Metro News
Let The Games Begin!!!!!
Is there really any better time of the year? Let me answer that for you….NO!! August is winding down and that means this is the first week of High School Football games across the state! And, what a privilege it is to be back for another season of High School Sportsline on Wednesday nights and GAMENIGHT on Friday nights!
Williamson Daily News
This week in West Virginia history
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Aug. 21, 1861: Confederate troops under Gen. John B. Floyd crossed the Gauley River at Carnifex Ferry, Nicholas County, and began to entrench their position. It was the beginning of what became known as the Battle of Keslers Cross Lanes.
Metro News
Southern early college program may help with low college-going rate
LOGAN, W.Va. — One of the answers toward improving West Virginia’s decreasing college-going rate may be in the classrooms of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College in Logan. The college will soon start another semester of its Early College Academy where high school students from Logan, Mingo...
Metro News
West Virginia “needs to get bodies in the classroom” as school year kicks off
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — By this time next week, students in all 55 West Virginia counties will be back in school, but not everyone will be learning from a certified teacher. The 2022-2023 school year is underway in many school districts with some superintendents reporting dozens of vacancies. “We have...
WDTV
Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | August 20, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a typical summer day, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s, and daytime heating producing afternoon showers and storms for some. Similar to yesterday, storms have typically stayed in the south and east, whereas the north and west have stayed dry. These storms will continue to push north, but we won’t really see them dying off after sunset, as is usually the case. The reason for this is some upper atmospheric flow directing moisture into our area, keeping showers alive. That being said, after midnight, some areas (particularly in the north) may have a few passing non-severe storms. As we get closer to sunrise, storms will halt, but scattered showers may linger. It’ll only take a few hours of daytime heating to get the storms back up and running again, so likely before noon we’ll be seeing widespread storms returning. Multiple rounds of storms will ensue throughout the day and into the night as well. Given the abundance of clouds, rain, and atmospheric moisture, temperatures tomorrow will be kept to the upper 70s for most, and humidity will rise. After midnight tomorrow night, rain will taper off, giving us a short break Monday morning. But daytime heating will bring storms back in the afternoon; this time, less widespread, and will return to standard practice where they dissipate past sunset. Late Monday night is when a cold front crosses over West Virginia, taking with it most of the moisture needed for storms; however, some will be left in its wake, so Tuesday may see a few isolated afternoon storms. Beyond that, temperatures will start to adjust back to normal as sunshine becomes more prevalent.
wvexplorer.com
Monument raised to memory of well-known goat in West Virginia
MUDDELTY, W.Va. — Anonymous benefactors have raised a monument to a goat that once garnered national attention as it grazed the summit of Powell Mountain along the US-19 expressway. At some point in the last few days, a white silhouette of the goat was installed on the cliffs along...
Metro News
Justice: Losing 13 year old girl to COVID is ‘different level of sadness’
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice says losing a West Virginian to COVID-19, including a teenage girl from Nicholas County, is tragic and something no family should have to go through. “It takes on a different level of sadness when you think that we’ve lost a 13 year old....
timesvirginian.com
Local farm owners win prizes at West Virginia State Fair
Farm owners Robert Mott and Theresa Darrar had a scare this year when Mott had to have liver transplant in March. Through prayers and support he was able to thus far beat the odds. Despite all the heartaches and troubles the team of Death Valley Ranch of Appomattox has had,...
Mega Millions lottery winner in Ohio: See where a $1 million winning ticket was just sold
FINDLAY, Ohio — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets!. Although nobody hit the $116 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing for Aug. 23, there was a $1 million winner in Ohio. Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket worth $1 million was sold at Pak-A-Sak...
Did you know: West Virginia has an official state firearm
West Virginia is a beautiful state, full of rich wildlife and points in history acting as monuments that led to our secession. Many West Virginians know these symbols: the Red Cardinal, the Rhododendron bush, the Black Bear, but did you know West Virginia is one of nine states that have an official state firearm?
West Virginia one of the most generous states for tipping
Despite inflation, a recent report says people are tipping more at restaurants than last year.
West Virginia deputies search for missing 12-year-old boy
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Tucker Wolford was last seen at Dotson Hollow heading into the woods. The boy was last seen wearing a camo jacket, black shirt and gray backpack. He stands about five feet tall and weighs about […]
West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey
HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark Lilly grew up watching his grandfather […]
Introducing a new WV snack, WheatOs!
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for a fun, new snack to munch on, this one may be up your alley! If you want to excite your taste buds, but also want a healthier alternative to a pork rind, you may want to try a WheatO. 59News was able to get an exclusive interview […]
WTRF
Counties with the most super commuters in West Virginia
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia Division of Highways sinkhole photos show why drivers must avoid high water
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — “Turn around, don’t drown” is the common phrase to remind drivers to avoid high water, but the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is sharing some photos to show another reason why driving into high water can be so dangerous — hidden sinkholes.
wchstv.com
Thirteen-year-old girl in Nicholas County dies of COVID-19-related causes, DHHR says
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A 13-year-old girl in Nicholas County was among the 17 new COVID-19-related deaths reported Monday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. “Today’s COVID report is especially heartbreaking with the confirmation of a pediatric death,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch in...
woay.com
Manchin announces $1.89 million from the American Rescue Plan for 29 West Virginia Health Centers
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $1,899,500 from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for 29 West Virginia community health centers and two center program look-alikes. The American Rescue Plan made this funding possible. It will support the data modernization to better identify and respond to specific patient and community needs while strengthening the COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.
Metro News
Tech Yeah conference to show off tech possibilities
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The inaugural Tech Yeah conference began Monday, with organizers hoping to showcase the opportunities available to potential employers considering a move to West Virginia. Monday’s event was a welcome reception at the Marriott at Waterfront Place in Morgantown. Multiple presentations will happen Tuesday at the Robert...
West Virginia 13-year-old among COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says a 13-year-old is among the recent deaths related to COVID-19. The state reported 17 additional COVID-19 deaths since the last update on Friday, Aug. 19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 7,251 since the pandemic began. The […]
