Holly Hill, FL

Take in views for miles and feel the cool vibes in Marina Grande condo

By Tammie Shanahan
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago

With its cool, contemporary vibes, this Marina Grande on the Halifax condominium offers the ideal vantage point to take in amazing views and city lights. Located on the 16th floor, it features 1,843 square feet of open and beautifully maintained living space with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an extra-large den. This breathtaking unit, with views of the riverfront and ocean, is a mix of modern and coastal design. It features upgraded luxury vinyl flooring throughout the main living areas, including the kitchen, which comes with granite countertops, a breakfast bar and modern appliances. The primary suite’s bathroom has marble tile, dual-sinks vanities, a glass-enclosed, tiled shower with a bench and an oversized garden tub with jets to soak your worries away. Offered at a great price and leased until Oct. 31, it would make an ideal primary or secondary residence as well as a show-worthy addition to any investor’s portfolio.

ADDRESS: 241 Riverside Drive, Unit 1603, Holly Hill

TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FEET: 1,843

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2

YEAR BUILT:  2007

PRICE: $465,000

CONTACT: Eva Garcia, Urbanista Realty, 386-492-7441

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Take in views for miles and feel the cool vibes in Marina Grande condo

#Condo#Design#Housing List#Real Estate#Riverside Drive
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

