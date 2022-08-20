‘It’s not even close’: Nolan Arenado’s take on Paul Goldschmidt will make Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani’s head spin

Read full article on original website
Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire
After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
Yardbarker
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole furious after teammate Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch
Things got tense Sunday between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. Judge was hit by Toronto pitcher Alek Manoah with a runner on second and one out in the fifth, and the Yankees outfielder appeared to take exception to the plunking. Judge seemed to believe there was intent behind the pitch and traded words with Manoah as he made his way to first base.
Look: Little League World Series Slide Wipeout Going Viral
The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox get to embrace their inner youth during Sunday night's Little League Classic. The AL Easts squads will play at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pa., home of the Little League World Series. During their trip, it's only natural that some players slid down the field's iconic hill.
Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah slams Yankees’ Gerrit Cole over Aaron Judge incident
The New York Yankees picked up a much-needed win on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Tensions flared during the game after Alek Manoah hit Aaron Judge with a pitch, prompting some members of the Yankees to lose their temper. Among those players was Gerrit Cole, who leaped over the dugout railing and onto the field in order to shout at Manoah and defend his teammate.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Believes Julio Urías Deserves To Be Part Of NL Cy Young Award Race
Coming off a season in which he was the only pitcher to win 20 games, Julio Urías was expected to hold a key role in the Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation this year. Urías’ 2022 campaign got off to a rocky start as sloppy defense and some lack of sharpness resulted in only pitching two innings in a loss to the Colorado Rockies on April 10. Urías followed that with five consecutive outings of two earned runs or fewer allowed.
Yardbarker
New York Yankees gearing up to get trade deadline acquisition back from injured foot
The New York Yankees can’t bench Aaron Hicks fast enough for his lack of offensive production and lackluster defensive contributions lately. In the month of August, Hicks is batting .109 with a 19.6% on-base rate and a .109 slugging percentage. He’s contributed just five hits over 46 at-bats. With a desperate need to replace Hicks and Estevan Florial not providing much offensively, the team is waiting patiently for trade deadline acquisition Harrison Bader to return to the lineup.
Are the Cardinals legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders
The St. Louis Cardinals are playing an inspired brand of baseball right now. As of this story’s publication, they are in the midst of a winning streak and are beginning to click on all cylinders. Albert Pujols is heating up at the plate, Paul Goldschmidt is posting MVP caliber numbers, and the pitching staff is […] The post Are the Cardinals legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Open To Keeping New Dodgers Walk-Up Songs
Los Angeles Dodgers walk-up songs had a different feel for their series finale against the Miami Marlins, as player wives and significant others submitted their choices to coincide with celebration of Women’s Day at Dodger Stadium. Moments before the Dodgers shared details of the change in walk-up songs on...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Praises Joey Gallo's Hard Work in LA
Dodgers outfielder, Joey Gallo, has been working tirelessly with Los Angeles's coaching staff to "fix" his mechanics. Manager Dave Roberts has taken notice of the growth and says results are more and more consistent.
Albert Pujols makes statement about future amid HR chase
Albert Pujols suddenly has a legitimate shot at hitting 700 career home runs, a milestone that looked unlikely earlier in the season. That also opens up the possibility that Pujols will fall just short, leading to some speculation about whether that outcome might lead him to reconsider his retirement. Pujols...
Good Riddance, Arte Moreno. Thanks for Wasting Trout and Ohtani
His ownership is defined by mismanagement and utter disappointment. His exit can’t come soon enough.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge explains strong reaction to getting hit by Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah
Tensions flared during the New York Yankees’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday after starting pitcher Alek Manaoh hit Aaron Judge with a pitch. Yankees players were fuming after Manoah lost control of a sinker that ran up and in and clipped Judge. The Yankees star managed to settle his team down, though for a moment it looked as if a full-on brawl was on the verge of breaking out between the Yanks and Jays. After the game, Judge opened up on the incident and his actions that deescalated the situation and prevented things from getting ugly, via Erik Boland of Newsday.
Unexpected Relief Could Be On The Way For The New York Yankees
It is no secret that the "Dog Days" of summer have not been kind to the New York Yankees. Since the estival solstice on June 21st, the Bombers are 24-30. Yet, Aaron Boone and his team still own an 8 game lead in the American League East, plenty of wiggle room for the skipper to get his team back on course. A little unexpected bullpen help could be more than music to Boone's ears.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Joins Catfish Hunter In MLB History After Latest Pitching Appearance
Hanser Alberto made his fifth pitching appearance of the season as he recorded the final three outs of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Alberto entered in the top of ninth inning, appearing after the Brewers had catcher Victor Caratini pitch the bottom of the eighth.
St. Louis Cardinals reinstate catcher Yadier Molina from restricted list
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was reinstated from the restricted list on Monday in advance of a five-game road
Bryce Harper drops truth bomb on why he can’t get called up yet after 2 dingers in rehab start
Bryce Harper’s still got it. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger is finally into the phase of his rehab where he is making appearances in the minor leagues. He made an appearance in Triple-A ball, joining the Lehigh Valley IronPigs as they began a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, smacking two home runs.
dodgerblue.com
2023 Dodgers Schedule: Opening Day At Dodger Stadium Vs. Diamondbacks
The 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers begins with an Opening Day matchup at Dodger Stadium against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 30. It’s the first time the Dodgers will play a season opener at home since 2020. They were initially scheduled to do so this season, but changes brought about...
MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Athletics prediction, odds and pick – 8/24/2022
The Oakland Athletics are set to host the Miami Marlins today in the final matchup of a three-game set at RingCentral Coliseum. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Marlins-Athletics prediction and pick we have laid out below. Today’s...
MLB Odds: Blue Jays vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/24/2022
The Boston Red Sox are set to host the Toronto Blue Jays today in the second matchup of a three-game set at Fenway Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Blue Jays-Red Sox prediction and pick we have laid out below.
MLB Odds: Guardians vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 8/24/2022
The Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres will wrap up their brief two-game series on Wednesday afternoon in San Diego. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Guardians-Padres prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Cleveland Guardians...
