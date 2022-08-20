ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he will dedicate $125 million to supercharge Georgia’s School-Based Health Center Program and help strengthen health care options for families across the state, including those in underserved and rural communities. The funding will be administered by the Georgia Department of Education through a grant program. Awardees will be able to use grants of up to $1 million per project to support the planning and start-up of new School-Based Health Centers in approved Title 1 schools.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO