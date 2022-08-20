Read full article on original website
Mid-Penn Colonial boys soccer preview: picks, predictions and preseason MVPs
The kickoff to the 2022 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division is just around the corner. PennLive reached out to coaches across the conference to receive input on what to expect from the season ahead and how teams are looking before the start of the year.
Middletown QB, a ‘kid who hasn’t done anything wrong,’ will play at Steel-High
Bamm Appleby spent Saturday playing quarterback for the Middletown Blue Raiders trying to pull together what was left of a program wrecked by a hazing incident that has prompted a police investigation. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. By Wednesday he was just hoping...
Pa. champ Hollidaysburg continues to heat up at Little League World Series
For the second consecutive round, Hollidaysburg dug in at the Little League World Series and kept its long championship hopes alive. Overcoming a lengthy rain delay, Hollidaysburg parlayed five RBIs by Chase Link and a combined four-hitter by Brody Dull and reliever Aspen Anderson to defeat Massapequa (N.Y.) 7-1 Monday at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport.
State College tennis opens season with win against Gettysburg
State College’s tennis team defeated Gettysburg, 5-0, in a match on Tuesday. Scores are below:. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
