The Most Humid City In Texas Might Surprise You
House Method compiled a list of the most humid cities in the U.S.
Enormous Dinosaur Footprints Discovered in Texas Riverbed Dried by Drought
As drought conditions led river levels to drop, new dinosaur tracks were uncovered fossilized in the Paluxy riverbed.
Why Texas lost a record number of teachers?
HOUSTON — Why are Texas teachers especially hard hit this year? Teaching can be a tough job and it involves a lot more than just classroom instruction. Teachers could spend $300 million on books, cleaning supplies, and food. A new survey from My E-Learning World, an online learning web...
Despite this week's rainfall, Central Texas lake levels did not improve
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Despite the heavy rain we saw on Monday, and even seeing some overflowing creeks, lake levels did not benefit from the rainfall. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) regulates the water levels and dams throughout the Central Texas area. They said although the recent rains were welcomed, they have not produced much runoff to lakes.
KTSA
Gov. Abbott pushes back against EPA action against Permian Basin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is concerned about action from the Environmental Protection Agency against the Permian Basin, and he is expressing those concerns to the Biden Administration. In a letter, Abbott responds to a potential ”discretionary redesignation” of the Permian Basin, a move he...
Mayor Adams: Biggest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas on Sunday
NEW YORK -- More buses full of migrants arrived in New York City on Sunday, after being sent from Texas. Volunteers greeted at least 140 asylum seekers, including children, at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. They were provided with food, clothing, and bilingual lawyers.READ MORE: Exclusive: NYC social services commissioner Gary Jenkins addresses struggles to help migrants being sent from Texas Mayor Eric Adams' office is calling it the biggest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas.READ MORE: New York City schools preparing to enroll 1,000 migrant children who arrived on buses from Texas Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending migrants here and to Washington D.C., to protest the Biden administration's immigration policies.
KVUE
Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home
LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
exploremcallen.com
5 Significant McAllen Texas Historical Sights
McAllen Texas is a city within the Rio Grande Valley, known for its historic sights and scenic attractions. The city of McAllen has created opportunities for many established historical sights that are well worth investigating, along with the history that comes with it. Explore countless stories hidden within the significant buildings and meet the many people that help preserve their history. Take a self-tour around these McAllen attractions and see what makes McAllen so unique.
crossroadstoday.com
Abbott: ‘No challenge is too great for Texans to address’
AUSTIN, Texas – On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference at Dallas City Hall. He signed a disaster declaration for 23 counties impacted by flooding. The Governor also provided an update on the state’s ongoing response to severe weather and flash flooding across Texas.
just-food.com
Tyson Foods splashes out again with Texas beef plant investment
The US meat major is adding 143,000 square feet to the Amarillo site. Tyson Foods has announced more capital investment, with the US meat giant embarking on a US$200m expansion project at a Texas beef plant. The US meat major has earmarked the funds for its Amarillo facility to expand...
Gov. Abbott holds statewide weather briefing amid excessive rain, flash flooding
AUSTIN — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that Abbott held a statewide weather call with more than 350 local emergency response officials. Officials included; mayors, county judges, first responders, and private sector partners, from all regions across Texas. Office Of The Governor, 8/20/22) via Office Of The Governor Greg […]
Wettest week in months: Timing, rainfall amounts for Central Texas
Significant rain is expected across Central Texas this week with potential for flooding in low-lying areas.
COVID-19 death toll increases in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported over 800 new cases of COVID-19. From Friday to Monday, Hidalgo County has reported 881 new cases of COVID-19 and two related deaths, according to a press release sent by the county. The two dead individuals were a man and a […]
anjournal.com
Former Edinburg mayor takes the stand to explain
Beyond a reasonable doubt. That’s what the trial of former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina will come down to when all is said and done. Reasonable doubt. In other words, can his attorneys convince the 12 jurors (11 women and one man) that any reasonable person would think that if they lived in say, Mission, Weslaco, or Pharr, that they could vote in an Edinburg municipal election as long as they had some tie to the city?
tvtechnology.com
Telemundo’s Texas Stations to Launch New Morning Newscast
The two-hour regional morning news show “Noticias Telemundo Texas” will start airing on Sept. 26 on Telemundo owned stations in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, McAllen and El Paso. DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas—The Telemundo Station Group has announced that “Noticias Telemundo Texas”, a new, two-hour weekday newscast, will begin airing...
Governor Abbott's Directive Caused 2,300 People to Resign this Year
According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services emails, Austin Attorney General Ken Paxton's opinion gender-affirming care is sending shock waves in Texas. His opinion that he wrote on February 21 and Governor Greg Abbott’sdirective on February 22 to open child abuse investigations on transgender children is creating some uneasiness among agency staff and families.
News Channel 25
Texas immigration attorney and federal magistrate arrested for human smuggling
KINNEY COUNTY, Texas — An immigration attorney and federally appointed magistrate in Texas was arrested and charged with smuggling of a human and resisting arrest. Timothy D. Japhet was arrested Saturday afternoon in Kinney County by Constable Jimmy Fullen. Four adult men were detained alongside Japhet. It is unknown...
2 Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Edinburg (Edinburg, TX)
A multi-vehicle crash that occurred in Edinburg (Texas) on Sunday morning has left two people dead and is currently under investigation. Police of Edinburg responded to a scene at the 4000 block of [..]
beckersasc.com
Texas medical office building sold
A 61,000-square-foot medical office building in Edinburg, Texas, was sold, REBusiness Online reported Aug. 17. The three-story office building was built in 2003 within Cornerstone Medical Park. The building was 99 percent leased when the sale was arranged by Coldwell Banker Commercial.
Click2Houston.com
Watch: With a ‘feeling of betrayal,’ one family flees Texas in search of safer climate for their transgender daughter
Ess Welsh spent her entire life in Texas. It’s where she fell in love with marching band, where she found a community of fellow Dungeons and Dragons players, and where she faced the looming threat of her family being investigated for child abuse. In February, Gov. Greg Abbott told...
