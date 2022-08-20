Read full article on original website
Related
iowa.media
Ronald L. Hampton
Ron Hampton, 83, of Creston, died Aug. 18, 2022, at his home. Celebration of Life services will be 11 a.m., Saturday Aug. 27 at Crest Baptist Church, 1211 North Poplar Street, Creston. Pastor Chuck Spindler will officiate. Services will be livestreamed. Private family burial will be in Murray Cemetery in Murray, Iowa. Open memorial visitation with family receiving friends will be from 10 – 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Crest Baptist Church in Creston.
iowa.media
Creston’s private schools welcomes new staff
Creston’s St. Malachy and Mayflower Heritage Christian School also start their years today. Both welcome new staff members. Jane Warner is the new music and band director for prekindergarten through eighth grade. She has 16 years in music education including eight at Creston Middle School Band and eight years at Creston middle and high school choirs. She enjoys music, reading, cooking, walking in nature, “chasing her three boys,” travel and coffee.
iowa.media
Elbert J. Irving
Elbert Jay Irving, 91, of Afton, died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Greater Regional Health in Creston. A Celebration of Life graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, in Rose Hill Cemetery in Mount Ayr. Military rites by Ringgold County American Legion and the Iowa Honor Guard. Powers...
iowa.media
Dean Haaland inducted into United Life Legend’s Hall of Fame
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Dean Haaland of Perry and Pat Ramaekers of Omaha were the first inductees into United Life Insurance Company’s Legend’s Hall of Fame in ceremonies held this week at the company’s headquarters here. The recognition celebrates agents who are standouts, both professionally and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
iowa.media
One mile of H Avenue to close Thursday, Friday
One mile of H Avenue southwest of Perry will be closed this week for tile replacement, the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced Wednesday. H Avenue between 170th and 180th streets will be closed from 7 a.m. Thursday until 5 p.m. Friday, the department said. For more information, call the...
iowa.media
Two-car crash slows traffic Tuesday on Iowa Highway 141
Two cars collided on Iowa Highway 141 at Eighth Street in Perry Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred about 7:45 a.m. The crash appeared to occur in the eastbound lanes on Iowa Highway 141, and both vehicles came to rest on the south shoulder of the roadway.
iowa.media
County not interested in historical registry
Union County Board of Supervisors declined Monday to apply to have the courthouse be considered on the National Register of Historic Places. No formal action was taken. Creston historian Jane Briley suggested earlier this month to the supervisors for the county to apply. Supervisors since did some research. “I made...
RELATED PEOPLE
Iowa State Fair broke two records on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturdays are for the record breakers, especially at the Iowa State Fair. On Saturday the Iowa State Fair broke it’s highest one-day attendance record with 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance for the 2022 fair so far is 1,016,917. The fair also […]
iowa.media
Waukee man allegedly pushes Adel woman into refrigerator
A Waukee man was charged with assault Tuesday after he allegedly pushed an Adel woman and caused her to strike her head against a refrigerator. Jesse Jon Johnson, 39, of 445 Ashworth Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 6 p.m. Tuesday in the...
iowa.media
Labor Day again planned in Diagonal
The annual Diagonal Lions Club Labor Day celebration will feature three days filled with activities Saturday, September 3 through Monday, September 5. Sign-up for the Junior Class UTV Poker Run begins at 12 p.m. at the south end of Broadway. The race begins at 1 p.m. The route will be announced closer to the competition. The event is sponsored by the Ringgold Outdoor Alliance.
KCCI.com
Man attacked by 10 people at east side QuikTrip calls for justice
DES MOINES, Iowa — A simple stop at an east Des Moines QuikTrip turned violent for one Iowa man. He says last Thursday he was randomly and brutally assaulted by about 10 juveniles in the parking lot. "It's one of those things where everywhere I go I have to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iowa.media
Des Moines man allegedly punches one, tries to run over three
A Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Wednesday in connection with a July 20 incident in West Des Moines in which he allegedly tried to run over the mother of his child and her two male friends with his 2015 Toyota Scion. Donnie Franklin Scigliano Jr.,...
iheart.com
Des Moines Property Assessment Underway
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Property Condition Survey has been underway this year in the city of Des Moines. Staffers with the city's office of Neighborhood Services have been gathering information about the condition of commercial and residential properties throughout the entire city. SuAnn Donovan, the City’s deputy director of...
iowa.media
Celebrate in Tingley Sunday
The town of Tingley will host its annual community celebration – the Homemade Ice Cream Social – August 28. As part of the celebration, the third annual Show and Shine car show will line up along Main Street near Memorial Park from 1-6 p.m. The show will feature...
KCCI.com
Republicans dominate Iowa State Fair straw poll
DES MOINES, Iowa — Republican candidates won all six races in Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s State Fair straw poll. About 2,600 people cast votes. U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R) was the top choice in the senate race, garnering 59% of the votes cast. Michael Franken (D) picked up 34% of the votes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iowa.media
Council and Benson Hill reach waste agreement
Only a few weeks after Benson Hill’s ribbon cutting, the soybean processing facility came to the Creston City Council with a proposal. As part of its operations, the facility discharges wastewater into the city’s Osage Lift Station. The waste has a high pH, above the pre-treatment limit for the city. “The reason that can be an issue is because it can be hard on the equipment like the pump station directly downstream,” Libby Patton with the city’s engineering firm, Veenstra and Kimm, told the council. “It can damage the metal in the pumps.”
KCCI.com
City to check the 'health' of every Des Moines Home
How healthy are homes in Des Moines neighborhoods? The new "house-to-house survey" will help them find out and help homeowners make improvements. A city survey team is heading out to Des Moines’ 50 neighborhoods and more than 96,000 homes. They say healthy homes make the city a better place to live.
iowa.media
Adel man arrested in Redfield after trying to ditch dope in river
An Adel man was arrested on Dallas County warrants early Saturday while fishing at the Redfield dam, and he earned a fresh drug charge in the process. Sean Michael Teske, 51, of 17 River Vista Dr., Adel, was charged with third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts and on two warrants for failure to appear.
KCCI.com
Mysterious military plane raises questions in Des Moines metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — A low-flying military surveillance plane caught the attention of multiple KCCI viewers Tuesday afternoon. KCCI confirmed the AWACS jet, with a domed disc near the tail, was being used for routine military training. A U.S. Air Force spokesperson confirmed the plane was from Tinker Air...
Comments / 0