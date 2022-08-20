ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

The front porch draws you into this custom-built home

By Tammie Shanahan
 4 days ago

This custom-built home’s front porch welcomes you in, inviting guests to sit a while and enjoy a tasty drink. While it is the popular ICI model, the owners have added a gorgeous 470-square-foot great room with soaring ceilings, a cozy fireplace and perfectly placed windows that transforms this home into a one-of-a-kind property and allows for pristine views of the gardens, the cobblestone patio and a nature preserve. There’s also a cozy den and a gourmet kitchen with a large pantry, newer appliances, granite countertops and a deep, spacious sink. The dining room and kitchen each have delightful panoramic views of the pool, spa and the spacious lanai, which can be accessed by cascading sliding doors. The open floor plan is ideal for entertaining, and the expansive kitchen island is the perfect place for friends to gather and spill over to the large kitchen nook and dining room.

ADDRESS: 83 Deep Woods Way, Ormond Beach

TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FEET: 4,123

LOT SIZE: 100 feet by 160 feet

BEDROOMS: 5

BATHROOMS: 4

STORIES: 2

YEAR BUILT: 2001

PRICE: $925,000

CONTACT: Nancy Cortez, Adams, Cameron & Co. Realtors, 386-299-8544

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: The front porch draws you into this custom-built home

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

