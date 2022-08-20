Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Cash BCH Sparks Light Of Hope, Can It Rally To $200 Resistance?
The price of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has sparked a glimpse of hope against Tether (USDT) as it attempts to flip key resistance with eyes set on $200. The price of Bitcoin Cash in recent weeks has been more gloomy as many altcoins rallied and produced gains of double digits while BCH continues to range. (Data from Binance)
Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Saw A Spike In Correlation With Asian Equities
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) published a study on the spike in positive correlation with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Asian equities. The financial organization claims digital assets began an accelerated integration with the region during the pandemic as more people traded them looking to generate yield. From 2020 to...
Another Red Weekly Close For Bitcoin, Why A Rebound Is On The Horizon
Bitcoin had been able to break out of its red streak earlier in the year after making 11 consecutive red weekly closes. With the market recovery, the digital asset had begun to return some green weekly closes. That is until the market correction, and bitcoin lost about $4,000 off the top of its value. This resulted in a weekly close for the prior week, and even though it looked like a recovery might be on the horizon, bitcoin has recorded another red weekly close.
Ethereum Price Lost 20% Weekly, What’s The Key Support Now?
Ethereum price has witnessed a tough time lately, the altcoin logged heavy losses over the past one week. Broader market weakness could be blamed for the coin’s current price momentum. Bitcoin slid on its chart and was trading at $21,000 at the time of writing. Other altcoin also depreciated...
This Indicator Predicts Potential Decline Ahead For Bitcoin Price
Bitcoin and crypto market is always swinging with changes in the prices of tokens. The back-and-forth movement in prices remains the distinguishing factor that facilitates the speculative nature of the assets. In some cases, the movement could be favorable for the investors, especially when the bulls are on the field....
XRP Price Falls To $0.34, Will Bulls Defend Support Of $0.33?
XRP Price was constantly consolidating on its four hour chart. The bulls have faded out from the market but are consistently trying to protect price from falling below the immediate support level. Despite the 1.5% appreciation over the last 24 hours, XRP price doesn’t seem to be out of the woods yet.
When Will Bitcoin Become An Inflation Hedge? Scaramucci Explains
Many investors picked interest in Bitcoin, believing it could be a hedge against inflation. According to an analyst at D.A Davidson, Chris Brendler, BTC could become a hedge because it is decentralized and not a product of a central bank. These opinions and expectations led many people to accumulate large quantities of BTC coins.
TA: Bitcoin Price Recovery Faces Hurdle, Why 100 SMA Presents Resistance
Bitcoin found support near $20,750 against the US Dollar. BTC is correcting gains, but it is facing resistance near $21,500 and the 100 hourly SMA. Bitcoin found support near the $20,750 after a strong decline. The price is now trading below the $21,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving...
Why The Crypto Market Looks Unhealthy With Bitcoin At $21K, Expert Says
Bitcoin and the crypto market continued to move sideways over the past week after recording important losses during the weekend. Despite the short-term bearish price action, there seems to be more appetite for risk in the sector as market participants allocate more capital to altcoins. At the time of writing,...
Solana SOL Eyes Key Support At $31, Will It Survive The Next Leg Down?
Solana SOL trades below $35 against Tether (USDT) after flipping its support into resistance in recent weeks. The price of BTC failed to sustain its bullish structure as it breaks below key zones, this breakdown in prices affected other altcoins like Solana leaving investors confused as to where the market is headed.
Why Crypto Could Heading For A Retest Of The Summer Lows
The crypto market has seen over today’s trading session as large cryptocurrencies retrace as much as 20% during the weekend. The near term seems likely to trend to the downside, at least until the end of the week, according to a group of experts. At the time of writing,...
Institutional Investor Sentiment Remains Negative As Bitcoin Outflows Continue
Institutional investor sentiment has been on the rocks for some time now. This follows the market trend with bitcoin falling below $22,000 and the total crypto market cap finally making its way below $1 trillion once more. With this, institutional investors continue to show a more bearish attitude toward the market. The numbers for last week are in, and the outflows from various digital assets show that big money is not betting on bitcoin.
Litecoin (LTC) Near-Term Route Could Be Determined By This Factor
Litecoin (LTC) could be heading the bearish route. According to CoinMarketCap, LTC has nosedived by 0.52% or trading at $56.50 as of press time. LTC engulfing candlestick shows increased selling pressure. In the past few days, LTC is seen to be hovering close to its midpoint. Notably, Litecoin is down...
Fantom (FTM) Hit By Bearish Sentiment Despite Logging Over 300,000 Active Users
Fantom network was able to log more than 300,000 active weekly users which is a 4% decrease from the 325,000 users tracked the past week. Fantom treads the bearish route as negatively impacted by the crash of the crypto market. FTM social metrics down. Fantom records over 300,000 active weekly...
Navigating Crypto Derivatives; The Key To Leveling Up Aspiring Traders
In 1996, the New York Times wrote a piece on the introduction of the Internet to the stock market. The article discussed how the Internet could replace the functions of a broker, whose stock in trade is information, advice, and the execution of transactions, all of which may be cheaper and easier to find online. This seminal piece can be regarded as the starter pistol for the debate around whether or not the world needed a high-priced Wall Street brokerage to find buyers for their stock when this could potentially be done by investors directly over the net.
Degrain(DGRN) Surpasses Presale Expectations, Set to Beat Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polkadot (DOT)
There are thousands of cryptocurrencies in existence currently, but not all of them will yield significant profits. Sometimes decisions can result in loss, but with good research and information, that can be avoided. Many investors in the crypto space are always on the lookout for great projects they can get into, and if that’s you, then you have come to the right place.
Why TRON And Quilvius Might Ascend To The Top Of The Crypto Market
One of the most significant reasons for the price value declines in the crypto trading market has been the selling pressure that stemmed from the absolute collapse of Terra (LUNA). Seeing a well-known and successful token lose most of its value during a market crash left plenty fearing for their...
TA: Ethereum Remains Vulnerable To Print New Low Below $1,500
Ethereum is struggling to clear the $1,650 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH remains at a risk of more downsides below the $1,500 support. Ethereum attempted to clear the $1,650 resistance but failed. The price is now trading below $1,630 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a...
Crypto Investors Top Picks: Uniglo (GLO), Ethereum (ETH) And Uniswap (UNI)
Sometimes people like to go it alone when investing in crypto—but this isn’t always the wisest choice. While it is always a good idea to do your own research and make sure you’re personally confident in a token before you invest in it, you still definitely need to listen to experts and make note of what others are doing. That doesn’t mean you should follow the crowd, because often the real money is made when you work counter-intuitively, but you still need to listen to advice you can trust and draw on a wide range of sources when making any big investment decision. That’s why you should take notice of the top picks from major crypto investors, especially if they’re investors who know what they’re doing in crypto. And there are a few key tokens that top investors like the look at right now. Here they are:
AscendEX Lists StonkLeague (AEGIS), a Gamified Trading Platform
August 10th, 2022 – AscendEX is excited to announce the listing of StonkLeague under the trading pair: $AEGIS/USDT. Trading begins at 1:00 PM UTC on August 24th, 2022. StonkLeague is a digital asset gaming and trading platform, that enables retail traders to engage in fantasy trading games. Gamify the...
