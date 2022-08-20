Creston’s St. Malachy and Mayflower Heritage Christian School also start their years today. Both welcome new staff members. Jane Warner is the new music and band director for prekindergarten through eighth grade. She has 16 years in music education including eight at Creston Middle School Band and eight years at Creston middle and high school choirs. She enjoys music, reading, cooking, walking in nature, “chasing her three boys,” travel and coffee.

CRESTON, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO