Perry County, PA

PennLive.com

Crank up the Diesel: When Shippensburg runs at you, it is coming with a fullback who has an elite name

Diesel Koser is not a fan of the 40-yard-dash. This is one thing folks should know about the Shippensburg senior fullback and middle linebacker, but it is not the only item of note heading into his team’s season opener at Cedar Cliff Friday. He is apparently not a big fan of HUDL either because, in a time when kids are loading up every play they make on that platform, finding clips of Koser carrying the ball is akin to finding footage of Bigfoot.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

'The Cael Ways': What separates Penn State wrestlers under the NCAA tournament's bright lights?

For as ridiculously fast as he moves on a wrestling mat, Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young has a well-earned reputation as being one of the most calm competitors in the sport. He has a good handle on big moments and embodies the “Penn State Way” of staying within himself, sticking with his plan and wrestling freely. RBY is a prime example of it, but he seems to share that quality with the entire Penn State practice room.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Cedar Cliff's Taylor Ferraro makes her college pick

Taylor Ferraro is one of the top two-sport athletes in the Mid-Penn, and she’s hoping to find similar success in the college ranks. And Monday the Cedar Cliff standout told PennLive that she will take her talents to the “City of Brotherly Love” to continue her soccer career at Penn.
CAMP HILL, PA
PennLive.com

Upper Allen wins Cal Ripken 8U World Series championship, finishes tournament unbeaten

Upper Allen left little doubt during their run to the Cal Ripken baseball title game that it was the best team in the field. In the 8U player pitch championship game, it capped the tournament with another convincing win, beating Chelmsford, Mass., 10-0 in five innings to take home the World Series title. Upper Allen won all six games it played in the World Series tournament in Cherry Hill, N.J., with four decided by 10 runs or more.
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Middletown considered canceling football season, 'will not tolerate hazing': district officials

The Middletown Area School District considered canceling the football season in the wake of a hazing incident involving some members of the football team. It opted not to, however, after consideration of what effect that would have on football players who weren’t involved in the incident, as well as students in marching band and cheerleading, Superintendent Chelton Hunter said in a statement Monday afternoon.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27 News

Middletown Area School District students involved in hazing removed from team pending investigation

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown School District has removed the students involved in the hazing incident from mid-August from the football team and considered canceling the football season entirely. Releasing new details on Monday, the school describes an incident involving Middletown football players happening during a practice. “Middletown Area School District will not tolerate hazing, […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
WGAL

Chris Stapleton to perform at Hersheypark Stadium

HERSHEY, Pa. — Chris Stapleton will play in Hershey on Saturday. He's bringing his All-American Road Show to Hersheypark Stadium at 7 p.m. The tour further celebrates the release of "Starting Over," which won Album of the Year at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards and a Grammy for Best Country Album.
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

