Read full article on original website
Poker Face
4d ago
Alex, I'll take "Lives That Matter" for $500 please.
Reply
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Police release surveillance in shooting of West Mt. Airy block captain
Police have released surveillance video showing four catalytic converter thieves wanted in the shooting of a Philadelphia block captain.
In just over an hour, 7 shot in Philadelphia with 2 killed
Tuesday afternoon saw an outbreak of gun violence in North and West Philadelphia, as seven people were shot and one of those victims was killed, all in less than 75 minutes.
fox29.com
Philadelphia playground shooting: Police release new video of suspect chase that ends in crash
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department has released new video showing the end of a police chase after a shooting near the Shepard Recreation Center. Police say nearly 100 shots were fired on August 16 on the 400 block of North 57th Street. According to officials, responding officers found five...
fox29.com
'Bullets everywhere': Neighbors describe deadly quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia
A deadly quadruple shooting was part of spate of daytime shootings across Philadelphia. Police say two people were killed and five others were injured in four different shootings that happened within an hour. Witnesses and neighbors described the chaos when police say a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets on a group of men sitting on a Philadelphia street corner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daughter of bicyclist critically injured in Northeast Philly hit-and-run makes plea for justice
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The daughter of a bicyclist critically injured in a Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run says her father may not make it through the night. Doctors transferred James Doughty to Jefferson University Hospital where he remains on life support, still unresponsive since the crash early Monday morning.CBS3 talked to his oldest daughter who says she is taking it one hour at a time, praying for a miracle and justice."Today he looks a lot worse he's bruised, he's swollen," Justine Doughty said.Justine Doughty says doctors at Jefferson University Hospital in Center City warned her Tuesday that her father's condition is declining...
Trenton police officer allegedly hid gang ties, planned assault on suspected informant
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Prosecutors have charged a Trenton police officer with conspiring with gang members.The New Jersey acting attorney general says Rudy Lopez hid his gang connections and communicated with a Latin Kings member already in prison.They are accused of planning a retaliatory assault against a suspected informant.Prosecutors say Lopez lied on his job application when he denied that he was associated with gang members."Police officers who betray their oaths erode the public's trust in law enforcement, undermining the image of the vast majority of upstanding public servants who wear the badge and risk their lives to uphold the law," Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin said. "We expect our police officers to be above this kind of behavior, and those who engage in criminal conduct will be held accountable." The two-year veteran of the force is suspended without pay.
Police investigate Range Rover possibly involved in Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run
The impact caused the man to be ejected from his bike. Police say the bike was split in half.
delawarevalleynews.com
Police Release Video Of Somerton Thief
Everyone hates thieves. Especially business owners. They work hard to keep their businesses running and then some moron breaks into the business and steals their money or goods.. Philadelphia police have video from a burglar who broke into two different stores on the 700 and 800 blocks of Red Lion Road. The thefts happened at the end of July 2022 but the video was just made available today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyChesCo
Bristol Township Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Wanted Man
BRISTOL, PA — The Bristol Township Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted man. Kevin Bradley Williams, age 42, is accused of Receiving Stolen Property and has a warrant out for his arrest. If you see him or know where he is, please contact...
fox29.com
Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say
CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...
Teenager shot while driving stolen SUV in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager was injured, and is now in trouble with the law, after an overnight shooting in North Philadelphia. Police say the 18-year-old victim was shot Tuesday after midnight while driving a stolen SUV near 22nd and Oxford Streets. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police also arrested his passenger who they say was carrying a gun and drugs. No further information is available at this time.
southjerseyobserver.com
Brooklawn Police Request Public’s Help Identifying Individual In Connection With Alleged Theft at WaWa
The Brooklawn Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual shown in this photograph. The individual is wanted for questioning regarding an alleged theft that occurred at WaWa. If anyone recognizes this individual or has any information regarding this incident, please contact Ofc. Nicholas at 856-456-0750...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in the 19th District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance for information in reference to a shooting that occurred outside the Shepard Recreation Center located at 400 N. 57th St. On August 16, 2022, at 6:52 pm, 19th District officers were patrolling the 300...
Shooting near Philadelphia church leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured
A woman died and a man was critically wounded Sunday afternoon when two gunmen pulled up next to their car and opened fire near a Philadelphia church, according to police. The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. on the 1100 block of West Wingohocking Street in the Logan neighborhood, killing the 25-year-old woman and wounding the 40-year-old man, Philadelphia police said. The woman on Monday was identified as Zytavia Reed of Germantown.
Pa. school receives ‘honest mistake’ from delivery service: a box of guns
Officials at a high school in suburban Philadelphia were expecting textbooks and supplies to be packed into a box that arrived at the loading dock last Friday. Instead, they found six guns inside the package in what FedEx said was a mistake, according to story on the NBC10 website. Chester...
Ranger Rover matching description of vehicle involved in Northeast Philly hit-and-run located
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police released new information about the vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run where two people riding their bicycles were struck overnight in Northeast Philadelphia. One of those victims is now fighting for his life.Investigators located a white Range Rover matching the description of the vehicle involved in the crash Monday afternoon. Eyewitness News cameras were there as investigators were matching parts of the vehicle recovered from the crash to the vehicle found about a half mile away. Police say both bicyclists were hit at the intersection of Bustleton and Cottman Avenues, right outside the entrance to the Roosevelt Mall,...
fox29.com
Video: Four suspects in masks sought after man chasing down catalytic converter thieves is shot
PHILADELPHIA - Police released video of a shooting that erupted when one brave man intervened in an reported catalytic converter theft. It all began when four men were reportedly caught in the act of stealing a catalytic converter from a van on West Pomona Street in East Germantown last week.
fox29.com
Police: Duo caught on camera firing shots into parked cars on Philadelphia street while making video
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after police say a video reveals what led to several shot-up cars in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. Two suspects were reportedly seen on security footage on the 200 block of Louden Street early Thursday morning. Police say one suspect fired a firearm while the other...
Pottstown community still searching for answers nearly 3 months after deadly blast
For those who are lucky enough to still have a home near Hale Street in Pottstown, walking past the blast site is a painful memory every day. Justin Gibbs is still without a place to call his own.
Trenton, NJ police officer accused of plotting with gangster inmate
A Trenton police officer has been accused of hiding his gang connections and plotting with a Latin Kings member already in prison about an assault on a suspected informant. Rudy Lopez, 36, of Hamilton has been charged with official misconduct, conspiracy and tampering with public records, acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Monday.
Comments / 6