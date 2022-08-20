ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

New study says chewing may have played a vital role in human evolution

By Joshua Hawkins
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=050GX9_0hOhdABA00

You probably don’t think twice about chewing, but scientists now say the evolution of chewing could have played a major role in how humans evolved over time. A new study researchers published in the journal Science Advances explores the current state of chewing. The study posits that human teeth, jaws, and muscles evolved to use less energy when chewing, allowing it to be expended elsewhere.

Chewing may have played a vital role in human evolution

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zh7v9_0hOhdABA00
Image source: adrenalinapura / Adobe

How we chew things is actually extremely important for our bodies. You’ve probably heard the phrase “chew your food” more than once in your life. While it’s just good practice to keep from choking, chewing your food is also important for making the energy and nutrients within it accessible to your digestive system. As such, the evolution of chewing has helped streamline that process completely.

Chewing food takes energy. The New York Times reports that a person spends around 35 minutes chewing every day. Some of our cousins, like chimpanzees, spend up to 4.5 hours a day chewing. Orangutans spend even longer, with an average of 6.6 hours chewing every day. Because they spend so much more time chewing, our cousins expend more energy doing it.

But the energy we expend chewing can’t be that great, right? It isn’t. In fact, the evolution of chewing hasn’t been studied that much because it takes so little energy, especially compared with other bodily tasks. But, that small amount of energy still counts for something, especially when you’re talking about evolutionary progression.

Testing how humans chew

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TuykU_0hOhdABA00
Other species expend much more energy and spend much more time chewing each day. Image source: Jackie/Adobe

To test how humans chew now, the researchers on the study gave participants sugar-free, flavorless gum. They then placed the participants inside a hooded machine that was able to monitor the oxygen and carbon dioxide levels to help measure how much energy it took to chew the gum for 15 minutes.

They were also given two different types of gum to choose from, a hard one and a soft one.

The researchers found that the participant’s metabolic rates were 15 percent higher when chewing the hard gum. When chewing the soft gum, the participant’s metabolic rate was only 10 percent higher than normal. Because it takes more energy to chew harder substances, our faces may have evolved specifically based on making chewing take less energy, the researchers say.

The evidence that the researchers discovered seems to indicate that the evolution of chewing helped play a vital role in how humans evolved over the eons. The changes that took shape in our faces not only allowed us to use less energy to chew, but also made biting easier. Another evolutionary change that helps us use less energy to sustain our bodies properly.

Comments / 1

Related
ScienceAlert

Scientists May Have Found a Key Shift Between The Brains of Humans And Neanderthals

Scientists experimenting on mice have found evidence that key parts of the modern human brain take more time to develop than those of our long extinct cousin, the Neanderthal. Like the hare and the tortoise, slow and steady is the winner here. The extra time is caused by protein differences that also appear to reduce chromosome errors, ultimately resulting in a healthier, more robust population.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Hard chews: Why mastication played a crucial role in evolution

We do it every day but barely give it a thought: chewing our food. But the "simple" process of masticating food may have played a crucial role in the evolution of our jaws, facial muscles and teeth. A team of researchers, including paleoanthropologist Amanda Henry from Leiden University, has published...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Plant immune systems can adapt to non-living environmental stressors, new study reveals

When we think of plants, the phrase "stressed out" doesn't typically come to mind. They are, after all, exempt from paying bills and tackling existential questions. However, environmental changes—both living (biotic) and nonliving (abiotic)—generate significant stressors for plants. New methods to improve plant tolerance and immunity amid climate change are therefore critical.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Evolution#Chewing#Science Advances#The New York Times
Maya Devi

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
technologynetworks.com

How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair

A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
SCIENCE
Alissa Rose

Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years

According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
digg.com

Scientists Say The Loch Ness Monster Is Real Because They Found A Couple Of New Fossils

Scientists in Britain think that the Loch Ness monster was definitely a thing and not just a "thing." These fossils are bones and teeth that they say belonged to three-meter long adults and a baby's arm bone (estimated to be 1.5 meters long). They say this this shows signs that creatures lived in freshwater, alongside others animals like crocs, turtles, fish and the Spinosaurus.
SCIENCE
The Independent

People who sleep on this side of the bed are more likely to be positive, study finds

New research has suggested that which side of the bed you sleep on may affect how you feel when you wake up.A survey by British Wool has found that people who sleep on the left side of the bed are more likely to feel optimistic when they are awake compared to those who sleep on the right side.The research, which surveyed 1,500 people, found that 66 per cent of people who sleep on the left side would describe themselves as “glass half full” type of people, compared to 60 per cent of right-side sleepers.In addition, right side sleepers are less...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Your Eyes Could Reveal if You Have ADHD or Autism

The eyes might disclose everything when it comes to ADHD and ASD. It’s often said that “the eyes tell it all.” According to a recent study from Flinders University and the University of South Australia, regardless of their outward expression, the eyes may be able to signal neurodevelopmental problems like ASD and ADHD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BGR.com

BGR.com

336K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy