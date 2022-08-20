ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole furious after teammate Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch

Things got tense Sunday between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. Judge was hit by Toronto pitcher Alek Manoah with a runner on second and one out in the fifth, and the Yankees outfielder appeared to take exception to the plunking. Judge seemed to believe there was intent behind the pitch and traded words with Manoah as he made his way to first base.
FanSided

Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire

After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
The Spun

Look: Little League World Series Slide Wipeout Going Viral

The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox get to embrace their inner youth during Sunday night's Little League Classic. The AL Easts squads will play at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pa., home of the Little League World Series. During their trip, it's only natural that some players slid down the field's iconic hill.
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to gross viral video of Yankees fan

The New York Yankees are not having a great month of August. The team has played incredibly poorly offensively and is riding an extended losing stretch that even has team manager Aaron Boone noticeably frustrated. Everyone is coping with the disappointing stretch differently, but one Yankees fan seems to be taking it to the extreme with his sad snack choice.
