Ormond Beach, FL

This well-maintained home is in Tomoka Estates

By Tammie Shanahan
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago

This three-bedroom, two-bath home fits nicely on almost a half-acre lot in the quiet Tomoka Oaks neighborhood, which offers residents a boat ramp, making it easy to hop on the river for a day of kayaking, boating or fishing. In addition to a new HVAC and water heater, this well-maintained residence features a split floor plan, with an owner's suite with double vanities and a tiled walk-in shower. The gathering room boasts a wood-burning fireplace and wood flooring, the spacious kitchen features a custom eat-in area, and the garage was turned into a flex room/office. A covered porch and wood deck overlook the huge backyard, which is very private and fully fenced with tons of space for kids to play. Tomoka Oaks is close to stores and shopping, yet secluded and peaceful.

ADDRESS: 1073 Roberts St., Ormond Beach

TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FEET: 1,477

LOT SIZE: 100 feet by 200 feet

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

STORIES: 1

YEAR BUILT: 1988

PRICE: $375,000

CONTACT: The Melton Team, Realty Pros Assured, 386-675-2445

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: This well-maintained home is in Tomoka Estates

#Water Heater#Boating#Business Industry#Housing List#Hvac
Daytona Beach News-Journal

