ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford County, VA

Maryland DUI Driver Seriously Injures Children, Firefighter In I-95 VA Crash

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BzGkI_0hOhedcK00
Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office

A Maryland man is facing several serious charges after driving under the influence with kids in his car and hurting a firefighter at an accident scene last week, authorities in Virginia said.

Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya, 41, had three children in his car not property restrained when he drove into the back of a firetruck on Thursday, Aug. 18 around 11:05 p.m., the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

Rodriguez-Montoya injured his four passengers and a firefighter, authorities said. He was charged with DUI, reckless driving, DUI maiming, felony child neglect and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The passengers in Rodriguez-Montoya’s car were hospitalized with serious, but non-life- threatening injuries. The firefighter was treated for his injuries at the hospital and released. We wish them all a speedy recovery.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.

Comments / 24

Punisher?
4d ago

ugh...send him back to his place of origin. They come here not for a better live if not to do their criminal stuff

Reply(2)
17
White Tiger
4d ago

It's very very sad about the loss of lives because of 1 driver's carelessness. My prayers and sympathy go out to all the family and friends and hope they heal.

Reply
7
dry wall
4d ago

yeah funny how they say a Maryland man looks like a Guatemalan probably an illegal 🤔

Reply(5)
21
Related
NBC Washington

Worker Killed in Maryland Garbage Truck Crash

A garbage truck rolled over in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Tuesday morning, crushing and killing a worker on the truck. The truck was near the intersection of Broadwater Drive and Blaine Road in Deale about 11:15 a.m. when it moved over to allow a car to pass. Two wheels fell...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Arrest photo released of Maryland man accused of killing mother, daughter in mass stabbing

BALTIMORE -- A booking photo has been released of an Edgewood man charged in a mass stabbing that left a woman and her 5-year-old daughter dead Tuesday in Pennsylvania. Keith Kretzer, 31, is charged with two counts of criminal homicide and two counts of criminal attempted homicide. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to the first block of Firebox Court in Hopewell Township for a reported stabbing, Pennsylvania State Police said. There, the woman and a 5-year-old girl were found dead. A 63-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were both were hospitalized with serious injuries. One of those victims wrestled the knife away from him, according to court documentsKretzer was arrested with blood and cuts on his hands. He allegedly told investigators that something took control of him and he killed people, according to the documents..The woman who died was identified as 34-year-old Christine Fousek. The surviving victims share the same last name, Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.Two Maryland women have had three protective orders granted against Kretzer, according to court records.
EDGEWOOD, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stafford County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
State
Maryland State
County
Stafford County, VA
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Stafford County, VA
Accidents
CBS Baltimore

Maryland man charged in Pennsylvania mass stabbing that left woman, child dead

BALTIMORE -- An Edgewood man has been charged in connection with a mass stabbing that left a mother and her young daughter dead in York County, Pa. last night, according to Pennsylvania State Police.Keith Kretzer, 31, is charged with two counts of Criminal Homicide and two counts of Criminal Attempted Homicide. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to the first block of Firebox Court in Hopewell Township for a reported stabbing, police said. There, the woman and a 5-year-old girl were found dead. A 63-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were both were hospitalized with serious injuries. One of those victims wrestled the knife...
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Interstate 95#Reckless Driving#Traffic Accident#Daily Voice Fairfax
Daily Voice

Two Barred From Possessing Firearms Busted With Weapon During Waldorf Traffic Stop: Sheriff

A pair of convicted felons prohibited from possessing firearms are facing new charges after being busted with a handgun and random drugs during a traffic stop in Maryland. Waldorf resident Melvin Emell Lampkin, 28, and Keymo Kemytte-William Key, 27, of Accokeek in Prince George’s County were arrested on Monday, Aug. 22 following a traffic stop where a member of the Charles County Sheriff's Office located a suspicious handgun inside their vehicle.
WALDORF, MD
Daily Voice

Virginia Man Busted By Undercover Agent In Montgomery County Posing As Teen Girl: Police

A Virginia man has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor after he was caught trying to meet up with an underage girl in Maryland, authorities say. Jose M. Jimenez, 34, of McLean, Virginia, had thought he was talking to a 15-year-old girl on social media, but in reality, was actually having a conversation with a Montgomery County detective posing as the child, Montgomery County police say.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
Daily Voice

Bristow 25-Year-Old Shot To Death In DC, Police Seek Suspect

D.C. police are investigating a fatal shooting that killed a Bristow resident, officials said. Sometime around 2 a.m. on August 24, police responded to the scene in the 200 block of Florida Avenue and discovered a man and a woman both suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
BRISTOW, VA
Daily Voice

ID Sought For Driver In Lehigh Valley Hit-And-Run Crash

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the accused driver in a Lehigh Valley hit-and-run crash. The man pictured above was behind the wheel during a minor hit-and-run crash in front of the Subway on Freemansburg Avenue in Bethlehem Township around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, June 17, the local police department said in a release on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Daily Voice

Three Men Charged In Connection To June Robbery In St. Mary's County: Sheriff

Three men in Maryland are facing multiple felony charges following an investigation into a summer robbery in St. Mary's County, authorities announced. Great Mills resident Benjamin Dennis Wagoner, 18, was apprehended on Tuesday, Aug. 23 by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Special Operations Division, and Emergency Services Team following a monthslong robbery investigation.
GREAT MILLS, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
344K+
Followers
51K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy