ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

Get ready to fall in love with this updated home in great location

By Tammie Shanahan
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZqbgP_0hOhdEi400

This tastefully remodeled ranch-style home sits high and dry across from the very desirable Riviera Golf Course in beautiful Ormond Beach. Its endless list of offerings includes new flooring throughout most of the home, a whole-house generator, a new electric panel, new fixtures, fresh paint throughout, newer appliances, a high-end water-treatment system, a recently refreshed screen room and double-paned vinyl windows throughout. This home lives larger than its footprint and is so inviting you won't want to leave. However, if you decide to venture out, the Intracoastal, beach, parks, shopping and dining are just moments away. Bring all your toys because there’s plenty of space and no HOA holding you back from parking your boat, RV or trailer. Plus, the owner is motivated, so this may be your best chance to own a little bit of sunshine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DJmeq_0hOhdEi400

ADDRESS: 405 Calle Grande St., Ormond Beach

TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FEET: 1,277

LOT SIZE: 85 feet by 145 feet

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

STORIES: 1

YEAR BUILT: 1974

PRICE: $334,900

CONTACT: The Melton Team, Realty Pros Assured, 386-675-2445

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P69Dh_0hOhdEi400

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Get ready to fall in love with this updated home in great location

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
askflagler.com

Moonrise Brewing Company, the First Brewery in Palm Coast to Close

Amid the highest turnout of any Primary Election since 2004, Moonrise Brewing Company announced it would be closing immediately. Opening in 2017, owners Benjamin and Ashley Davenport offered a wealth of different ales with an ever-growing selection monthly. In a post on Facebook, the brewery announced:. It’s with a heavy...
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

80-year-old Winter Park grandmother places 1st in weightlifting competition

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Emily Bader said it was mind over matter when she decided to compete at this year’s Praelium Weightlifting meet in Altamonte Springs. “I wanted to try to do it so badly. I wanted to prove to myself that I could do this and that I could lift the weights that I set as my goal,” Bader said. “The biggest challenge is when you walk out to lift the weights you have only one chance and if you mess up, you’ve messed up.”
WINTER PARK, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Magical Dining is Back! What’s New for 2022 + Top Date Night Picks

Magical Dining is scheduled for Friday, August 26 – Sunday, October 2, 2022.  We look forward to the month of August each year, which always kicks off Visit Orlando's multi-week Magical Dining program. This annual celebration of Orlando eateries offers... The post Magical Dining is Back! What’s New for 2022 + Top Date Night Picks appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Workers to remove surfacing material at Holland Park Splash Pad

Palm Coast city staff will be removing the “poured-in-place” or “PIP” surface material at the James F. Holland Memorial Park splash pad starting Monday, Aug. 22, and continuing for several weeks. Other amenities at Holland Park will remain open. The splash pad's surface has repeatedly failed,...
PALM COAST, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Ormond Beach, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Ormond Beach, FL
Real Estate
Ormond Beach, FL
Business
allears.net

Missing the Osborne Lights? Check Out These Holiday Light Shows in Orlando Instead

It’s not too early to start thinking about the holidays…right…RIGHT?. Disney has already made a ton of big holiday announcements for this year. We know that Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is returning to Magic Kingdom, and the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is returning, as well. Plus over on the west coast, Festival of Holidays will be back at Disney California Adventure. But if you’re still missing The Osborne Family Spectacle of Dancing Lights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and are looking for a good light show, then check out some of the options that will be available to you around Orlando this holiday season!
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events

Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Daytona Beach to hold 30th annual Biketoberfest

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is set to celebrate its 30th annual Biketoberfest motorcycle rally in October, according to city officials. Officials said the four-day event is expected to attract motorcyclists and enthusiasts to Volusia County with live music, vendors, bike shows, rides along A1A and motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Ready To Fall#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Riviera Golf Course#Hoa#The Melton Team
shescatchingflights.com

Solo Travel: 10 Things to do Alone in Orlando

Orlando is a place known for theme parks and family fun. Yet there is another aspect of this city that can offer some of the best experiences to those who wish to visit the city as a lone traveler and not as a family outing. There are numerous things to...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fire damages home in Altamonte Springs

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire chased a family out of their Altamonte Springs home Tuesday morning. Firefighters rushed to the house along Prairie Lake Cove just before 5:30 a.m., the Seminole County Fire Department said. WFTV’s Drone 9 was there as well. Investigators told Eyewitness News that the...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Beagles saved from Virginia lab get adopted thanks to Orlando shelter

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some of the fifteen beagles that were rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia and brought to Orlando for care have found their forever homes. The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando announced on Facebook that many of the dogs "have now begun the next chapter of their lives with their new families!"
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
L. Cane

Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth Thousands

Andreasperelli3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Common. It's exciting to hear about thrift store purchases that made the buyer a fortune, such as a man who bought a $3 painting at a South Carolina Goodwill store and found out later that it was a 17th-century work of Flemish art worth $190,000. Or the man who bought what he thought was a copy of the Declaration of Independence in a Nashville thrift store, only to discover that it was an original worth $477,650.
TITUSVILLE, FL
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Florida

Without a doubt, all of us love to go out from time to time, and while it's really easy to prepare some delicious food at home and enjoy it with our friends and family members, it's nice to also treat ourselves to a nice dinner at a great restaurant. If you're one of those people that likes to order a good steak, no matter where you're going, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should visit if you appreciate good food.
FLORIDA STATE
thefamilyvacationguide.com

How Far is Daytona Beach from Universal Studios?

Florida is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the United States and is famous for being home to a whole host of fun family-friendly activities including beaches, nature, theme parks, and rich culture. Daytona Beach and Universal Studios Orlando are two of the most popular tourist spots in...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
earnthenecklace.com

David Heckard Leaving News 13 Orlando: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

David Heckard brought the latest weather updates to Orlando for five years. But now he’s moving on to a new job. David Heckard is leaving News 13 Orlando for the next step of his career. Orlando residents naturally had questions. They want to know where the Spectrum weather anchor is going next and if his new job will also take him away from Orland. Viewers hope to continue seeing him on their screens and are eager to know where his new job is. Fortunately for his followers, Heckard revealed details about his new job.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Planning to be in Brevard County for Artemis launch day? Here’s the traffic plan

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Brevard County is planning for major congestion in and around Kennedy Space Center next week because of the Artemis I launch. The first moon mission for the Artemis program has a targeted launch day of Monday, Aug. 29, with a two-hour window that opens at 8:33 a.m. Officials are expecting upwards of about 200,000 people to come to the area for the launch.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
938K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy