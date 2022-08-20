Only a few weeks after Benson Hill’s ribbon cutting, the soybean processing facility came to the Creston City Council with a proposal. As part of its operations, the facility discharges wastewater into the city’s Osage Lift Station. The waste has a high pH, above the pre-treatment limit for the city. “The reason that can be an issue is because it can be hard on the equipment like the pump station directly downstream,” Libby Patton with the city’s engineering firm, Veenstra and Kimm, told the council. “It can damage the metal in the pumps.”

CRESTON, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO