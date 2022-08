This tastefully remodeled ranch-style home sits high and dry across from the very desirable Riviera Golf Course in beautiful Ormond Beach. Its endless list of offerings includes new flooring throughout most of the home, a whole-house generator, a new electric panel, new fixtures, fresh paint throughout, newer appliances, a high-end water-treatment system, a recently refreshed screen room and double-paned vinyl windows throughout. This home lives larger than its footprint and is so inviting you won't want to leave. However, if you decide to venture out, the Intracoastal, beach, parks, shopping and dining are just moments away. Bring all your toys because there’s plenty of space and no HOA holding you back from parking your boat, RV or trailer. Plus, the owner is motivated, so this may be your best chance to own a little bit of sunshine.

ADDRESS: 405 Calle Grande St., Ormond Beach

TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FEET: 1,277

LOT SIZE: 85 feet by 145 feet

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

STORIES: 1

YEAR BUILT: 1974

PRICE: $334,900

CONTACT: The Melton Team, Realty Pros Assured, 386-675-2445

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Get ready to fall in love with this updated home in great location