Sometimes people like to go it alone when investing in crypto—but this isn’t always the wisest choice. While it is always a good idea to do your own research and make sure you’re personally confident in a token before you invest in it, you still definitely need to listen to experts and make note of what others are doing. That doesn’t mean you should follow the crowd, because often the real money is made when you work counter-intuitively, but you still need to listen to advice you can trust and draw on a wide range of sources when making any big investment decision. That’s why you should take notice of the top picks from major crypto investors, especially if they’re investors who know what they’re doing in crypto. And there are a few key tokens that top investors like the look at right now. Here they are:

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO