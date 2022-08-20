ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

This home's features and custom designs will impress most any buyer

By Tammie Shanahan
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a2dpw_0hOhdeSq00

Before you enter this Charles Wayne custom home in the desirable ''E'' section of Palm Coast, you’ll be impressed by its modern look and a well-manicured landscape. The brick-paver circular driveway not only provides parking convenience but adds to the elegance of the exterior. Step inside and the beautiful custom features continue. This home has been professionally updated top to bottom from its original design, which includes high ceilings and large windows that provide an abundance of natural light to make the open space seem even larger than it is. Newer appliances and lots of cabinet and countertop space make your time in the kitchen a joy, and the large screened in lanai is ideal for entertaining or enjoying a quiet evening in the hot tub. The lot is oversized with plenty of room for a pool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ccuG_0hOhdeSq00

ADDRESS: 26 Ellsworth Drive, Palm Coast

TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FEET: 2,292

LOT SIZE: 0.35 acres

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

STORIES: 1

YEAR BUILT: 1988

PRICE: $580,000

CONTACT: Ron Harlow, Adams, Cameron & Co. Realtors, 386-283-1799

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Lctj_0hOhdeSq00

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: This home's features and custom designs will impress most any buyer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
askflagler.com

Moonrise Brewing Company, the First Brewery in Palm Coast to Close

Amid the highest turnout of any Primary Election since 2004, Moonrise Brewing Company announced it would be closing immediately. Opening in 2017, owners Benjamin and Ashley Davenport offered a wealth of different ales with an ever-growing selection monthly. In a post on Facebook, the brewery announced:. It’s with a heavy...
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Workers to remove surfacing material at Holland Park Splash Pad

Palm Coast city staff will be removing the “poured-in-place” or “PIP” surface material at the James F. Holland Memorial Park splash pad starting Monday, Aug. 22, and continuing for several weeks. Other amenities at Holland Park will remain open. The splash pad's surface has repeatedly failed,...
PALM COAST, FL
QSR magazine

Daddy's Chicken Shack Inks 20-Store Deal in Florida

Daddy’s Chicken Shack is flying to new heights with its most recent regional development deal, driving the brand towards nationwide growth in the untapped East Coast market. As an emerging brand in the competitive fast casual chicken sector, Daddy’s Chicken Shack announced its fourth regional development deal this year, igniting its growth in a new state. This milestone agreement for the brand’s first Southeast locations is a testament to Daddy’s focus on elevated, chef-driven menu items and advanced, tech-enabled operations. The highly sought-after chicken concept most recently caught the attention of Florida businessman Ed Zausch and his wife, Gayla. Now putting the brand at 80 locations in development, this specific deal targets expansion throughout Orlando and Daytona Beach.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
Palm Coast, FL
Business
City
Palm Coast, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best farmers market: Jacksonville Farmers Market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Returning once again as winner for Jacksonville’s best farmers market is none other than the market that’s aptly named to take first place -- the Jacksonville Farmers Market, of course. Established in 1938, this market is open daily and features 100 produce stalls from...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
click orlando

Daytona Beach to hold 30th annual Biketoberfest

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is set to celebrate its 30th annual Biketoberfest motorcycle rally in October, according to city officials. Officials said the four-day event is expected to attract motorcyclists and enthusiasts to Volusia County with live music, vendors, bike shows, rides along A1A and motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Custom Home#Realtors#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Linus Business#Adams Cameron Co
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Beach woman dies in head-on collision on Nova Road

A 42-year-old Ormond Beach woman died after a crash on Monday, Aug. 22, involving two vehicles in the 300 block of North Nova Road, Ormond Beach Police report. The victim, Geralynn Purvis, was driving a black Ford SUV on the northbound lanes of Nova Road when her vehicle collided head-on with a white Ford pick-up truck around 8:10 p.m. The pick-up truck was on the wrong side of the road, as its driver was heading southbound on the northbound lanes. Police have not released the identity of the driver of the pickup truck, who sustained a head injury and refused transport to the hospital.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WESH

5 hospitalized in Daytona Beach crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Roads Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An boat explosion at Halifax Harbor Marina on Sunday injured four people, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department. Firefighters responded just after 1:15 p.m. and the department said the four boaters had just refueled the 34-foot vessel, which exploded when they tried to start its engine.
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
938K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy