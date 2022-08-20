ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Downtowns across California still reeling from pandemic, study finds: Is your city recovering or deserted?

(NEXSTAR) – The downtown districts of several California cities are struggling to recover to pre-pandemic levels, according to the results of a new study from UC Berkeley. Using data obtained from mobile phone usage and GPS location services, the study compared the effects of the “initial shock of the pandemic” — i.e., the migration of workers to non-downtown areas or the suburbs — to the rate at which those downtown areas were being visited as of May 2022.
Dinosaur tracks become visible in Texas park amid drought

(NEXSTAR) – Visitors at a Texas state park last week were treated to a rare glimpse of 113 million-year-old dinosaur tracks exposed by the extreme drought gripping much of the U.S. Southwest. The tracks, preserved in limestone at Dinosaur Valley State Park near Fort Worth, are usually covered by...
TEXAS STATE
Hiker missing in Utah flooding as monsoon hits US Southwest

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — Authorities have been searching for days for an Arizona woman reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park as strong seasonal rain storms hit parts of the U.S. Southwest. National Park Service officials said rangers and members of the Zion Search and Rescue Team were in the Virgin River area Sunday looking for Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson. They said Agnihotri was among several hikers who were swept off their feet Friday afternoon by rushing water in the popular Narrows area in the park, known for its spectacular red-rock cliffs and narrow canyons, in southern Utah near the Arizona border. All of the hikers except Agnihotri were found on high ground and were stranded until water levels receded.
UTAH STATE
Utah climate scientist weighs in on California Megaflood

California is in a historic drought but recently the state has made headlines for quite the opposite reason: megafloods. About once every 200 years the state has experienced a month-long rainstorm so extreme that it devastates the landscape and leaves indelible geological marks. Research published last week shows that with every degree of temperature increase in the Earth’s atmosphere, the likelihood of a megaflood-causing storm nearly doubles. This has implications for states along the West Coast, and even states as far away as Utah.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Third WNV Case Reported in California

On Aug. 19, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 4-year-old Thoroughbred mare in Sacramento County, used for racing, positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with colic, facial and lip fasciculations (twitching), progressive ataxia (incoordination), and central nervous system signs beginning on Aug. 7. She is recovering, and the private facility where she resides is not under quarantine.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Inland Empire developer wants statehood for San Bernardino County

Jeff Burum, an Inland Empire commercial and residential developer for more than three decades, wants San Bernardino County to secede from California. Some people, starting with the county board of supervisors, believe that’s an idea worth considering. Longtime Inland Empire developer Jeff Burum is convinced that San Bernardino County...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Residents of California’s Warehouse Hub Push Pause on New Development

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. Southern California's Inland Empire, the hub of the nation's e-commerce warehousing and logistics industry, is facing increasing opposition from municipalities in the region. The city council of Pomona, centrally located in the region and adjacent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Human smuggling attempt with jet ski leads to arrest of 5 in Michigan

PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five people were arrested over the weekend after a jet ski was used to bring migrants into the United States from Canada. According to Customs and Border Patrol, a jet ski was seen leaving Canada and crossing the border on the St. Clair River on Saturday. Agents flying around the Blue Water Bridge watched the jet ski stop near Port Huron. Two people got off the jet ski, while it returned to Canada.
PORT HURON, MI
DNA, dental records identify 4 killed by California wildfire

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified four people killed last month when California’s largest and deadliest wildfire of the year swept through a remote hamlet. DNA and dental analysis were used to identify the Klamath River residents, the Siskyou County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday. They...

