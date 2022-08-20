Read full article on original website
Former Williamston, Swansboro coaches part of latest NCHSAA Hall of Fame class
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Former Williamston High School football coach, athletic director and teacher Harold Robinson and former Swansboro soccer coach and teacher Bob Vroom were part of the latest members of the N.C. High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame Class. Robinson and Vroom were joined as part of the 2021 class with […]
Goldsboro, August 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Goldsboro. The North Johnston High School soccer team will have a game with Rosewood High School on August 22, 2022, 15:00:00. The Richlands High School soccer team will have a game with Goldsboro High School on August 22, 2022, 15:00:00.
Thieves jack truck, trailer, and several motorcycles throughout Jacksonville
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the people responsible for several automobile thefts throughout Onslow County. Onslow County Sheriff’s office says on Thursday morning a Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the Ashley Park Apartments off of Country Club Road in Jacksonville. The truck is silver with a black hood.
Section of Jacksonville roadway closed for construction
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A small section of a roadway in Jacksonville is closing for a few days this week for construction. The area is located near the AMC Kalli movie theatre on Northwest Circle. Officials say the roadway will be closed from 7:00 a.m. Monday to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday as...
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If one of your favorite things to order when you go to a nice restaurant is a good steak then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you should visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like. All of these restaurants are praised by both local people and tourists and are known for only using fresh, high-quality ingredients. So in case you haven't visited them already, make sure you add them to your list and you go to one of these amazing steakhouses in North Carolina, next time you are craving a nice, delicious steak:
DO YOU KNOW ME? Jacksonville police searching for theft suspect
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a theft suspect. The Jacksonville Police Department says the suspect stole from Lowe’s on July 16th. The person photographed can be seen walking out of the store with two boxes. Anyone with information about...
Confederate monument taken down by Enfield’s mayor
“It’s supposed to be a safe place and it’s not.” residents react to Greenville townhome complex shooting. “It’s supposed to be a safe place and it’s not.” residents react to Greenville townhome complex shooting.
Greenville police investigate late morning deadly shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A volley of gunfire shattered a quiet Greenville neighborhood late this morning, resulting in the city’s latest homicide. Police were called around 11:20 a.m. to a home at the intersection of Joel Drive and Lee Court. A police department spokeswoman confirmed that a man was...
Suspects wanted for vandalizing military aircrafts on display
Havelock vandalism suspects wanted for damaging military aircrafts. Morehead City firefighters rescue man, two dogs from burning home. The Panthers will wear the new all-black uniforms and helmets against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 10. Larceny suspect. Updated: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:34 PM UTC. Man wanted for stealing from...
Construction worker wins big in North Carolina lottery. Now he plans to spoil his mom
“It’s a game changer.”
Greenville aircraft center expanding into New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An aircraft equipment distribution and service center based in Greenville is expanding into New Bern after a year of construction. Pilot John International, formerly Carolina GSE, has announced that it has doubled its space from 20,000 square feet to 40,000 square feet with the support of the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s building reuse grant.
'Not in my town. Not on my watch': Confederate memorial in North Carolina taken down while mayor livestreams
ENFIELD, N.C. — The mayor of a North Carolina town livestreamed the removal of a Confederate memorial, and now officials are investigating to see if any laws were broken. The Veterans Memorial in Enfield was taken down by a bulldozer Sunday night as Mayor Mondale Robinson streamed the event on Facebook.
Man killed crossing intersection in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was killed Thursday night while crossing the street, police there said. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and Park Avenue. Bernard Grant, 50, was crossing the street when officials said he was hit by a Nissan sedan driven […]
Two arrested in Greenville shooting, chase where man injured
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The investigation continues into a shooting and chase that happened early Sunday in Greenville. Two of the four people who were taken into custody for questioning have been arrested. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Greenville Police Department officers responded to the report of shots fired at Copper Beech Apartments, located […]
Teen reported missing in Beaufort County found in Washington
Washington, BEAUFORT COUNTY — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said missing teen Jaidyn Tuten was found Tuesday morning in Washington. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen. Jaidyn Tuten, 14, was last seen walking away from his home...
Going, Going, Almost Gone
STANCIL’S CHAPEL – Demolition of the old “Brewer’s Store” on NC 42 near the NC 222 intersection was begun on Friday, exposing interesting pieces of history with each reach of the big track-hoe bucket. The original store was built in 1952 by the father of...
POLICE: Mid-day shooting sends man to hospital
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the shooting was reported just before 1:00 in the 500 block of Cleveland Street. When officers got to the scene, they were notified of a...
Fashion show party coming to Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to showcase how fashion-forward you are. On September 24 starting at 4 pm, the Lukewarm and Fly Multi Fashion Show is happening at North Carolina Wesleyan College’s Dunn Center Garner Lobby. This free fashion show is also a fundraiser party for the homeless, so donations will be appreciated. […]
Winterville Watermelon Festival returns this weekend
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 37th annual Winterville Watermelon Festival kicks off this week. The legendary festival is a four-day event that kicks off Thursday and features activities the whole family can enjoy. This includes live music, a parade, and amusement rides. In addition, visitors can check out the flea...
Emergency officials urge safety ahead of peak hurricane season
N.C. (WITN) - The peak of hurricane season is just weeks away and emergency response officials continue to encourage safety. Eastern Carolina is no stranger to devastating hurricanes. Hurricane Florence in September of 2018 is just one example. There have been no hurricanes in our region so far this season,...
