National Ovarian Cancer Coalition to host in-person awareness run/walks for the first time since 2019
DALLAS, TX: As the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) moves boldly forward in 2022, they invite ovarian cancer survivors, caregivers, and advocates to join them in person for its flagship Together in TEAL® run/walk events across the country. Iowa’s 15th annual walk, “Together in Teal – Ending Ovarian Cancer” is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24 at Raccoon River Park in West Des Moines.
Carmie Staker delivers second food-drive donation to pantry
A second large donation of food from the residents and staff of the Perry Lutheran Homes Spring Valley Assisted Living in Perry was delivered recently to the Perry Food Pantry. The food drive was organized by Spring Valley resident Carmie Staker, and the response from donors has been strong and...
Mt. Olivet’s Sleep Space project lands 100+ People for Perry funds
The August meeting of the 100+ People for Perry charity group was held Monday night at the Hotel Pattee, and the members selected the Sleep Space project at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church to receive $7,400 to help ensure all Perry children have a comfortable and warm place to rest by providing free bedding and blankets and also beds when needed.
Celebrate in Tingley Sunday
The town of Tingley will host its annual community celebration – the Homemade Ice Cream Social – August 28. As part of the celebration, the third annual Show and Shine car show will line up along Main Street near Memorial Park from 1-6 p.m. The show will feature...
Labor Day again planned in Diagonal
The annual Diagonal Lions Club Labor Day celebration will feature three days filled with activities Saturday, September 3 through Monday, September 5. Sign-up for the Junior Class UTV Poker Run begins at 12 p.m. at the south end of Broadway. The race begins at 1 p.m. The route will be announced closer to the competition. The event is sponsored by the Ringgold Outdoor Alliance.
Fire at Red Carpet Inn controlled by local firefighters
Four local fire departments responded to the Four Corners Tuesday afternoon after a fire was reported in the office of the Red Carpet Inn. No injuries were reported in the blaze, which was reported by a resident of the motel about 4:15 p.m. All residents were evacuated from the building.
Latino Festival ¡Viva Perry! to celebrate diversity Saturday
Hispanics United for Perry (HUP) will host its annual Latino Festival ¡Viva Perry! on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. This year’s festival will be held in Pattee Park at the bandshell area located on the west side of the park. Food vendors and other...
Creston’s private schools welcomes new staff
Creston’s St. Malachy and Mayflower Heritage Christian School also start their years today. Both welcome new staff members. Jane Warner is the new music and band director for prekindergarten through eighth grade. She has 16 years in music education including eight at Creston Middle School Band and eight years at Creston middle and high school choirs. She enjoys music, reading, cooking, walking in nature, “chasing her three boys,” travel and coffee.
Waukee man allegedly pushes Adel woman into refrigerator
A Waukee man was charged with assault Tuesday after he allegedly pushed an Adel woman and caused her to strike her head against a refrigerator. Jesse Jon Johnson, 39, of 445 Ashworth Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 6 p.m. Tuesday in the...
Bill Mercer
Bill Mercer, 92, of Creston, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at EdenCrest at Green Meadows in Johnston. Services are pending with Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center of Creston.
Open house planned for retiring Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard
After five elections and almost 16 years as Dallas County Sheriff, after 28 years in law enforcement and four years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps, Sheriff Chad Leonard announced Tuesday his retirement effective Aug. 31. The staff of the sheriff’s office will show their appreciation to Leonard by...
Elbert J. Irving
Elbert Jay Irving, 91, of Afton, died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Greater Regional Health in Creston. A Celebration of Life graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, in Rose Hill Cemetery in Mount Ayr. Military rites by Ringgold County American Legion and the Iowa Honor Guard. Powers...
County not interested in historical registry
Union County Board of Supervisors declined Monday to apply to have the courthouse be considered on the National Register of Historic Places. No formal action was taken. Creston historian Jane Briley suggested earlier this month to the supervisors for the county to apply. Supervisors since did some research. “I made...
Ronald L. Hampton
Ron Hampton, 83, of Creston, died Aug. 18, 2022, at his home. Celebration of Life services will be 11 a.m., Saturday Aug. 27 at Crest Baptist Church, 1211 North Poplar Street, Creston. Pastor Chuck Spindler will officiate. Services will be livestreamed. Private family burial will be in Murray Cemetery in Murray, Iowa. Open memorial visitation with family receiving friends will be from 10 – 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Crest Baptist Church in Creston.
Des Moines man allegedly punches one, tries to run over three
A Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Wednesday in connection with a July 20 incident in West Des Moines in which he allegedly tried to run over the mother of his child and her two male friends with his 2015 Toyota Scion. Donnie Franklin Scigliano Jr.,...
Two-car crash slows traffic Tuesday on Iowa Highway 141
Two cars collided on Iowa Highway 141 at Eighth Street in Perry Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred about 7:45 a.m. The crash appeared to occur in the eastbound lanes on Iowa Highway 141, and both vehicles came to rest on the south shoulder of the roadway.
One mile of H Avenue to close Thursday, Friday
One mile of H Avenue southwest of Perry will be closed this week for tile replacement, the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced Wednesday. H Avenue between 170th and 180th streets will be closed from 7 a.m. Thursday until 5 p.m. Friday, the department said. For more information, call the...
Dean Haaland inducted into United Life Legend’s Hall of Fame
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Dean Haaland of Perry and Pat Ramaekers of Omaha were the first inductees into United Life Insurance Company’s Legend’s Hall of Fame in ceremonies held this week at the company’s headquarters here. The recognition celebrates agents who are standouts, both professionally and...
Adel man arrested in Redfield after trying to ditch dope in river
An Adel man was arrested on Dallas County warrants early Saturday while fishing at the Redfield dam, and he earned a fresh drug charge in the process. Sean Michael Teske, 51, of 17 River Vista Dr., Adel, was charged with third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts and on two warrants for failure to appear.
Adel man arrested after allegedly pointing pistol at woman
An Adel man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an Aug. 10 incident in which he allegedly pointed a loaded handgun at an Adel woman. Steven Douglas Trei, 72, of 421 N. Ninth St., Adel, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-display or use weapon.
