good practice Tuesday after teammate Derrick Gore (thumb) was placed on injured reserve, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Those who drafted Jones earlier this summer were hoping he'd challenge Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the starting job, or at least...
