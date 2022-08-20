Read full article on original website
After Middletown cancels football season, Steel-High says Blue Raiders band, cheerleaders can join them on Friday nights
When Middletown cancelled its football season Wednesday amid an ongoing police investigation into hazing incidents within its team, it wasn’t just those players who were affected. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Blue Raiders band lost its halftime shows and all that...
Upper Allen wins Cal Ripken 8U World Series championship, finishes tournament unbeaten
Upper Allen left little doubt during their run to the Cal Ripken baseball title game that it was the best team in the field. In the 8U player pitch championship game, it capped the tournament with another convincing win, beating Chelmsford, Mass., 10-0 in five innings to take home the World Series title. Upper Allen won all six games it played in the World Series tournament in Cherry Hill, N.J., with four decided by 10 runs or more.
State College tennis opens season with win against Gettysburg
State College's tennis team defeated Gettysburg, 5-0, in a match on Tuesday.
Middletown QB, a ‘kid who hasn’t done anything wrong,’ will play at Steel-High
Bamm Appleby spent Saturday playing quarterback for the Middletown Blue Raiders trying to pull together what was left of a program wrecked by a hazing incident that has prompted a police investigation. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. By Wednesday he was just hoping...
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Cumberland Valley Eagles (3)
League: Mid-Penn Conference, Commonwealth Division. Offensive Starters Returning: (10) Defensive Starters Returning: (8) Special Team Starters Returning: (4) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “Trusting the system and utilizing all the weapons the team has. Attacking areas of the defense with multiple players on offense.”. 2022 Defensive Outlook: “Continue to build on...
Crank up the Diesel: When Shippensburg runs at you, it is coming with a fullback who has an elite name
Diesel Koser is not a fan of the 40-yard-dash. This is one thing folks should know about the Shippensburg senior fullback and middle linebacker, but it is not the only item of note heading into his team’s season opener at Cedar Cliff Friday. He is apparently not a big fan of HUDL either because, in a time when kids are loading up every play they make on that platform, finding clips of Koser carrying the ball is akin to finding footage of Bigfoot.
‘The Cael Ways’: What separates Penn State wrestlers under the NCAA tournament’s bright lights?
For as ridiculously fast as he moves on a wrestling mat, Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young has a well-earned reputation as being one of the most calm competitors in the sport. He has a good handle on big moments and embodies the “Penn State Way” of staying within himself, sticking with his plan and wrestling freely. RBY is a prime example of it, but he seems to share that quality with the entire Penn State practice room.
Meet the Mid-Penn’s high school football players with college offers (8/23/22)
Football recruiting is always a hot-button topic when it comes to the Mid-Penn Conference. And plenty of scholarship offers have poured in during the spring and summer months. Below is a quick glance at the conference players who have either fielded offers or made their verbal commitments to play at the next level. The earliest a player can sign for their scholarship is Dec. 21.
whlm.com
Berwick Bulldogs Open Season VS Southern Columbia Tigers
The Berwick Bulldogs football team will be at home this Friday evening to start the 2022 regular season, as they will host the Southern Columbia Tigers at Crispin Field. The game will be the first for the Dawgs’ new Head Coach Mike Bennett, a former star player under legendary Coach George Curry in the 1990’s. Friday’s game also marks the start of the 55th season of Bulldogs broadcasting for WHLM’s Jim Doyle, along with Former Southern Columbia football coach Andy Ulicny. Kickoff is at 7PM, coverage on the WHLM stations starts with the Coach Bennett Show at 6PM.
FOX43.com
'Jill of all trades,' Rowe races three divisions in one night; Shark Racing hot streak | Fast Lane
SPRING RUN, Pa. — We’ve seen a few drivers pull double-duty, racing two divisions in a single night but how about three? Yes, three. We can easily call here a 'Jill of all Trades' racing a modified, a late model and a 305 sprint car. Chambersburg’s Alyssa Rowe...
Penn State commit, star Pa. running back suffers season ending injury: reports
Scranton Prep running back London Montgomery emerged as one of the top players in Pennsylvania as a junior, but it looks like he won’t get an opportunity to put on the pads again as a senior. According to multiple reports Tuesday, the Penn State commit suffered a knee injury...
Middletown cancels high school football season after finding more hazing videos: superintendent
The Middletown Blue Raiders will not be playing football this season. That is what Superintendent Chelton Hunter told parents in a letter Wednesday after he said additional video showing a hazing incident, which is being investigated by Dauphin County police, was not isolated and more widespread than previously believed. “In...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #1
Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, August 26th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Blue Mountain at Jim Thorpe. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tri-Valley at Minersville. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mahanoy Area at Morrisville. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tamaqua at Northwestern Lehigh. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Middletown, August 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Middletown. The Lebanon High School soccer team will have a game with Middletown Area High School on August 22, 2022, 13:00:00. The Lebanon High School soccer team will have a game with Middletown Area High School on August 22, 2022, 14:30:00.
Middletown cancels football season due to widespread hazing; community reacts
Middletown Area School District has canceled its 2022 football season amid the hazing scandal.
Western Pa. high school football program pauses season as police investigate hazing incident
As a police investigation into a hazing incident involving the Middletown football team continues, another Pennsylvania high school has paused its season after a reported incident within its program. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Mohawk has put its season on “temporary hold” while its district and the Lawrence County District...
Cedar Cliff’s Taylor Ferraro makes her college pick
Taylor Ferraro is one of the top two-sport athletes in the Mid-Penn, and she’s hoping to find similar success in the college ranks. And Monday the Cedar Cliff standout told PennLive that she will take her talents to the “City of Brotherly Love” to continue her soccer career at Penn.
Pa. champ Hollidaysburg continues to heat up at Little League World Series
For the second consecutive round, Hollidaysburg dug in at the Little League World Series and kept its long championship hopes alive. Overcoming a lengthy rain delay, Hollidaysburg parlayed five RBIs by Chase Link and a combined four-hitter by Brody Dull and reliever Aspen Anderson to defeat Massapequa (N.Y.) 7-1 Monday at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport.
Penn State’s takeaway king, the buzz of the offensive line, more James Franklin takeaways
STATE COLLEGE — Facing the Beaver Stadium facade, James Franklin followed up a team walk-through by putting a wrap on training camp. Next Monday, he’ll sit in the media room for his gameweek press conference. Days later, he’ll travel to Purdue. The season opener is a week...
PennLive.com
How to Watch Hollidaysburg at Little League World Series (8/24/22): Free live stream, channel, time
Don’t look now but the Pennsylvania and Mid-Atlantic Regional champion is still engaged at the Little League World Series in Williamsport. Despite dropping its LLWS opener to Pearland, Texas, Hollidaysburg is running red-hot with three consecutive victories. The opportunity to extend the streak comes at 7 p.m. Wednesday when...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.
