DAYS OF OUR LIVES Spoilers: Did Gwen Kill Abigail?
The investigation into Abigail’s murder continues in these DAYS OF OUR LIVES spoilers with Chad getting new information about Leo and Xander and Sarah determined to prove Gwen is guilty as sin! But which one of them did it?. Chad is out having ice cream with Thomas and attempting...
Is Lawrence Saint-Victor Leaving THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL?
The news that Rena Sofer would be exiting as THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL’s Quinn at the end of the month has viewers worried about the future of her leading man, Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter), with the soap. But B&B fans can rest easy because it appears that Saint-Victor will be sticking around with the soap!
Emma Samms Returns to GENERAL HOSPITAL!
Get ready to finally find out what happened to Holly because Emma Samms is coming back to GENERAL HOSPITAL! Back in 2020, viewers only saw Holly on a security monitor being held captive in a room because the actress was stuck at home in England as she contracted COVID. And because she then suffered the debilitating effects of Long COVID, she was unable to return to continue telling the story… until now!
Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent the Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids at Their Montana Ranch: It’s ‘Been a Rough Couple Years’
Putting their family first! After finalizing her divorce, Kelly Clarkson offered a glimpse at her coparenting approach with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” Clarkson, 40, told Today on Tuesday, August 23, about taking daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6, to Montana for the summer. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”
Rena Sofer Says Goodbye To THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL!
Get ready to say goodbye to THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL’s Quinn! The jewelry designer’s portrayer, Rena Sofer, had her fans in a tizzy when she posted a cryptic message on Instagram on August 16 indicating that the Friday before had been “a very big day for me.” While Sofer’s post didn’t specify details about why it was a monumental turning point in her life, the flurry of comments from her B&B co-stars — most of which were heart emojis — had the actress’ fans worried that she was parting ways with the soap.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 8/24/22: What Is Rory Hiding?
Relationships are in flux in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Carly and Drew flirt, Jordan warns Portia, Selina threatens Curtis, Brook Lynn cools things off with Chase, Sam makes a confession to Dante, and Rory opens up to Trina!. Leo may have mixed up the Sicilian thunderbolt for Chase and Brook...
THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Phyllis Vs. Diane!
Phyllis sets her plan in motion in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers, but the whole scheme could end up backfiring in a big way!. “My life in Genoa City is better than I could have ever dreamed,” Diane gloats as Phyllis plasters on a fake smile to cover the fact that she’d love to wring her rival’s neck! But as part of her plan to bring Diane down and run her out of town, Phyllis has agreed to play nice now that they’re both working at Marchetti.
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
GENERAL HOSPITAL Headwriter Previews What’s Next for Liz!
When Liz checked herself into Shadybrook on GENERAL HOSPITAL, that was not the end of the storyline that began with her mysterious fugue states causing her to “haunt” herself with memories of Franco. No, that was really only just the beginning, because after she checked herself out, it’s become clear that she still remains haunted by her past and there’s much more going on beneath the surface.
THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Chance Wants the Truth About Ashland’s Death!
Trouble is brewing in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers! Nate and Devon find themselves at odds, Nikki, Ashley, and Phyllis continue plotting to bring Diane down, and Chance enlists some help in finding out what really happened to Ashland Locke!. Nate may have been a little nervous about...
GH Alum Alicia Leigh Willis Is Engaged to Tanner Foust!
A woman never forgets her marriage proposal. And GENERAL HOSPITAL alum Alicia Leigh Willis (ex-Courtney) certainly had an absolutely magical one this past weekend! The actress’ longtime boyfriend, Tanner Foust, popped the question on August 8 while the couple was vacationing in Paris!. What made the proposal so beautiful...
Don Diamont Celebrates His Son Zander’s Wedding!
Introducing the new Mr. and Mrs. Diamont! It was a joyous celebration for THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL’s Don Diamont (Bill) and his family when the actor’s son, Zander, married Audrey Feys, on July 23. The B&B star announced the wonderful news that his son had gotten married...
Sofia Mattsson Opens up About Sasha’s Breakdown on GENERAL HOSPITAL
Everyone was shocked when Sasha smashed a parking sign through Smoltz’s windshield on GENERAL HOSPITAL, including the soap’s crew!. “Always fun at work,” Sasha’s portrayer, Sofia Mattsson, shared on Instagram with a selfie from the studio. “Who saw me smash a windshield this week?! During rehearsal they told me there’s no way I’d be able to break through the glass and that we’d have to fake it broken in between takes… Well, I guess they forgot I have Viking ancestry in me!”
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 8/9/22: Are Nina and Sonny Splitting Up?
Relationships are in flux in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Cody tries again with Britt, Dante and Sam discuss the future, Ava gives Nikolas what he deserves, Felicia and Anna work together as Valentin tries to play Victor, Drew makes a stand, and Nina and Sonny discuss their relationship. Britt still...
GH’s Nicholas Chavez Goes Skydiving — See His Incredible Pics!
Another day, another jump out of an airplane! GENERAL HOSPITAL star Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Spencer) really got a bird’s-eye view of Southern California on August 11 when he and friend Lauren Allen went skydiving over the city of Los Angeles!. Before heading off on his sky-high adventure, the young...
Kin Shriner Recalls Scott and Dominique’s Tragic Love Story on GH
The reveal that Cody Bell is actually Dominique Stanton’s son sparked memories for longtime GENERAL HOSPITAL fans of the tragic love story between Dominique and Scott on the soap in the early ‘90s. Dominique was ultimately diagnosed with a fatal brain tumor and died in Scott’s arms after hearing the heartbeat of their child that Lucy was carrying as a surrogate. Sadly, she didn’t live long enough to see Serena’s birth.
Catch up With ONE LIFE TO LIVE Star David A. Gregory!
Don’t miss your opportunity to catch up with ONE LIFE TO LIVE alum David A. Gregory (Ford) during a special live chat in The Locher room on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 3 p.m. ET!. Best known to soap fans for playing hunky Robert Ford on OLTL, Gregory has also appeared on THE GOOD FIGHT, INSATIABLE, CONSTANTINE, and DECEPTION. His latest role is opposite Neil Patrick Harris in the new Netflix comedy UNCOUPLED.
Trevor St. John Cast on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!
A familiar face is coming to Genoa City! Well, familiar to ABC Daytime fans, anyway! Trevor St. John is joining the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in a brand-new mystery role!. Deadline broke the news and revealed that the actor will begin taping in August and will first...
THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Alum Nichelle Nichols Dead at 89
Trailblazing actress Nichelle Nichols passed away on July 30 at the age of 89. While the star was widely known for her groundbreaking role of communications officer Lt. Nyota Uhura on the original STAR TREK series, THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS viewers will remember Nichols for her 2016 stint as Neil’s estranged mother, Lucinda Winters.
Soap Alum Robyn Griggs Is Entering Hospice Care
It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
