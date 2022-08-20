ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, PA

PennLive.com

Upper Allen wins Cal Ripken 8U World Series championship, finishes tournament unbeaten

Upper Allen left little doubt during their run to the Cal Ripken baseball title game that it was the best team in the field. In the 8U player pitch championship game, it capped the tournament with another convincing win, beating Chelmsford, Mass., 10-0 in five innings to take home the World Series title. Upper Allen won all six games it played in the World Series tournament in Cherry Hill, N.J., with four decided by 10 runs or more.
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, PA
Millersburg, PA
Newport, PA
Pennsylvania Sports
Newport, PA
easternpafootball.com

2022 Team Preview: Cumberland Valley Eagles (3)

League: Mid-Penn Conference, Commonwealth Division. Offensive Starters Returning: (10) Defensive Starters Returning: (8) Special Team Starters Returning: (4) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “Trusting the system and utilizing all the weapons the team has. Attacking areas of the defense with multiple players on offense.”. 2022 Defensive Outlook: “Continue to build on...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Crank up the Diesel: When Shippensburg runs at you, it is coming with a fullback who has an elite name

Diesel Koser is not a fan of the 40-yard-dash. This is one thing folks should know about the Shippensburg senior fullback and middle linebacker, but it is not the only item of note heading into his team’s season opener at Cedar Cliff Friday. He is apparently not a big fan of HUDL either because, in a time when kids are loading up every play they make on that platform, finding clips of Koser carrying the ball is akin to finding footage of Bigfoot.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

‘The Cael Ways’: What separates Penn State wrestlers under the NCAA tournament’s bright lights?

For as ridiculously fast as he moves on a wrestling mat, Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young has a well-earned reputation as being one of the most calm competitors in the sport. He has a good handle on big moments and embodies the “Penn State Way” of staying within himself, sticking with his plan and wrestling freely. RBY is a prime example of it, but he seems to share that quality with the entire Penn State practice room.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Meet the Mid-Penn’s high school football players with college offers (8/23/22)

Football recruiting is always a hot-button topic when it comes to the Mid-Penn Conference. And plenty of scholarship offers have poured in during the spring and summer months. Below is a quick glance at the conference players who have either fielded offers or made their verbal commitments to play at the next level. The earliest a player can sign for their scholarship is Dec. 21.
HARRISBURG, PA
whlm.com

Berwick Bulldogs Open Season VS Southern Columbia Tigers

The Berwick Bulldogs football team will be at home this Friday evening to start the 2022 regular season, as they will host the Southern Columbia Tigers at Crispin Field. The game will be the first for the Dawgs’ new Head Coach Mike Bennett, a former star player under legendary Coach George Curry in the 1990’s. Friday’s game also marks the start of the 55th season of Bulldogs broadcasting for WHLM’s Jim Doyle, along with Former Southern Columbia football coach Andy Ulicny. Kickoff is at 7PM, coverage on the WHLM stations starts with the Coach Bennett Show at 6PM.
BERWICK, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #1

Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, August 26th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Blue Mountain at Jim Thorpe. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tri-Valley at Minersville. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mahanoy Area at Morrisville. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tamaqua at Northwestern Lehigh. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Cedar Cliff’s Taylor Ferraro makes her college pick

Taylor Ferraro is one of the top two-sport athletes in the Mid-Penn, and she’s hoping to find similar success in the college ranks. And Monday the Cedar Cliff standout told PennLive that she will take her talents to the “City of Brotherly Love” to continue her soccer career at Penn.
CAMP HILL, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

