Roxshen
4d ago

No leave it as 2 plates. That’s how I caught a hit and run drunk driver that hit me. Without the front plate he would have gotten away with it.

Keep the two-plate special for N.J. vehicles | Editorial

When was the last time you heard police, seeking to track down the offending driver in a fatal or serious hit-and-run crash, broadcast the following description:. “The vehicle is a blue Dodge SUV, likely to have damage from the collision to its rear bumper, fenders and taillights… .”. Not...
Should NJ Ditch Front License Plate Requirement On Vehicles?

Are you for New Jersey becoming a state where back and front license plates aren't required? It could happen!. According to NJ.com, a new bill has just proposed that we ditch the requirement for New Jersey vehicles to have front license plates. If passed by state legislature, New Jersey would be added to a list of 20 other states that only require a back license plate.
Smile because it Could Be Illegal to ‘Frown’ at a New Jersey Police Officer

If you are stressed, or downright unhappy, it is very easy to not smile. Now, if you get pulled over and given a ticket, there is no chance at all you are smiling. New Jersey, like many other states, has some very interesting laws that are still 'technically' laws as we speak. When you read through some of these, including the one we are questioning, I cannot imagine some of these laws being enforced in 2022. It’s the age of the internet. Right? I would go on and say that you should be pretty safe doing these today. (I would like to say ‘obviously’ but we are living in strange times.)
Antisemitic flyers thrown on lawns in N.J. towns, police say

Police in two towns were searching for the people responsible for leaving antisemitic flyers around neighborhoods over the last few days. The flyers were first reported by the Brigantine Police Department on Sunday afternoon. The department said bags containing “antisemitic literature” were thrown on properties throughout the city during the overnight hours.
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track set to open in N.J. this fall

A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
Payroll manager stole $900K from N.J. pharma company, authorities say

The payroll manager for a New Jersey pharmaceutical company has been charged with stealing $900,000 by writing paychecks to herself and members of her family over five years, authorities said Wednesday. Jennifer Grambor, 50, of Fanwood, was charged with three counts of second-degree theft and one count of third-degree forgery,...
Are ATV joyriders causing problems in your NJ town?

It is illegal for all-terrain vehicles to be driven on paved roads and streets in New Jersey, but this is taking place more than you might imagine. Reports of packs of ATVs, frequently driven by young people, suddenly roaring onto a street or boulevard in a town or city, panicking other drivers and pedestrians, are on the rise across the state. And as quickly as they appeared, the off-road vehicles will then turn down a side street and disappear before police can respond to the scene.
N.J. bill proposes ending front license plate requirement

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey could become a one-license-plate state.Currently, all cars registered in the state are required to display tags in the front and back, but lawmakers are considering a bill allowing drivers to ditch the front license plate.Supporters say the change would save the state money producing tags, and drivers would no longer have to drill holes in their front bumpers to attach them.If approved, New Jersey would become the 20th single-license-plate state.
New Jersey, If You See A Napkin In Your Car Door Handle Call The Police ASAP

I can’t speak for all the men out there, but as women, we have to think of our safety almost constantly. We are hard-wired to be that way and frankly it sucks. We shouldn't have to think twice before taking a jog without a tracking device or walking back to our car at night. It is important that you know what just happened to Erin Mimms so it does not happen to you or anyone you love.
Police chiefs back N.J. prosecutor in squabble with cops over new rule

Police chiefs in Passaic County are backing embattled prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes in her clash with rank-and-file cops who have called for her to resign. In an open letter issued on Monday, the Passaic County Police Chiefs Association said it stood “in solidarity and full support” of Valdes, who angered the unions with a policy adopted in January that requires cops to report to the prosecutor’s office any time they are involved in a motor vehicle accident that causes serious injuries in Passaic County. The chiefs called on the county PBA conference to rescind its recent “No Confidence” vote in Valdes, a holdover appointee seeking her third term.
Sixty Nine Cent Per Gallon Gas In New Jersey, Is It Legal?

At a time when gas prices are soaring at over 4 dollars a gallon, it really creates some chaos when you hear that there is gas going for .69 cents per gallon in New Jersey. I saw this sign with my own two eyes and even took a photo of it. Can you believe .69 cents per gallon? The last time we saw that price was in 1978.
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

