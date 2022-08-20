Read full article on original website
Related
Dead Island 2 will let you speak to its zombies using Amazon Alexa
When Dead Island 2 launches, you'll be able to reel off voice commands to distract zombie hordes with the power of Alexa Game Control. You'll actually be able to do a lot more than that, and you don't even need an Amazon Echo device. Just get yourself a copy of Dead Island 2, stick on a headset with an integrated mic, and you're set. There's no need for a wake word either, which is great news as prefacing everything with "Alexa" would get real annoying, real fast.
TechRadar
Fotojet vs PhotoPad: Which is the best collage maker?
A good collage is an often underappreciated art. Drawing the line between tasteful and cheesy can be difficult and this is made even harder when your own app works against you. In this sense, you want something with varied and broad templates that has just enough customizability to make your collage feel special.
MoviePass returns with a tiered plan but can you trust it?
MoviePass is rising from the grave, launching a beta for its upcoming movie theater subscription service on Labor Day 2022, which takes place on September 5. Exact details on how the new service will work are still sparse at the time of this writing. According to the official website (opens in new tab), this upcoming rendition of MoviePass will have three different pricing tiers: $10, $20, and $30. Each tier will offer a certain amount of credits per month that can be used to watch a movie in theaters.
TechRadar
Thomson launches new range of top-load washing machines - Spl offer for two days
Consumer electronics brand Thomson has announced the launch of its new range of semi automatic top-load washing machines. The four new models, 6.5 Kg, 8kg, 9kg & 10 kg are all manufactured in India, and boast the best of European design and technology. The washing machines are being launched during...
RELATED PEOPLE
Oracle accused of selling personal data for billions of users
Oracle is facing a major lawsuit concerning allegations it created a network containing personal data and profiles on millions of people which was then sold on to third parties. As per the lawsuit, Oracle created a network containing personal information of millions of people and is using it to generate...
TechRadar
Xiaomi might be bringing a new sub-brand to India soon - but why?
Xiaomi might be prepping up a new sub-brand, or a new series of smartphones tailored to the tech enthusiast community. It is rumoured that this new sub-brand or series would be coming with a near-stock Android experience. This new report comes from The Mobile Indian (opens in new tab) which...
TechRadar
OBS Studio 2022 review
For a free, open source multi-platform software, OBS Studio is a great streaming tool. There are some glitches, and it might feel a bit overwhelming when you get started, but it possesses many tools to help you create great content. You just need to get used to the interface. Pros.
TechRadar
Why you should buy the (expected) iPhone 14 Pro Max to save money later
When Apple launches an iPhone, it doesn’t just launch one device. With the Apple iPhone 13 came the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The differences were pretty easy to see – the phones mostly varied in size. Every step up gave you more phone, for more money.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Huawei has found a spiteful way to steal the iPhone 14's 'best camera phone' crown
While the iPhone 14 might be the biggest new phone coming out very soon, it might not be the best; we've just heard that the Huawei Mate 50 is set to debut literally the day before Apple's newest. This comes from Huawei itself, which has confirmed the news via Chinese...
One of our favorite Apple photo editors has announced a controversial change
Popular photo editing app Pixelmator Photo is shifting towards a subscription model, hiking the price of a perpetual license in the process. The iOS photo editor will now embrace monthly and annual subscriptions for $4.99 and $23.99, respectively. Meanwhile, a lifetime license will now cost $54.99, a massive jump for what was once a $7.99 app.
LibreOffice update might make you consider abandoning Microsoft 365 for good
A new version of free office software suite LibreOffice has been released, bringing with it extended compatibility with Microsoft Office file types. In a blog post (opens in new tab) announcing the update, the maker of the open source software bundle explained why it has been so difficult historically to build in Office compatibility.
Good news – Steam Deck shipments are speeding up, and fast
The Steam Deck is being produced in greater quantities than Valve expected, and as a result, more people will be getting their handheld PC in Q3 – possibly very soon – having been moved up from their previous Q4 ship date (October or onwards). As Tom’s Hardware (opens...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
LG C2 OLED TV is now a massive £400 off – plus you get a free soundbar
Just last month the LG C2 OLED fell to its lowest ever price. And while today's offer is £50 away from that record low, it comes with an extra sweetener to make up the difference: a free LG SN4 Sound Bar worth £250. Simply pop over to John Lewis where you can get a 42-inch LG C2 OLED TV for £999 (was £1,399) (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
How to find the Android 13 Easter egg and make wild wallpapers with it
Google has been slowly pushing the Android 13 update to its phones, and when our Google Pixel 6a review unit finally made the cut, the first thing we did was start tapping on version numbers. See, for a while now, Google has planted a silly little Easter egg, or sometimes more than one, in new versions of Android. Tap enough times on the number “13” and something should pop up.
TechRadar
How to make the most of Spark on iOS and Android for beginners
Apple’s platforms come with an array of built-in, 'stock' apps, but we’d be lying if we said that Mail is one of the ones we don’t jettison early when setting up a new device. Whether we’re on iPhone, iPad, or Mac, Apple’s Mail app feels sluggish, and...
TechRadar
MSI GF63 Thin (2022) review
A sensibly-priced gaming laptop that doesn’t feel cheap? Decent 1080p performance without horribly noisy fans? A sturdy chassis with a comfortable, responsive keyboard? Yes, the MSI GF63 Thin has all this and more, making it a fantastic value option despite its unimpressive battery life. (opens in new tab)at Walmart...
The Happy Ring won't hook you up on Tinder, but it will measure your mood
The power of artificial intelligence has let wearables evolve from measuring simple stats like step count or your pulse to broader concepts such as “readiness” or “alertness.” But why stop at health? What about your mood?. That’s the concept behind the Happy Ring, a new gadget...
TechRadar
CityFibre hopes rebrand will drive awareness of full fibre
Full fibre network builder CityFibre has overhauled its brand identity as it continues its target of reaching eight million households by 2025. (opens in new tab) The company does not offer retail broadband services to consumers or businesses and instead offers its network on a wholesale basis to more than 30 third-party providers, including TalkTalk, Vodafone and Zen.
TechRadar
WhatsApp is rolling out the Communities feature to beta users
WhatsApp Communities, the messaging app's upcoming feature aimed at larger discussions like WhatsApp groups is now available for Beta users. WhatsApp announced WhatsApp Communities feature back in April which revealed the new feature will come with 32-person video calls, a 2GB file sharing limit and emoji reactions. Now WhatsApp communities feature is available for WhatsApp Beta users.
Google’s amazing new photo AI brings light to darkness and much much more
Photographers may soon be able to effectively ‘see in the dark’ after Google Research added a new AI noise reduction tool to its MultiNeRF (opens in new tab) project. The RawNeRF program can read images, using artificial intelligence to add higher levels of detail (and far fewer unsightly artifacts) to photos taken in darker conditions and low-light settings. According to the team behind the project, it works better than any other noise reduction tool out there.
Comments / 0