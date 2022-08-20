ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northfortynews

Rising Appalachia Playing Three Shows in Colorado in Early September

Get ready and get set because world-traveling folk sister-duo Rising Appalachia is rising to the occasion for three shows in Colorado at the beginning of September. Aside from their next festival appearance at Park City Song Summit on September 5, you can catch them in Fort Collins at New Belgium Brewing on September 1, in Boulder at The Colorado Chautauqua on September 3, and in Buena Vista at the Surf Hotel on September 5.
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Annual peach festival returns to Colorado town

The annual Fort Collins Peach Festival is coming back to Colorado next week for its 10th year, to celebrate the return of the state's peach season. "The idea for a Peach Festival started when members of the 1918 Rotary Club of Fort Collins and Fort Collins Breakfast decided to work together to raise money for local charities and to promote Rotary throughout the region [in 2010]. They decided to build upon the success of the Peach Sale sponsored by the Breakfast Rotary Club, which has sold boxes of peaches every year here in Fort Collins and all over Northern Colorado," the festival's website reads.
FORT COLLINS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Olathe, CO
Wellington, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
City
Wellington, CO
City
Centennial, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Palisade, CO
1310kfka.com

Largest development in Fort Collins seeks to add 250 more homes

Construction on the largest development in Fort Collins’ history could start early next year. The Coloradoan reports once complete Montava will contain 4,000 homes on 47 acres of land west of the Budweiser plant in north Fort Collins. Developers just asked for a nearly 250-home increase. The community will contain both attached and detached single-family homes as well as a recreation center and park. Read more about the development at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Realities Ride & Rally Back for 21st Annual Edition

“World’s Largest Motorcycle Poker Run” and nonprofit fundraiser set for August 26-27 The Realities Ride & Rally will return to the roads of Northern Colorado this summer, once again bringing together thousands of motorcyclists to raise money for local youth in need. Scheduled for Friday, August 26., and...
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

CSU Expands ‘Rams Read’ Into Thematic Year Initiative with Health Theme for 2022-23

Colorado State University recently launched a Thematic Year initiative as students, faculty, and staff prepare for the fall semester. The initiative is an expansion of the Rams Read program, which was started in 2020 to foster more meaningful engagement on campus surrounding significant topics and issues evident in the community. The annually selected theme is chosen to stimulate interdisciplinary partnerships across departments, colleges, and the campus, and is designed to encourage and highlight current and potential research, events, programs, and collaborations among students, faculty, and staff.
FORT COLLINS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Brew Pubs#Craftspeople#Budweiser Biergarten#Food Bank Fundraiser#The Main Street Market
The Denver Gazette

A gem for shopping, eating west of Denver | Main Street Colorado

Anyone who has lived in Colorado long enough knows about Pearl Street. But no one knows the namesake — not exactly. Pearl is thought to have been wife to one of the creators of the Boulder City Town Co. This was the company of 54 men who further developed the place that was hunting grounds for Arapaho tribes before outsiders settled it as a supply hub for miners.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, August 13-19

Beers are no longer being served at El Rancho, the only closure to report this week. The iconic Evergreen spot had closed in late April when a majority of the staff quit amid disagreements between owner Paul Vincent and former manager Glen Fountain. Vincent reopened in what he called "taproom mode" in July, but messy accusations about money mismanagement and unpaid wages ultimately led to the building being put up for sale in early August.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
K99

Windsor’s Future Legends Acquires Grand Junction Rockies

Thanks to Windsor's brand new multi-sports complex, professional sports are coming to Northern Colorado in a big way. In 2023, you'll have multiple chances to "root, root, root for the home team" - Future Legends, the groundbreaking sports complex set to open in Windsor in 2023, has acquired the Grand Junction Rockies to its already impressive lineup of professional sports teams.
WINDSOR, CO
CBS Denver

Santa Cops of Larimer County booted from 'workshop', gifts for kids in need jeopardized

Hundreds of families in need are in jeopardy of not having gifts for their children this Christmas after "Santa Cops of Larimer County" was recently booted from their home base. Santa Cops, a non-profit represented by five Larimer County law enforcement agencies, may not be able to gift hundreds of toys this Christmas if they can't find a new facility to operate out of.  The organization has been operating out of The Outlets at Centerra in Loveland for years; however, recently their landlord notified the organization that their space had been sold. Since then hundreds of toys have been taken...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
northfortynews

Draft Land Use Regulations Released

City of Fort Collins will Improve Housing Capacity, Choice, and Affordability. The City of Fort Collins has released a draft of proposed land use regulations and is offering a range of engagement opportunities prior to Council consideration of adoption in October 2022. These proposed changes are the first phase of...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Chalkbeat

Greeley-Evans district tracks missing high schoolers

The front door of the house was ajar when Domanic Castillo and Julia Madera approached. They were looking for a teenager named Jason who’d missed the first five days of school at Northridge High in Greeley.  The boy wasn’t there, but his father was — dusty from working on renovations inside. After Castillo explained that they hadn’t seen Jason at school yet, the man quickly dialed the boy’s mother and handed over his...
GREELEY, CO
drivinvibin.com

5 Reasons to Avoid Boulder, Colorado

Boulder sits in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. It’s an outdoor recreation paradise, but it’s not perfect. Its breathtaking landscapes and natural beauty easily mask why we think this is one city you should avoid. If you’re planning a trip to Colorado, you’ll want to keep reading.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

9-foot-tall kitten needs a name at CSU Spur

DENVER — A nine-foot-tall cat that greets visitors to Colorado State University's (CSU) Spur campus in Denver is getting a name. The public is invited to help select a name for the CSU Spur kitten, with voting happening online and in-person through Friday, Aug. 26. The unofficial mascot of...
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

northfortynews

Fort Collins, CO
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

 http://northfortynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy