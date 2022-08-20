Read full article on original website
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole furious after teammate Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch
Things got tense Sunday between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. Judge was hit by Toronto pitcher Alek Manoah with a runner on second and one out in the fifth, and the Yankees outfielder appeared to take exception to the plunking. Judge seemed to believe there was intent behind the pitch and traded words with Manoah as he made his way to first base.
Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire
After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
Look: Little League World Series Slide Wipeout Going Viral
The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox get to embrace their inner youth during Sunday night's Little League Classic. The AL Easts squads will play at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pa., home of the Little League World Series. During their trip, it's only natural that some players slid down the field's iconic hill.
Watch: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole explodes from dugout after Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah plunks Aaron Judge
Entering play Sunday, the New York Yankees had lost three straight and 25 of their last 37 games. So, tensions are understandably high in the Bronx. During the finale of a four-game set with the division rival Toronto Blue Jays, that tension boiled over for Yankees' starter Gerrit Cole, who wasn't even in the game.
Los Angeles Angels for sale: 3 candidates to buy the MLB team from Arte Moreno
The Los Angeles Angels have not had much success on the diamond since Arte Moreno bought the MLB team for
MLB world reacts to gross viral video of Yankees fan
The New York Yankees are not having a great month of August. The team has played incredibly poorly offensively and is riding an extended losing stretch that even has team manager Aaron Boone noticeably frustrated. Everyone is coping with the disappointing stretch differently, but one Yankees fan seems to be taking it to the extreme with his sad snack choice.
Steve Stone: White Sox's focus should be to 'change the culture,' not 'change the game'
While refraining from specifying which moves could or should be made down the line, White Sox television analyst Steve Stone on Wednesday may have coined a new phrase for the organization — “change the culture.”
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah on Gerrit Cole confrontation: 'If Gerrit wants to do something he can walk past the Audi sign next time'
Tempers flared Sunday afternoon between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays after starting pitcher Alek Manoah plunked slugger Aaron Judge with a pitch in the fifth inning. Yankees' starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, who wasn't pitching on Sunday, showed his displeasure by storming out of the dugout toward Manoah.
