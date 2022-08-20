BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a typical summer day, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s, and daytime heating producing afternoon showers and storms for some. Similar to yesterday, storms have typically stayed in the south and east, whereas the north and west have stayed dry. These storms will continue to push north, but we won’t really see them dying off after sunset, as is usually the case. The reason for this is some upper atmospheric flow directing moisture into our area, keeping showers alive. That being said, after midnight, some areas (particularly in the north) may have a few passing non-severe storms. As we get closer to sunrise, storms will halt, but scattered showers may linger. It’ll only take a few hours of daytime heating to get the storms back up and running again, so likely before noon we’ll be seeing widespread storms returning. Multiple rounds of storms will ensue throughout the day and into the night as well. Given the abundance of clouds, rain, and atmospheric moisture, temperatures tomorrow will be kept to the upper 70s for most, and humidity will rise. After midnight tomorrow night, rain will taper off, giving us a short break Monday morning. But daytime heating will bring storms back in the afternoon; this time, less widespread, and will return to standard practice where they dissipate past sunset. Late Monday night is when a cold front crosses over West Virginia, taking with it most of the moisture needed for storms; however, some will be left in its wake, so Tuesday may see a few isolated afternoon storms. Beyond that, temperatures will start to adjust back to normal as sunshine becomes more prevalent.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO