Vail, CO

Vail Daily

Vail Rotary International Youth Exchange students heading abroad

Back-to-school preparation this year means more than shopping for school supplies for Carol Mendez and Coco Boock. Both students recently completed ninth grade at Battle Mountain High School and were selected by the Vail Rotary Club to participate in the Rotary International Youth Exchange program. Mendez left for Bangkok, Thailand,...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Habitat for Humanity: A home is the foundation for everything

Eagle County School District Superintendent Phil Qualman’s recent School Views column about moving forward together got me thinking. It so eloquently summed up the level of collaboration and stick-to-it-ness required to persevere, and even thrive, in spite of all the challenges of late — including the lingering impacts of the pandemic, the uncertainty of the economy, and supply chain issues.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Survey: Drones no match for fireworks at Avon’s Salute to the USA

Each year, the town of Avon hosts its largest signature event over the Fourth of July weekend. In the past, Salute to the USA has brought anywhere from 8,300 (in 2021) to nearly 25,000 people to Harry A. Nottingham Park. This year, with fireworks a no-go, an estimated 18,534 guests attended the event, according to a report in the Aug. 23 Town Council packet.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

High Altitude Society: Eagle Valley Land Trust hosts Farm to Fork fundraiser

On a beautiful late summer evening along the Eagle River the Eagle Valley Land Trust held their annual Farm to Fork dinner to support community conservation and the protection of wildlife. Eagle Valley Land Trust plays a leading role in protecting our most precious lands while educating our community about the benefits of conserving the rural character of our county. Eagle County Land Trust provides outdoor experiences, emotional connections, and economic benefits to the community. Some of these emotional ties were evident in the conversations and presentations during the Farm to Fork event.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Town of Vail welcomes new directors

The town of Vail has welcomed two new directors to its team. Carlie Smith has been promoted to finance director. She is a certified public accountant and has worked for the town for eight years, managing Vail’s budget process and financial reporting, as well as sales tax and short-term rental functions. Smith has over 15 years of financial and accounting experience, including previous positions as a controller for an application software company and an auditor with a public accounting firm. Her new role follows the promotion of former Finance Director Kathleen Halloran to Deputy Town Manager.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Kathleen Sedillo joins Slifer Smith and Frampton team

Kathleen Sedillo is the newest member of the Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate team. Based out of the 281 Bridge Street office location, Sedillo will be working in residential real estate for local clientele throughout the entire Vail Valley and introducing new homeowners to the area. Sedillomoved to Vail...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Grand Hyatt Vail announces new senior leadership

Grand Hyatt Vail has announced that Houston Perkins will head Vail Residences at Cascade Village as general manager, and Cody Worden has been appointed as director of sales and marketing. Houston Perkins boasts a long career of hospitality and leadership experience within the Vail area, dating back to 1998. Before...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Will lift ticket limits at Vail curb mountain crowding?

Along with Monday’s announcement about the coming season’s opening dates at Vail and Beaver Creek was another notice: Vail Resorts is going to limit lift tickets sold during peak days. Vail Mountain is slated to open Nov. 11, while Beaver Creek will open late in the month on...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: A great friend and an extraordinary father

Recently you published a tribute article about Howard Stone. Howard had many attributes besides being a Jazz impresario. He was a first-rate road biker, and when there were no bike paths, we rode I-70 to Edwards and further, dicing it out with the long-haul truckers. We hiked most of the local trails — Gore Creek, Constantine, and fished at Whitney Lake.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Meet the seven locals taking on the Leadville Trail 100 Run

When the Leadville Trail 100 (LT100) run starting gun goes off at 4 a.m. Saturday, seven local runners will began their journey to the top of Hope Pass and back. If running 100-miles with 15,734 feet of climb sounds out of the ordinary, perhaps knowing these remarkable individuals are just like the rest of us — neighbors, teachers, moms, engineers, coaches and front desk workers — can serve to inspire everyone to embark on our own adventurous challenges.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Fall prep preview: Battle Mountain cross-country

For the last 20 years, head coach Rob Parish — with the undeniable assistance of his wife, Kelly — has put on an end-of-summer cross-country camp with the Battle Mountain boys and girls. The escape to the Breckenridge area is less about the extra thousand feet of altitude-induced red blood cell increase and more about the team meals, skit nights, senior-led games and nightly alumni talks. Heading into the 2022 season, the Huskies find themselves uniquely positioned to benefit just a little more than usual from the team-bonding, identity-finding pre-season experience.
BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV
Vail Daily

Prep notebook: Huskies defeat Summit boys soccer in overtime

Coming off a season-opening loss to Denver East last week, the Battle Mountain boys soccer team brought a hungry energy to Summit County in Wednesday night’s battle against the 1-0 Tigers. The Huskies dominated possession from the first whistle, scoring eight minutes into the first half on a goal from Arturo Aguilar.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Carnes: Real friendships never expire

Anyone who has lived in Happy Valley longer than, oh, let’s say at least 10 years, knows exactly what I’m talking about. For some, it could be only a couple of years, but the result is usually the same. Long-lasting friendships in a resort community are as fleeting...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
