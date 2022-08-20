First, you can be pro choice and not believe in abortion. Pro choice means pro freedom, not pro abortion. I would not discourage or encourage a woman to have an abortion. It is her freedom to decide. It is all about her life, not mine, not yours, not the life of a politician.Second, even if the economy is behind anyone's reason to vote, there are many other things that influence how we live. Voting on a single issue means ignorance. Guns, healthcare, freedom to choose, gas prices, grocery prices, education, and many more affect our daily lives. Third, most of the inflationary problems we have come from Trump's mismanagement of our economy, our international relations, and the Coronavirus. Inflation started before Trump left office, not with Biden. The triggers were placed by Trump. Therefore, Stacey Abrams did not cause inflation.
