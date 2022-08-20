ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Poker Face
4d ago

Alex, I'll take "Lives That Matter" for $500 please.

CBS Philly

Daughter of bicyclist critically injured in Northeast Philly hit-and-run makes plea for justice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The daughter of a bicyclist critically injured in a Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run says her father may not make it through the night. Doctors transferred James Doughty to Jefferson University Hospital where he remains on life support, still unresponsive since the crash early Monday morning.CBS3 talked to his oldest daughter who says she is taking it one hour at a time, praying for a miracle and justice."Today he looks a lot worse he's bruised, he's swollen," Justine Doughty said.Justine Doughty says doctors at Jefferson University Hospital in Center City warned her Tuesday that her father's condition is declining...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Trenton police officer allegedly hid gang ties, planned assault on suspected informant

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Prosecutors have charged a Trenton police officer with conspiring with gang members.The New Jersey acting attorney general says Rudy Lopez hid his gang connections and communicated with a Latin Kings member already in prison.They are accused of planning a retaliatory assault against a suspected informant.Prosecutors say Lopez lied on his job application when he denied that he was associated with gang members."Police officers who betray their oaths erode the public's trust in law enforcement, undermining the image of the vast majority of upstanding public servants who wear the badge and risk their lives to uphold the law," Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin said. "We expect our police officers to be above this kind of behavior, and those who engage in criminal conduct will be held accountable." The two-year veteran of the force is suspended without pay.
TRENTON, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Police Release Video Of Somerton Thief

Everyone hates thieves. Especially business owners. They work hard to keep their businesses running and then some moron breaks into the business and steals their money or goods.. Philadelphia police have video from a burglar who broke into two different stores on the 700 and 800 blocks of Red Lion Road. The thefts happened at the end of July 2022 but the video was just made available today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say

CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...
CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Teenager shot while driving stolen SUV in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager was injured, and is now in trouble with the law, after an overnight shooting in North Philadelphia. Police say the 18-year-old victim was shot Tuesday after midnight while driving a stolen SUV near 22nd and Oxford Streets. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police also arrested his passenger who they say was carrying a gun and drugs. No further information is available at this time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Brooklawn Police Request Public’s Help Identifying Individual In Connection With Alleged Theft at WaWa

The Brooklawn Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual shown in this photograph. The individual is wanted for questioning regarding an alleged theft that occurred at WaWa. If anyone recognizes this individual or has any information regarding this incident, please contact Ofc. Nicholas at 856-456-0750...
BROOKLAWN, NJ
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in the 19th District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance for information in reference to a shooting that occurred outside the Shepard Recreation Center located at 400 N. 57th St. On August 16, 2022, at 6:52 pm, 19th District officers were patrolling the 300...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Shooting near Philadelphia church leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

A woman died and a man was critically wounded Sunday afternoon when two gunmen pulled up next to their car and opened fire near a Philadelphia church, according to police. The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. on the 1100 block of West Wingohocking Street in the Logan neighborhood, killing the 25-year-old woman and wounding the 40-year-old man, Philadelphia police said. The woman on Monday was identified as Zytavia Reed of Germantown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Ranger Rover matching description of vehicle involved in Northeast Philly hit-and-run located

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police released new information about the vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run where two people riding their bicycles were struck overnight in Northeast Philadelphia. One of those victims is now fighting for his life.Investigators located a white Range Rover matching the description of the vehicle involved in the crash Monday afternoon. Eyewitness News cameras were there as investigators were matching parts of the vehicle recovered from the crash to the vehicle found about a half mile away. Police say both bicyclists were hit at the intersection of Bustleton and Cottman Avenues, right outside the entrance to the Roosevelt Mall,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

