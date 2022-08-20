Read full article on original website
Related
After Middletown cancels football season, Steel-High says Blue Raiders band, cheerleaders can join them on Friday nights
When Middletown cancelled its football season Wednesday amid an ongoing police investigation into hazing incidents within its team, it wasn’t just those players who were affected. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Blue Raiders band lost its halftime shows and all that...
Crank up the Diesel: When Shippensburg runs at you, it is coming with a fullback who has an elite name
Diesel Koser is not a fan of the 40-yard-dash. This is one thing folks should know about the Shippensburg senior fullback and middle linebacker, but it is not the only item of note heading into his team’s season opener at Cedar Cliff Friday. He is apparently not a big fan of HUDL either because, in a time when kids are loading up every play they make on that platform, finding clips of Koser carrying the ball is akin to finding footage of Bigfoot.
‘The Cael Ways’: What separates Penn State wrestlers under the NCAA tournament’s bright lights?
For as ridiculously fast as he moves on a wrestling mat, Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young has a well-earned reputation as being one of the most calm competitors in the sport. He has a good handle on big moments and embodies the “Penn State Way” of staying within himself, sticking with his plan and wrestling freely. RBY is a prime example of it, but he seems to share that quality with the entire Penn State practice room.
Middletown QB, a ‘kid who hasn’t done anything wrong,’ will play at Steel-High
Bamm Appleby spent Saturday playing quarterback for the Middletown Blue Raiders trying to pull together what was left of a program wrecked by a hazing incident that has prompted a police investigation. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. By Wednesday he was just hoping...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Cliff’s Taylor Ferraro makes her college pick
Taylor Ferraro is one of the top two-sport athletes in the Mid-Penn, and she’s hoping to find similar success in the college ranks. And Monday the Cedar Cliff standout told PennLive that she will take her talents to the “City of Brotherly Love” to continue her soccer career at Penn.
Penn State’s takeaway king, the buzz of the offensive line, more James Franklin takeaways
STATE COLLEGE — Facing the Beaver Stadium facade, James Franklin followed up a team walk-through by putting a wrap on training camp. Next Monday, he’ll sit in the media room for his gameweek press conference. Days later, he’ll travel to Purdue. The season opener is a week...
State College tennis opens season with win against Gettysburg
State College’s tennis team defeated Gettysburg, 5-0, in a match on Tuesday. Scores are below:. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Upper Allen wins Cal Ripken 8U World Series championship, finishes tournament unbeaten
Upper Allen left little doubt during their run to the Cal Ripken baseball title game that it was the best team in the field. In the 8U player pitch championship game, it capped the tournament with another convincing win, beating Chelmsford, Mass., 10-0 in five innings to take home the World Series title. Upper Allen won all six games it played in the World Series tournament in Cherry Hill, N.J., with four decided by 10 runs or more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Penn State called both ‘underrated’ and ‘overrated’ by CBS Sports; Lions move newcomer from safety to linebacker, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a good look at why the Nittany Lions are such an unpredictable outfit in 2022 and an intriguing position change coming out of preseason camp. The staff at CBS Sports put together a comprehensive preview of the Big Ten football season, and...
Penn State’s wideout room is loaded with talented options and led by Parker Washington
Penn State’s talent at the skill positions is impressive, a testament to the way James Franklin and his offensive assistants have recruited, and developed, talent at the wideout, running back and tight end positions. It’s a bold statement with Penn State attempting to replace Jahan Dotson.
Middletown cancels high school football season after finding more hazing videos: superintendent
The Middletown Blue Raiders will not be playing football this season. That is what Superintendent Chelton Hunter told parents in a letter Wednesday after he said additional video showing a hazing incident, which is being investigated by Dauphin County police, was not isolated and more widespread than previously believed. “In...
Penn State commit, star Pa. running back suffers season ending injury: reports
Scranton Prep running back London Montgomery emerged as one of the top players in Pennsylvania as a junior, but it looks like he won’t get an opportunity to put on the pads again as a senior. According to multiple reports Tuesday, the Penn State commit suffered a knee injury...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Children 'Not Penetrated' During Hazing Among Reasons PA School District Didn't End Football
Disturbing details about sexual hazing have been released as a central Pennsylvania school district announces that they will not end the football season early. The Middletown Area school district began investigating a hazing that happened on August 11, 2022—only after a cellphone video film by high school football players was shared on social media.
Middletown considered canceling football season, ‘will not tolerate hazing’: district officials
The Middletown Area School District considered canceling the football season in the wake of a hazing incident involving some members of the football team. It opted not to, however, after consideration of what effect that would have on football players who weren’t involved in the incident, as well as students in marching band and cheerleading, Superintendent Chelton Hunter said in a statement Monday afternoon.
Western Pa. high school football program pauses season as police investigate hazing incident
As a police investigation into a hazing incident involving the Middletown football team continues, another Pennsylvania high school has paused its season after a reported incident within its program. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Mohawk has put its season on “temporary hold” while its district and the Lawrence County District...
Parade planned to celebrate Harrisburg RBI softball World Series Champions
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a party taking place down on Second Street to celebrate a group of Harrisburg-area world champions. The Michael Stepp RBI of Greater Harrisburg softball team defeated Houston on Saturday, to win the Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) Softball World Series, the program’s first title in its tenth […]
Middletown Area School District students involved in hazing removed from team pending investigation
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown School District has removed the students involved in the hazing incident from mid-August from the football team and considered canceling the football season entirely. Releasing new details on Monday, the school describes an incident involving Middletown football players happening during a practice. “Middletown Area School District will not tolerate hazing, […]
Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos
Students in the Derry Township School District returned to school today. The Hershey area students were one of three Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining two Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today.
WGAL
Chris Stapleton to perform at Hersheypark Stadium
HERSHEY, Pa. — Chris Stapleton will play in Hershey on Saturday. He's bringing his All-American Road Show to Hersheypark Stadium at 7 p.m. The tour further celebrates the release of "Starting Over," which won Album of the Year at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards and a Grammy for Best Country Album.
Diesel fire guts Washington Twp business
A three-alarm diesel fire in Washington Township kept firefighters from more than a dozen fire departments busy most of yesterday afternoon and shut down the area of Prices Church Road for an extended amount of time. The call to Patterson’s Diesel in the 6500 block of Buchanan Trail East sounded...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
176K+
Followers
73K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0