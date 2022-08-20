Read full article on original website
Inaugural Mountain Recreation gear swap raises $1,250 for scholarships
On Aug. 19 and Aug. 20, Mountain Recreation hosted its inaugural gear swap to raise funds for the Mountain Recreation Foundation Youth Scholarship Fund. Over the two days, nearly 140 community members attended the event, raising around $1,250 for the fund. “We thought it was a huge success for the...
Vail Rotary International Youth Exchange students heading abroad
Back-to-school preparation this year means more than shopping for school supplies for Carol Mendez and Coco Boock. Both students recently completed ninth grade at Battle Mountain High School and were selected by the Vail Rotary Club to participate in the Rotary International Youth Exchange program. Mendez left for Bangkok, Thailand,...
Habitat for Humanity: A home is the foundation for everything
Eagle County School District Superintendent Phil Qualman’s recent School Views column about moving forward together got me thinking. It so eloquently summed up the level of collaboration and stick-to-it-ness required to persevere, and even thrive, in spite of all the challenges of late — including the lingering impacts of the pandemic, the uncertainty of the economy, and supply chain issues.
Survey: Drones no match for fireworks at Avon’s Salute to the USA
Each year, the town of Avon hosts its largest signature event over the Fourth of July weekend. In the past, Salute to the USA has brought anywhere from 8,300 (in 2021) to nearly 25,000 people to Harry A. Nottingham Park. This year, with fireworks a no-go, an estimated 18,534 guests attended the event, according to a report in the Aug. 23 Town Council packet.
Grand finale: Vail local John Dakin caps off career with the highest award in Colorado snowsports
The Colorado Snowsports Museum’s 2022 Hall of Fame Celebration kept its final curtain reserved for John Dakin, a longtime Vail local known around the world as chief of press for three World Alpine Ski Championships. While Dakin’s matter-of-fact personality and background in public relations doesn’t make him the most...
Mikaela Shiffrin joins crowds in celebrating 2022 Snowsports Hall of Fame inductees in Vail
Hundreds of attendees enjoyed a surprise appearance Sunday from Mikaela Shiffrin at the Colorado Snowsports Museum’s 2022 Hall of Fame celebration at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail. Shiffrin accepted the Competitor of the Year award which she received from the Colorado Snowsports Museum for 2022 as well...
High Altitude Society: Eagle Valley Land Trust hosts Farm to Fork fundraiser
On a beautiful late summer evening along the Eagle River the Eagle Valley Land Trust held their annual Farm to Fork dinner to support community conservation and the protection of wildlife. Eagle Valley Land Trust plays a leading role in protecting our most precious lands while educating our community about the benefits of conserving the rural character of our county. Eagle County Land Trust provides outdoor experiences, emotional connections, and economic benefits to the community. Some of these emotional ties were evident in the conversations and presentations during the Farm to Fork event.
Town of Vail welcomes new directors
The town of Vail has welcomed two new directors to its team. Carlie Smith has been promoted to finance director. She is a certified public accountant and has worked for the town for eight years, managing Vail’s budget process and financial reporting, as well as sales tax and short-term rental functions. Smith has over 15 years of financial and accounting experience, including previous positions as a controller for an application software company and an auditor with a public accounting firm. Her new role follows the promotion of former Finance Director Kathleen Halloran to Deputy Town Manager.
Local organizations seek businesses for local workforce pipeline programs
For the past five years, local partners — Vail Valley Partnership, Eagle County Schools, YouthPower365, Colorado Mountain College and the Colorado Workforce Center — have been working to simultaneously build out unique career pathways for students and workforce pipeline businesses. Each year, the local success and implementation of...
Kathleen Sedillo joins Slifer Smith and Frampton team
Kathleen Sedillo is the newest member of the Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate team. Based out of the 281 Bridge Street office location, Sedillo will be working in residential real estate for local clientele throughout the entire Vail Valley and introducing new homeowners to the area. Sedillomoved to Vail...
Grand Hyatt Vail announces new senior leadership
Grand Hyatt Vail has announced that Houston Perkins will head Vail Residences at Cascade Village as general manager, and Cody Worden has been appointed as director of sales and marketing. Houston Perkins boasts a long career of hospitality and leadership experience within the Vail area, dating back to 1998. Before...
Will lift ticket limits at Vail curb mountain crowding?
Along with Monday’s announcement about the coming season’s opening dates at Vail and Beaver Creek was another notice: Vail Resorts is going to limit lift tickets sold during peak days. Vail Mountain is slated to open Nov. 11, while Beaver Creek will open late in the month on...
Letter: A great friend and an extraordinary father
Recently you published a tribute article about Howard Stone. Howard had many attributes besides being a Jazz impresario. He was a first-rate road biker, and when there were no bike paths, we rode I-70 to Edwards and further, dicing it out with the long-haul truckers. We hiked most of the local trails — Gore Creek, Constantine, and fished at Whitney Lake.
Meet the seven locals taking on the Leadville Trail 100 Run
When the Leadville Trail 100 (LT100) run starting gun goes off at 4 a.m. Saturday, seven local runners will began their journey to the top of Hope Pass and back. If running 100-miles with 15,734 feet of climb sounds out of the ordinary, perhaps knowing these remarkable individuals are just like the rest of us — neighbors, teachers, moms, engineers, coaches and front desk workers — can serve to inspire everyone to embark on our own adventurous challenges.
Fall prep preview: Battle Mountain cross-country
For the last 20 years, head coach Rob Parish — with the undeniable assistance of his wife, Kelly — has put on an end-of-summer cross-country camp with the Battle Mountain boys and girls. The escape to the Breckenridge area is less about the extra thousand feet of altitude-induced red blood cell increase and more about the team meals, skit nights, senior-led games and nightly alumni talks. Heading into the 2022 season, the Huskies find themselves uniquely positioned to benefit just a little more than usual from the team-bonding, identity-finding pre-season experience.
Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek announce opening dates for 2022-23 season, to limit sales on lift tickets
Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek announced opening dates for the winter 2022-23 season on Monday, according to a release from Vail Resorts. Vail Mountain is scheduled to open on the same day as Breckenridge, Nov. 11. Beaver Creek and Crested Butte are slated to open Nov. 23. While all opening...
Prep notebook: Huskies defeat Summit boys soccer in overtime
Coming off a season-opening loss to Denver East last week, the Battle Mountain boys soccer team brought a hungry energy to Summit County in Wednesday night’s battle against the 1-0 Tigers. The Huskies dominated possession from the first whistle, scoring eight minutes into the first half on a goal from Arturo Aguilar.
Heavy rain leads to fish kill event in the Eagle River
A fish kill event took place in the Eagle River last week, just downstream from Wolcott. The size and scope of the kill is still being determined, but it was believed to be caused by an increase of sediment loads due to intense rain on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Residents along...
Monday’s Vail Daily Cover Photo: Patience is a virtue
Amid Vail Resorts efforts to present itself as a company that prioritizes resort talent, a lawsuit involving many of the company’s employees isn’t helping that end.
Carnes: Real friendships never expire
Anyone who has lived in Happy Valley longer than, oh, let’s say at least 10 years, knows exactly what I’m talking about. For some, it could be only a couple of years, but the result is usually the same. Long-lasting friendships in a resort community are as fleeting...
