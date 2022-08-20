ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainer's dream estate has homey feel with room to breathe and enjoy life

By Tammie Shanahan
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago

This exquisitely maintained, custom brick pool home, resting below swaying oaks on nearly four acres of serenity, features upgraded bathrooms, lighting, appliances and flooring. The masterfully designed chef's kitchen boasts granite countertops, custom wood cabinetry, a convection oven and an island with a JennAir griddle and prep sink. The impeccably designed central living area has a separate bar area and three sections of counter seating that create an entertaining space, enveloping the dining area and living room. The kitchen and great room (with wood-burning fireplace) open to the pool area, featuring covered seating and a new pool cage with LED lights and Bose speakers — all fenced with wood stockade for privacy. In addition to the attached two-car garage, there is a separate two-car garage and a workshop/garage with a new 12,000-pound lift and two 12-foot roll-up doors. The liberal rural agricultural estate zoning allows for hobby farms and or many other uses.

ADDRESS: 4775 FL-11, DeLeon Springs

TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FEET: 2,190

LOT SIZE: 3.8 acres

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

STORIES: 1

YEAR BUILT: 1980

PRICE: $700,000

CONTACT: Tammi Williams, Realty Pros Assured, 386-843-3133

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

