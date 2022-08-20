Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS EXTEND DISASTER DECLARATION FOR DROUGHT, WILDFIRES
Washington County Commissioners voted today (Tuesday) to extend the county’s state of disaster declaration for drought and risk of wildfires. The disaster declaration was first signed on Thursday by County Judge John Durrenberger, but would have expired in seven days unless the court took action to continue or renew it. The declaration will now remain in effect until commissioners modify or rescind it.
WASHINGTON CO. APPRAISAL DISTRICT BOARD ADOPTS REAPPRAISAL PLAN
The Washington County Appraisal District Board of Directors adopted the 2023-24 reappraisal plan on Tuesday. Appraisal districts are required to have a biennial reappraisal plan, which lays out certain activities that must be performed when reappraisals are done. Those activities include defining market areas, identifying and updating property characteristics affecting value in market areas, and applying conclusions from an appraisal model to individual properties.
CITY OF BRENHAM TO PERFORM WATER SYSTEM MAINTENANCE BEGINNING SEPT. 1
The City of Brenham public water system will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the distribution system beginning next month. From September 1-30, the system will adjust from using chloramine to free chlorine. The city says the conversion is for routine maintenance and is designed to sustain clean water and minimize the potential for harmful bacteria in the water system. While there are no signs of bacteriological contamination in the water system, the maintenance period will be used to prevent nitrifying bacteria and biofilm from forming.
GRAND JURY RETURNS 28 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday and returned 28 indictments. Kaleib Kyle Ahart, 28 of Austin, was indicted for Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000. Marckel Lee Burns, 27 of Brenham, was indicted for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Philippe August Cras, 63 of Kingwood...
BASTROP MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER FAYETTE CO. PURSUIT
A Bastrop man is in the hospital for injuries suffered after a chase Tuesday morning in La Grange. Around 7:45 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit attempted to stop a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze on FM 609 near Business 71 for a traffic violation. The driver failed to pull over for deputies and continued to Highway 71, traveling westbound towards Smithville.
WASHINGTON MAN ARRESTED LATE TUESDAY
A Washington, Texas man was arrested late Tuesday on an assault charge. Brenham Police report that late Tuesday night at 11:50, Officers responded to the 1900 block of Northview Circle, in reference to a Disturbance. Lonnie Starks-House, 40 of Washington, was arrested for Assault of a Pregnant Person. He was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
COMMUNITY CORNER TO HOST MIRACLE FARM
A residential ranch in Washington County will be this week’s guest on the KWHI Community Corner. Miracle Farm Development Director Gena Wilimitis will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about the non-profit organization’s efforts to educate at-risk teenage boys and help them experience healing. Community Corner can be...
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO DISCUSS BACK-TO-SCHOOL STUDENT MEAL RATES
Brenham ISD’s director of child nutrition services will be this week’s guest on the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. Kasandra Davis will discuss back-to-school meal rates for students. The program can be heard every Thursday during the school year at 9:05 a.m. on KWHI AM 1280, FM 101.7...
CHAPPELL HILL CHAMBER HOLDING 3RD ANNUAL “AIRING OF THE QUILTS”
The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to their third annual “Airing of the Quilts.”. The “Airing of the Quilts” is going to be held on Saturday, September 10, from 10am-3pm on Main Street in Chappell Hill. The event features special exhibits, patriotic quilts,...
MAJOR TRAFFIC CRASH ON HIGHWAY 6 BETWEEN NAVASOTA AND COLLEGE STATION
Update @ 10:15 a.m. Tuesday: An update to this story can be read here. Original Story @ 4:45 p.m. Monday: Authorities are at the scene of a multi-vehicle traffic crash on Highway Six South in front of Navasota Mirror and Glass. The Navasota Examiner is reporting on their Facebook page...
cw39.com
Nightly closure on I-45 in The Woodlands starts Tuesday
HOUSTON (KIAH) – More construction is taking place on I-45 this week with a nightly closure on I-45 North in The Woodlands. Tuesday, August 23, at 9 p.m. all main lanes of I-45 southbound will be shutdown between The Woodlands Parkway down to Rayford Road. This closure will take place Tuesday and Wednesday night with the main lanes reopening the following morning at 5 a.m.
Construction causes serious flooding concerns in Waller Co. for residents
Some residents said they fear the flooding may continue even after construction wraps up because of how the new road has been designed.
KBTX.com
Texas Meat Market in Bryan closed following mid-day fire
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A popular meat market was forced to close Tuesday following a fire that damaged the building. The Bryan Fire Department responded to the Texas Meat Market in the 600 block of North Texas Avenue near Downtown Bryan after smoke began to pour out the back of the business.
COLORADO CO. FAIR BEGINS SEPT. 8
Activities for the 44th Annual Colorado County Fair start in just over two weeks. The 2022 fair, themed “Neon Lights & Country Nights”, runs September 8-10 at the Colorado County Fairgrounds in Columbus. Events at the fair will include several days of livestock judging, the Heart of America...
City of Rockdale condemns actions of protestors outside Beto O'Rourke event
City of Rockdale condemns actions of protestors outside Beto O'Rourke campaign event; video circulating social media causes concern for leadership, disturbed by residents' behavior
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Who Admits To Murder In Harris County Then Admits To Strangling A Former Girlfriend In Brazos County
A Bryan man originally accused of capital murder in Harris County enters a plea agreement where he admits to murder and is sentenced to 40 years. After that, 25 year old Joshua Wortham enters a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office where he receives the maximum punishment of ten years for strangling and striking a former girlfriend in April of last year.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES TAKE THREE MORE INTOXICATED DRIVERS OFF THE STREETS
On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic stop at 7900 FM 1488. The female driver, identified as Shana Leann Torres, showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for DWI. The female was taken to the Montgomery County Jail. ***********************************************************************************************************************************. On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic...
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER FOOT CHASE TUESDAY
An Austin man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a foot chase. Brenham Police report that early Tuesday morning at 12:45, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the 2700 block of Highway 290 East on a stolen vehicle out of Harris County. The driver of the vehicle continued westbound at a high rate of speed actively evading Cpl. Dudenhoeffer’s lights and sirens. Spike strips were successfully deployed on the vehicle in the 1900 block of Highway 290 West and the driver went off the roadway and fled on foot into a nearby wooded area. Waller County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit was requested and arrived on scene along with Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Texas DPS to assist officers in a search for the driver that fled. The driver was located approximately one hour after the pursuit was initiated by the K-9 Unit and was taken into custody without further incident. Mereicio Allen, 19 of Austin, was taken into custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest with Vehicle, and Evading Arrest or Detention. He was transported to the Washington County Jail.
Shooter, Bryan officer identified in drive-by shooting
BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man who reportedly shot a Bryan police officer and another person on Sunday has died, according to the Bryan Police Department. On Aug. 21 around 5:45 a.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Crossing Drive regarding a disturbance involving two people and a child, police said.
'Complete shock' Fort Bend ISD parents outraged after school district denies school bus
A bus route assured parents their kids would safely get to school, but those children are left walking along a roadway where nothing separates them from moving traffic.
