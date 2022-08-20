Read full article on original website
Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier MountainWanderlust WellmanDenver, CO
A brewing company and monster maker team up to make a gremlin-themed beerBrittany AnasGreeley, CO
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH TitsworthLoveland, CO
RTD offers Coloradans free public transit in AugustMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department Mountain Festival Returns for 2022
Though the summer may be on its way out for the year, that doesn’t mean the fun has to end because every September you can count on the Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department Mountain Festival to keep the good times coming. This year’s festival will be held from 10...
Rising Appalachia Playing Three Shows in Colorado in Early September
Get ready and get set because world-traveling folk sister-duo Rising Appalachia is rising to the occasion for three shows in Colorado at the beginning of September. Aside from their next festival appearance at Park City Song Summit on September 5, you can catch them in Fort Collins at New Belgium Brewing on September 1, in Boulder at The Colorado Chautauqua on September 3, and in Buena Vista at the Surf Hotel on September 5.
Three Upcoming Loveland Museum Exhibits to Feature Colorado Artist James Disney
The Loveland Museum’s upcoming Main Gallery exhibits include James Disney & Erik Stensland: Double Vision as well as James Disney: Legacy. A complimentary Dunning Gallery exhibit will feature Climbing Mountains: The Life and Work of James Disney. About James Disney: Legacy. For over 50 years, James Disney’s paintings and...
Annual peach festival returns to Colorado town
The annual Fort Collins Peach Festival is coming back to Colorado next week for its 10th year, to celebrate the return of the state's peach season. "The idea for a Peach Festival started when members of the 1918 Rotary Club of Fort Collins and Fort Collins Breakfast decided to work together to raise money for local charities and to promote Rotary throughout the region [in 2010]. They decided to build upon the success of the Peach Sale sponsored by the Breakfast Rotary Club, which has sold boxes of peaches every year here in Fort Collins and all over Northern Colorado," the festival's website reads.
1310kfka.com
Largest development in Fort Collins seeks to add 250 more homes
Construction on the largest development in Fort Collins’ history could start early next year. The Coloradoan reports once complete Montava will contain 4,000 homes on 47 acres of land west of the Budweiser plant in north Fort Collins. Developers just asked for a nearly 250-home increase. The community will contain both attached and detached single-family homes as well as a recreation center and park. Read more about the development at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
Realities Ride & Rally Back for 21st Annual Edition
“World’s Largest Motorcycle Poker Run” and nonprofit fundraiser set for August 26-27 The Realities Ride & Rally will return to the roads of Northern Colorado this summer, once again bringing together thousands of motorcyclists to raise money for local youth in need. Scheduled for Friday, August 26., and...
CSU Expands ‘Rams Read’ Into Thematic Year Initiative with Health Theme for 2022-23
Colorado State University recently launched a Thematic Year initiative as students, faculty, and staff prepare for the fall semester. The initiative is an expansion of the Rams Read program, which was started in 2020 to foster more meaningful engagement on campus surrounding significant topics and issues evident in the community. The annually selected theme is chosen to stimulate interdisciplinary partnerships across departments, colleges, and the campus, and is designed to encourage and highlight current and potential research, events, programs, and collaborations among students, faculty, and staff.
A gem for shopping, eating west of Denver | Main Street Colorado
Anyone who has lived in Colorado long enough knows about Pearl Street. But no one knows the namesake — not exactly. Pearl is thought to have been wife to one of the creators of the Boulder City Town Co. This was the company of 54 men who further developed the place that was hunting grounds for Arapaho tribes before outsiders settled it as a supply hub for miners.
Westword
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, August 13-19
Beers are no longer being served at El Rancho, the only closure to report this week. The iconic Evergreen spot had closed in late April when a majority of the staff quit amid disagreements between owner Paul Vincent and former manager Glen Fountain. Vincent reopened in what he called "taproom mode" in July, but messy accusations about money mismanagement and unpaid wages ultimately led to the building being put up for sale in early August.
Deceased woman found in river near Loveland park
Detectives are investigating a woman's death after she was found in a river near a Loveland park Monday.
These Mouth Watering Breakfast Donuts Are A Thing In Fort Collins
Donuts for breakfast certainly work in the traditional way. A fresh donut with a cup of coffee, that's a breakfast of champions right there but now, there's a whole new level of awesomeness for breakfast thanks to our friends at the Fort Collins Donut Company. They are taking eating donuts...
Half Fast Subs Opens Second Location in the Heart of Fort Collins
Half Fast Subs opened the doors of its second location across from CSU’s historic main campus in Fort Collins on August 19, marking the sandwich shop’s first expansion outside of Boulder, where it has become a community institution. “After decades of success thanks to Boulder residents and CU...
Windsor’s Future Legends Acquires Grand Junction Rockies
Thanks to Windsor's brand new multi-sports complex, professional sports are coming to Northern Colorado in a big way. In 2023, you'll have multiple chances to "root, root, root for the home team" - Future Legends, the groundbreaking sports complex set to open in Windsor in 2023, has acquired the Grand Junction Rockies to its already impressive lineup of professional sports teams.
Santa Cops of Larimer County booted from 'workshop', gifts for kids in need jeopardized
Hundreds of families in need are in jeopardy of not having gifts for their children this Christmas after "Santa Cops of Larimer County" was recently booted from their home base. Santa Cops, a non-profit represented by five Larimer County law enforcement agencies, may not be able to gift hundreds of toys this Christmas if they can't find a new facility to operate out of. The organization has been operating out of The Outlets at Centerra in Loveland for years; however, recently their landlord notified the organization that their space had been sold. Since then hundreds of toys have been taken...
Draft Land Use Regulations Released
City of Fort Collins will Improve Housing Capacity, Choice, and Affordability. The City of Fort Collins has released a draft of proposed land use regulations and is offering a range of engagement opportunities prior to Council consideration of adoption in October 2022. These proposed changes are the first phase of...
Greeley-Evans district tracks missing high schoolers
The front door of the house was ajar when Domanic Castillo and Julia Madera approached. They were looking for a teenager named Jason who’d missed the first five days of school at Northridge High in Greeley. The boy wasn’t there, but his father was — dusty from working on renovations inside. After Castillo explained that they hadn’t seen Jason at school yet, the man quickly dialed the boy’s mother and handed over his...
drivinvibin.com
5 Reasons to Avoid Boulder, Colorado
Boulder sits in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. It’s an outdoor recreation paradise, but it’s not perfect. Its breathtaking landscapes and natural beauty easily mask why we think this is one city you should avoid. If you’re planning a trip to Colorado, you’ll want to keep reading.
9-foot-tall kitten needs a name at CSU Spur
DENVER — A nine-foot-tall cat that greets visitors to Colorado State University's (CSU) Spur campus in Denver is getting a name. The public is invited to help select a name for the CSU Spur kitten, with voting happening online and in-person through Friday, Aug. 26. The unofficial mascot of...
US 36 reopens near Superior after crash
The Colorado Department of Transportation says the westbound lanes of US 36 have reopened near Superior following a serious crash on Monday morning.
