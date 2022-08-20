ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Fisherman’s Friends: One and All review – enough sea shanties already

By Wendy Ide
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NiUM_0hOhcUYF00
All washed up… Fisherman’s Friends: One and All.

The first Fisherman’s Friends thoroughly covered the unlikely rise of a real-life group of shanty-singing Cornish fishermen to the heady heights of minor success. Which leaves this entirely pointless sequel to that drama with very little actual story left to tell. Instead, it weaves drunkenly between themes, dipping its crab line into the murky waters of the woke debate: one grizzled sailor causes offence by propositioning a female journalist with the libido-extinguishing line “Would you like meat in your pasty?”

There’s a brief moment of tension involving a derelict tin mine; bereavement, substance abuse and male mental health issues also get lip service. But it all feels rather cursory, subplots as glue to tack together the Cornish tourist board-approved shots of cornflower-blue waters and cloudless skies. All this is topped off with thick, clotted-cream gobbets of sentiment and far more rousing close-harmony singing than anybody really needs to hear in their lifetime.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

As British as a Watermelon review – memories of migration are hard to read

Mandla Rae has a lot to process. There is the evangelical upbringing under the strictures of the Seventh-day Adventists. The estrangement from parents and bring raised by a grandmother. The childhood flight to the UK as a refugee from Zimbabwe. The physical abuse inflicted by a friend of the family in Glasgow. Being raised as Bridget, a name so British it could be a symbol of colonialism. The change of name to Mandla, which translates as “power”, the rejection of all personal pronouns and the self-identification as “agender”.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Shanties#Linus Movies#Entertain#Fisherman
GreenMatters

Norwegian Government Euthanizes Freya the Walrus, Known for Sneaking Onto Boats

Pour one out for Freya the walrus, as the beloved wild Norwegian animal was sadly euthanized by Norway’s government this week. People around the world are mourning the marine mammal, who experienced viral fame this summer, due to her affinity for laying out on — and accidentally sinking — boats. Keep reading to learn more about Freya and why this sweet "hvalross" was killed.
ANIMALS
LiveScience

What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?

In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
WILDLIFE
studyfinds.org

Meet the WALKING shark that breaks all the rules for survival!

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Move over “Sharknado,” scientists have found an actual shark that walks! The first-of-its-kind study by researchers at Florida Atlantic University reveals that young epaulette sharks are able to walk in and out of water using their paddle-shaped fins. The species (Hemiscyllium ocellatum) grows...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Guardian

The Guardian

414K+
Followers
95K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy