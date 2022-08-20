Tomlin thoughts on position battles ahead of Jags game

LATROBE, PA (93.7 The Fan) – Mike Tomlin says he expects a significant jump in play in Jacksonville Saturday from the first exhibition game. For several position battles the opportunities are dwindling.

The competition should be a significant jump as not only do the Jags have more talent than Seattle, they’ve already played a pair of games. It’s also the handling of the first road environment for the younger players. Here are areas to watch:

Quarterback

More attention on this position, understandably, than any other. It’s also the position that’s most likely decided and may have been in May. Mitch Trubisky will start and barring a horrible performance coupled with amazing work from Kenny Pickett , Trubisky will also start the season opener in Cincinnati.

Tomlin said Pickett will be the second quarterback on the field because he wants to see him ‘get more varsity action’. If he builds on his first exhibition game it will continue to cement Pickett as the back-up QB for this year. Even with the best camp stats, Mason Rudolph will be the third quarterback in and it increasingly seems like his days in black and gold are numbered.

Cornerback

This is intriguing because there has been a lot of back-and-forth at the left corner position, really at both corner positions. Ahkello Witherspoon says he’s not sure how it will work out while newcomer Levi Wallace expects a lot of movement in the secondary where corner Cam Sutton could play more in the slot at times.

“Both guys are performing well, we’ll continue to watch it,” Tomlin said. “I’m glad that we have them. Obviously regardless of how it sorts out, both guys are going to play significant roles and we’ll just keep watching.”

How it all pieces together including Damontae Kazee, Tre Norwood, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds will be interesting. Arthur Maulet is in the mix at nickel but won’t play Saturday due to injury. James Pierre is a wild card and undrafted corner Chris Steele is a player to watch for practice squad. Karl Joseph had a real chance to make this team before his season-ending injury.

Middle Linebacker

Tomlin would only say he likes the work he’s getting at the position. Linebackers coach Brian Flores said Devin Bush has had a good camp and doing things that don’t show up on a stat page. Robert Spillane is versatile and can play all of the positions. As Flores said what they like about Spillane is that he’s totally bought in and loves to play.

Myles Jack will be the constant at the position. Can Bush get on the stat sheet and show that good camp in a stadium?

There is not much NFL ready depth behind those three- Marcus Allen is hurt, Ron’Dell Carter is a waiver pick-up. Second-year Buddy Johnson has shown progress and Mark Robinson had the big play against Seattle, but both need to show much more to work into any rotation if all are healthy.

Outside Linebacker

No starting competition here, but good games by Derrek Tuszka, Genard Avery (who has missed a lot of camp due to injury) and even Delontae Scott would make all feel better about the depth behind TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith . Hamilcar Rashed Jr was added this week and will get his first in-stadium opportunity.

Back-up running back

Undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren ran with the first team for much of this week followed by Anthony McFarland and then Benny Snell as he works back from a knee injury.

“I think they’re carving out niches for themselves and showing capabilities and really kind of answering some of those questions, but I would probably characterize it as incomplete at this juncture,” Tomlin said of the competition.

McFarland rushed for 56 yards against the Seahawks including a nice cut to gain 24 yards on a third and one. Warren did fumble, recovered by Miles Boykin, but also was the leading receiver with four catches and rushed six times for 34 yards.

“Your ability to put performance on top of performance is a big component of ball at this level,” Tomlin said. “Whether it’s on the practice field, and we’ve seen some of that, or in the stadium, I just think that’s a big component of it. Both guys that you mentioned performed well a week ago, and I’m excited about seeing them step into a stadium again and show those talents again.”

It wasn’t that way last week, but the injury to Snell has allowed others to step up and jeopardized his spot on the roster.

Left guard

Kendrick Green got the start against Seattle as Kevin Dotson missed with an ankle injury suffered in practice. There are no special exemptions because of injury and Tomlin says availability is a consideration with who wins the starting left guard job.

“It has impacted it,” Tomlin said. “Both guys are performing well, but obviously KG [Kendrick Green] has had more exposure and more work, so it has been a factor,” Tomlin said. “Availability is a big component of sorting out some of these battles, and that’s just the reality of it in this game.”

Expect Green to start, but this competition likely will continue for the next couple of weeks provided Dotson can stay on the field.

Wide Receiver

Miles Boykin -he has maybe the nicest catch of the preseason, a one-handed grab falling to the ground while keeping his feet in the corner of the end zone. After an inconsistent start to camp, Boykin has been better. He’s a big 6’4”, weighing 220 pounds and has seven career NFL touchdowns in 24 starts.

He was noticeable on special teams in the preseason opener and also recovered the Warren fumble. Much like first-round pick Darius Heyward-Bey with the Steelers, Boykin has the speed and could be a quality keep for those skills with the potential for spot duty as a receiver.

Cody White -if Boykin didn’t have the catch of camp, on the final day in Latrobe White made a one-handed catch on an out-route with his top hand. He then turned it upfield for a touchdown. He’s in his third year with the Steelers, playing in 15 games last season, the majority of time on special teams. He had five receptions for 33 yards. He came out of school early and is just 23-years-old.

“It will be interesting to see how this all ends up,” White said. “I feel like I’ve made every play that I’ve been given the opportunity. Special teams is always a big key.”

Steven Sims -like Boykin, he also has three years in the league with 61 receptions for 575 yards and five touchdowns in his first two seasons with Washington. Sims had a 38-yard rush on an inside handoff last Saturday and also a 38-yard punt return.

“My capability with the ball in my hands,” Sims said. “Explosive, I make plays with the ball in my hand. Trying to be better without the ball. I’ve got to keep going.”

He’s the smallest of the three at 5’10”, 176 pounds.

Given his ability to return kicks and what he’s shown on the field during camp and in the first game, Gunner Olszewski seems to be a lock at one of the positions.

Tomlin said they’ve done a little more game planning and all who are healthy are scheduled to play. Those likely out-Allen, WR Calvin Austin, DL Montravious Adams, DL Cam Heyward, LB Alex Highsmith, RB Najee Harris .

“My mentality is that we need exposure and information in terms of decision making,” Tomlin said. “That’s the ultimate guide. I’m not sticking to certain templates and things of that nature. I just need to see certain things from people, and when I see enough, I’ve seen enough.”

“That’s just the attitude we have regarding it. It might not be a traditional dress rehearsal-like procedure that happened in the four-game system.”