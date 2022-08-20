ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Manchin dismisses critics, embraces ‘hero and villain’ role

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c3g0b_0hOhbTdJ00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin said he pays no attention to criticism or campaign donations when making decisions about what’s best for West Virginia.

Sounding somewhat exasperated when asked whether the dramatic bump in campaign contributions he’s received from oil and gas interests in recent months influenced his voting, the conservative Democrat said no.

During a roundtable discussion in Charleston on Friday, he said his office’s outsized role in drafting the sprawling economic package signed this week by U.S. President Joe Biden made him the target of the “far left,” environmental activists and the fossil fuel industry all at once.

“Nobody in their right mind would go through what I have gone through with my staff for the last eight months, taking all the crap we’ve taken from everybody in the country” if they weren’t doing what they believe is right, he said.

“I can be the hero and the villain all within a 24–hour shift,” he said. “The bottom line is, I make no excuses for what I think is right. I’ve always said this — If I can explain that, I can vote. I can take the criticism I know that goes with those votes. That’s part of the game.”

Manchin, who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, offered a key vote needed to pass the Democrats’ flagship climate and health care bill in the 50–50 Senate. The House used a party–line 220–207 vote to pass the legislation, which Biden signed Tuesday.

The law, which places caps on prescription drug prices for seniors and extends subsidies meant to help Americans pay for health insurance, contains billions in incentives for clean energy. Owing largely to Manchin’s influence, it also offers renewed support for traditional fuel sources such as coal and natural gas with steps such as subsidies for technology that reduces carbon emissions.

“I wasn’t sure that they would ever agree because of my friends on the far left, the environmental community, was totally committed to dispersing and basically eliminating fossil,” Manchin said of the law.

But Manchin said there is “no way you can get rid of fossil in any short period of time.”

“You can use it cleaner as you basically transition, but it’s going to be with us, and you got to do the best you can with it,” he said. “So, I wanted to make sure they understood that.”

On the other side, he said he’s “been criticized by all my friends in the coal industry” because they think the bill doesn’t go far enough to protect their interests.

“(They) for some reason think that this is going to be harmful,” said Manchin, whose family owns Enersystems, a coal brokerage company. “I think it basically is a pathway forward so we can continue to produce industry, provide energy that our country needs.”

Under an agreement with the Democratic leadership, Manchin proposed a separate list of legislation to speed up federal permitting and make energy projects harder to block under federal acts. He also specifically asked that federal agencies “take all necessary actions” to streamline completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a project long opposed by environmental activists.

The 303–mile (487–kilometer) pipeline, now mostly finished, would transport natural gas drilled from the Appalachian Basin through West Virginia and Virginia. Legal battles have delayed completion by nearly four years and doubled the pipeline’s cost, now estimated at $6.6 billion.

This election cycle, Manchin has received more campaign contributions from natural gas pipeline companies than any other member of U.S. Congress — contributions that have increased from $20,000 in 2020 to $331,910 in 2022, according to campaign finance records compiled by Open Secrets.

On Friday, he said his agenda in advocating for the pipeline was to bring down the cost for consumers by increasing the size of the market and creating jobs. He insisted the campaign money had nothing to do with it.

“I understand the cynical part of that. People look at it and they go, ‘Well, they’re just taking care of themselves,‘” he said. “I’m sorry people, I have no idea who contributes. I don’t look at that, I don’t go out and advocate that at all.”

He said lawmakers need to “rise above” corporate and party pressure to deliver for their constituents.

“Politics has become a very, very nasty, destructive type of process … both sides are guilty of weaponizing the good of America for the good of the party — both sides, and it’s just not right for our country,” he said.

Comments / 6

Related
Washington Examiner

The hopelessly corrupt Biden administration is sending America into a downward spiral

Against all odds, the fundamental transformation of the United States, envisioned by the radical Left and implemented by an all-too-willing Democratic Party, is underway. August is typically a quiet time in our nation’s capital with Congress out of session, but seismic events in the past two weeks have combined to make clear what Democrats have planned for this country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
POTUS
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did

It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau

A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
POTUS
Reason.com

The New Federal Gun Law Violates Our Civil Liberties

"I'm about to sign into law a bipartisan … gun safety legislation," President Joe Biden said at the signing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on June 25. "And time is of the essence. Lives will be saved….When it seems impossible to get anything done in Washington, we are doing something consequential. If we can reach compromise on guns, we ought to be able to reach compromise in other critical issues."
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Campaign Finance#Green Energy#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Democrats#House
Washington Examiner

Red wave crashing: Democrats on course to win midterms after shock poll result

Democrats are gaining ground on Republicans in the polls after months of predictions of a "red wave" in the midterms. The latest data, separately tracked by FiveThirtyEight and Real Clear Politics, have raised the question: can President Joe Biden's party defy expectations and deliver a middle-of-the-road outcome in November? The answer is not clear, as two months is an eternity in politics and much can change. Democrats recent political gains are still noteworthy, nonetheless, and make for a less clear outcome in the fall.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
abovethelaw.com

Trump Lawyers Promise To 'Come Out Swinging' ... And It Only Took Them Two Short Weeks!

Two weeks ago, the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president’s private club to retrieve government property wrongfully retained after American voters sent Donald Trump packing. Since then, we’ve seen conservative group Judicial Watch sue to gain access to the search documents, followed by every major media outlet in the country piling on to successfully kick loose the warrant, inventory, and soon a redacted version of the underlying affidavit.
POTUS
ValueWalk

These States Will Send Additional Stimulus Checks to Residents This Year

In response to rising inflation, several states have approved sending, or have already issued additional stimulus checks to their residents. Most of the states are issuing these additional stimulus checks in the form of tax rebates or child tax credits, while some states are offering tax holidays. Moreover, these stimulus checks are generally not for all residents, but rather are targeted at low-income groups.
HAWAII STATE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy