Ormond Beach, FL

Delightful landscaping adds curb appeal to this Destin model in River Oaks

By Tammie Shanahan
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago

Built just four years ago, this lovely home rests in River Oaks, an Ormond Beach community close to downtown, shopping and Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes to the ocean. This D.R. Horton Destin model features a three-car garage with storage racks and a split floor plan with four bedrooms, three bathrooms with hot-water bidets, an expansive living space and an open chef's kitchen with a walk-in pantry, breakfast seating, center island and gracious formal dining area. Some updates include the screened-in lanai, solar panels installed in 2022 for energy efficiency and upgraded LED lighting. Outside, a six-zone irrigation system takes care of the delightful landscaping, giving this great family home lots of curb appeal. River Oaks has a community playground and is zoned for Pine Trail Elementary, Ormond Middle and Seabreeze High.

ADDRESS: 226 River Vale Lane, Ormond Beach

TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FEET: 2,345

LOT SIZE: 70 feet by 115 feet

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 3

STORIES: 1

YEAR BUILT: 2018

PRICE: $495,000

CONTACT: Tammi Williams, Realty Pros Assured, 386-843-3133

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Delightful landscaping adds curb appeal to this Destin model in River Oaks

#River Oaks
